Bosak Honda of Highland
Customer Reviews of Bosak Honda of Highland
Pat was Great!
by 04/08/2022on
Pat was friendly, listened to what I wanted and put no pressure to buy! Would definitely recommend him and Bosak in general. The finance guy was great and also didn’t pressure me on anything. Explained and offered but didn’t beat me up! All in All a great car buying experience,
Tony, Rob and Zack make you want to come back!
by 03/26/2022on
The team was knowledge, friendly, and professional. I felt valued as a costumer! They made the experience a pleasant and positive one! Thanks so much!
Purchased a new CRV
by 03/17/2022on
I purchased a new 2022 CRV with Diane she was awesome so helpful and friendly. She was really helpful navigating purchasing a car in these trying times.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Terren took a lot of time to explain and answered all my questions
by 03/10/2022on
I pretty much enjoyed the time spent. It would have been more pleasant if it didn't take so long. I think four hours is a bit much but I really wanted the red CRV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BuMo
by 03/08/2022on
The sales and finance staff that handled our purchase were helpful and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The process of leasing another car from Bosak was great
by 03/06/2022on
Diana was very knowledgeable of the vehicle. Helped us set our settings up as well. Very pleasant Thanks Diana
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Back in the Road
by 03/03/2022on
Juan was great and our other guy who took us on the test drive pointed out many good features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2022 CRV Purchase
by 02/17/2022on
Very impressed with my experience. Neil Patel was courteous and knowledgeable. The sale went quickly and we were finished with the paperwork and out the door in less than a few hours. I would recommend this dealership to a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pleasure to deal with
by 02/16/2022on
No high pressure tactics.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales staff, Diana is outstanding!!
by 02/14/2022on
Diana is very knowledgeable and makes sure you're educated on all you need to know on the use of all the bells and whistles on your new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy peasy
by 01/17/2022on
It feels like a family environment. Everyone is willing to jump in to assist
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Go Terren Maclin
by 01/15/2022on
Terren was great! He got me a good deal and was very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick and Painless!
by 01/10/2022on
Very attentive to my wants, both for the money and car that I was shopping for! She listened to me and is very knowledgeable with the inventory and car specs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Only The BEST at BOSAK!!!
by 01/05/2022on
I absolutely love "everything" about The Bosak Honda Dealership!!! The Family Environment and Friendly Sales AND Service keeps us coming back to this place!!! Today we purchased our 8th vehicle from there and Highly Recommend Bosak Honda!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy new honda owner
by 12/02/2021on
Ryan was exceptionally helpful and came in on his day off to finalize the sales paperwork. He was very knowledgeable of all the acessories and features of our vehicle. Very pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Associates were very helpful
by 11/29/2021on
Provided thorough details about vehicles so we could make an informed decision, not just so they can make a sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales
by 11/27/2021on
Juan was great! Answered all my questions. He was very professional and personable! Would definitely recommend Bosak Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchasing at car here goes as quickly as a fast food line.
by 11/26/2021on
This establishment is honest, quick, and thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superb Service As Always
by 11/17/2021on
I have been purchasing vehicles at Bosak Honda for 30 years. I have always been genuinely pleased with their professional and responsible service. Diana, my sales associate was efficient and diligent as always. Their service department is also excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service department is great!
by 11/03/2021on
They have an answer for every question I’ve had, always kind and professional. Their service department is the best
Buying a car at a great dealership
by 11/01/2021on
The staff at Bozak Honda are really great and so friendly and you actually feel they’re glad you’re there. Neil was my salesman and he treated me with respect and took his time listening to my needs. There was no pressure and it was actually a pleasant experience and most people can’t say that while buying a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
