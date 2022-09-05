Skip to main content
Bosak Honda of Highland

9800 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bosak Honda of Highland

4.9
Overall Rating
4.87 out of 5 stars(83)
Recommend: Yes (53) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Treated like family.

by USC Steve on 05/09/2022

Stressful time for lease maturity with new car shortages. The team was very patient with my indecision and answered 100s of questions about each model available. The result was a new purchase that exceeded all my expectations in features and price. I have purchased from Honda for decades and always treated well at purchase and service. But this team gets an 11/10 rating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good dealership

by Mark k on 05/01/2022

Like every dealership you visit, you get the ill have to go back to my manager thing. For pricing. But all in all i feel i got a great deal on my wifes and mine HRV

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Couldn’t have been any easier or faster

by Struz on 04/29/2022

Very willing to work with you! Most every thing was done over the phone at a great price! Fast n easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service!

by Paul on 04/28/2022

It was all a great experience! No complaints. Juan really worked with me on the price and was very thoughtful and kind. And Chris was great too, getting the deal done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An amazing experience!!!

by Leslie on 04/13/2022

Bosak Honda is the best! Terren Maclin was the best salesperson that I’ve ever had, because he got me what I wanted. He was timely, transparent, and kind. Everyone was kind throughout my process, and that is why I have been with them for approximately 12 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pat was Great!

by Karl P on 04/08/2022

Pat was friendly, listened to what I wanted and put no pressure to buy! Would definitely recommend him and Bosak in general. The finance guy was great and also didn’t pressure me on anything. Explained and offered but didn’t beat me up! All in All a great car buying experience,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tony, Rob and Zack make you want to come back!

by Amy Fonk on 03/26/2022

The team was knowledge, friendly, and professional. I felt valued as a costumer! They made the experience a pleasant and positive one! Thanks so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a new CRV

by CRV driver on 03/17/2022

I purchased a new 2022 CRV with Diane she was awesome so helpful and friendly. She was really helpful navigating purchasing a car in these trying times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terren took a lot of time to explain and answered all my questions

by Sunshine on 03/10/2022

I pretty much enjoyed the time spent. It would have been more pleasant if it didn't take so long. I think four hours is a bit much but I really wanted the red CRV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BuMo

by BuMo on 03/08/2022

The sales and finance staff that handled our purchase were helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The process of leasing another car from Bosak was great

by Betty Skiff on 03/06/2022

Diana was very knowledgeable of the vehicle. Helped us set our settings up as well. Very pleasant Thanks Diana

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Back in the Road

by TWelch on 03/03/2022

Juan was great and our other guy who took us on the test drive pointed out many good features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 CRV Purchase

by 2022 Honda CRV Customer on 02/17/2022

Very impressed with my experience. Neil Patel was courteous and knowledgeable. The sale went quickly and we were finished with the paperwork and out the door in less than a few hours. I would recommend this dealership to a friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasure to deal with

by JB on 02/16/2022

No high pressure tactics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales staff, Diana is outstanding!!

by Eileen M on 02/14/2022

Diana is very knowledgeable and makes sure you're educated on all you need to know on the use of all the bells and whistles on your new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy peasy

by Zakeya Ann on 01/17/2022

It feels like a family environment. Everyone is willing to jump in to assist

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go Terren Maclin

by Socorra on 01/15/2022

Terren was great! He got me a good deal and was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Painless!

by C Alton on 01/10/2022

Very attentive to my wants, both for the money and car that I was shopping for! She listened to me and is very knowledgeable with the inventory and car specs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Only The BEST at BOSAK!!!

by Ann Klyczek on 01/05/2022

I absolutely love "everything" about The Bosak Honda Dealership!!! The Family Environment and Friendly Sales AND Service keeps us coming back to this place!!! Today we purchased our 8th vehicle from there and Highly Recommend Bosak Honda!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy new honda owner

by Tom H on 12/02/2021

Ryan was exceptionally helpful and came in on his day off to finalize the sales paperwork. He was very knowledgeable of all the acessories and features of our vehicle. Very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Associates were very helpful

by Mike in Dyer on 11/29/2021

Provided thorough details about vehicles so we could make an informed decision, not just so they can make a sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

