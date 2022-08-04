Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bosak Honda of Highland

Bosak Honda of Highland

Visit dealer’s website 
9800 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bosak Honda of Highland

4.9
Overall Rating
4.86 out of 5 stars(78)
Recommend: Yes (48) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pat was Great!

by Karl P on 04/08/2022

Pat was friendly, listened to what I wanted and put no pressure to buy! Would definitely recommend him and Bosak in general. The finance guy was great and also didn’t pressure me on anything. Explained and offered but didn’t beat me up! All in All a great car buying experience,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
78 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pat was Great!

by Karl P on 04/08/2022

Pat was friendly, listened to what I wanted and put no pressure to buy! Would definitely recommend him and Bosak in general. The finance guy was great and also didn’t pressure me on anything. Explained and offered but didn’t beat me up! All in All a great car buying experience,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tony, Rob and Zack make you want to come back!

by Amy Fonk on 03/26/2022

The team was knowledge, friendly, and professional. I felt valued as a costumer! They made the experience a pleasant and positive one! Thanks so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a new CRV

by CRV driver on 03/17/2022

I purchased a new 2022 CRV with Diane she was awesome so helpful and friendly. She was really helpful navigating purchasing a car in these trying times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terren took a lot of time to explain and answered all my questions

by Sunshine on 03/10/2022

I pretty much enjoyed the time spent. It would have been more pleasant if it didn't take so long. I think four hours is a bit much but I really wanted the red CRV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BuMo

by BuMo on 03/08/2022

The sales and finance staff that handled our purchase were helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The process of leasing another car from Bosak was great

by Betty Skiff on 03/06/2022

Diana was very knowledgeable of the vehicle. Helped us set our settings up as well. Very pleasant Thanks Diana

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Back in the Road

by TWelch on 03/03/2022

Juan was great and our other guy who took us on the test drive pointed out many good features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 CRV Purchase

by 2022 Honda CRV Customer on 02/17/2022

Very impressed with my experience. Neil Patel was courteous and knowledgeable. The sale went quickly and we were finished with the paperwork and out the door in less than a few hours. I would recommend this dealership to a friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasure to deal with

by JB on 02/16/2022

No high pressure tactics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales staff, Diana is outstanding!!

by Eileen M on 02/14/2022

Diana is very knowledgeable and makes sure you're educated on all you need to know on the use of all the bells and whistles on your new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy peasy

by Zakeya Ann on 01/17/2022

It feels like a family environment. Everyone is willing to jump in to assist

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go Terren Maclin

by Socorra on 01/15/2022

Terren was great! He got me a good deal and was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Painless!

by C Alton on 01/10/2022

Very attentive to my wants, both for the money and car that I was shopping for! She listened to me and is very knowledgeable with the inventory and car specs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Only The BEST at BOSAK!!!

by Ann Klyczek on 01/05/2022

I absolutely love "everything" about The Bosak Honda Dealership!!! The Family Environment and Friendly Sales AND Service keeps us coming back to this place!!! Today we purchased our 8th vehicle from there and Highly Recommend Bosak Honda!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy new honda owner

by Tom H on 12/02/2021

Ryan was exceptionally helpful and came in on his day off to finalize the sales paperwork. He was very knowledgeable of all the acessories and features of our vehicle. Very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Associates were very helpful

by Mike in Dyer on 11/29/2021

Provided thorough details about vehicles so we could make an informed decision, not just so they can make a sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Anna G on 11/27/2021

Juan was great! Answered all my questions. He was very professional and personable! Would definitely recommend Bosak Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing at car here goes as quickly as a fast food line.

by Cole on 11/26/2021

This establishment is honest, quick, and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb Service As Always

by DocM on 11/17/2021

I have been purchasing vehicles at Bosak Honda for 30 years. I have always been genuinely pleased with their professional and responsible service. Diana, my sales associate was efficient and diligent as always. Their service department is also excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service department is great!

by 2021LS on 11/03/2021

They have an answer for every question I’ve had, always kind and professional. Their service department is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a car at a great dealership

by Sally p on 11/01/2021

The staff at Bozak Honda are really great and so friendly and you actually feel they’re glad you’re there. Neil was my salesman and he treated me with respect and took his time listening to my needs. There was no pressure and it was actually a pleasant experience and most people can’t say that while buying a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
53 cars in stock
0 new21 used32 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes