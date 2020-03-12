Hubler Acura
Customer Reviews of Hubler Acura
Special delivery 2021 Acura RDX
by 12/03/2020on
Jeremy made the sale to me on the phone after we drove an Acura earlier in the day. He drove the car to our home and set the car up for us. We took care of the paper work at my kitchen bar. I certainly would recommend both Jeremy and Hubler for a good new car experience .
Thomas Knapp
by 08/28/2020on
Thomas Knapp was outstanding. A very knowledgeable person to work with finding our new RDX. Tim, my husband, wanted a certain RDX with a certain color and specs. Thomas went beyond the normal call of duty to find the right RDX for Tim. He LOVES his new car. If anyone would ask I would tell them to go talk to Tom!
Buying my TLX at Hubler Acura
by 08/06/2020on
I'm very pleased with my experience at Hubler Acura in Greenwood. Thomas Knapp was my salesperson and he did a tremendous job of helping me zero in on what vehicle met all my needs. I shopped around at a number of different dealerships but came back to Hubler due to their knowledge and high level of customer service. I love my Acura TLX & highly recommend working with Tom at Hubler Acura.
I love the staff at Hubler Acura
by 09/16/2016on
The staff at Hubler Acura is the very best. Just keep doing what you do. Proud customer, Robert G Mello
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 09/06/2016on
We always receive excellent service at Hubler Acura! Michael, our service advisor, takes very good care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 09/02/2016on
Thanks to all Service staff especially to Brian. He followed all complex insurance processes perfectly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great overall experience!
by 09/01/2016on
I had a very pleasant car buying experience and will certainly consider buying from Hubler again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hubler Acura Service is a 10!
by 07/30/2016on
Hubler Acura provided excellent customer service by completing the service required in the time quoted and made time to take care of the recall airbag on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
wonderful experience
by 07/14/2016on
Brian Raub was a young professional who guided me through the purchasing of my RDX. He was considerate and kind. I hesitated driving a distance to buy a car, but am very satisfied with it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you
by 06/27/2016on
My only regret is that I didn't find Hubler sooner. The staff was great and the loaner car was sincerely appreciated. I can't stress how much this means to have a form of transportation during the repair. I have probably told this story a few times to my friends and neighbors so clearly it had an impact. Many other dealerships clearly have some catching up to do in this area. Thanks to Mike and his service staff for a job well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1995 Integra LS Special Edition
by 05/27/2016on
High quality experience. Brian Badger is a good addition to the consistently great team of Kyle & Tabitha.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hubler Acura Service Department
by 05/26/2016on
I am always impressed with the service department staff at Hubler Acura. They are most professional and get the job done with a great attitude. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Acura TL Airbag Recall (Steering Wheel)
by 05/06/2016on
Let me say I was thrilled with Acura the Company, and Mike Guy the Service Rep. Acura demonstrated they cared for our safety by providing a free rental car, and paid to have my car transported to your facility. Of course some of it was liability reduction, but there is no doubt that the safety of my wife and I was improved by your Company's actions...so thanks to Acura. Mike Guy is a breath of fresh air. This was my first ever dealing with any Acura person. Typically Service guys are difficult to talk with...and always non-commital...it almost seems like a game to them when you walk up for help. I've actually stood in front of 3 of them (Dodge) knowing that they all knew I was there and none of them would look up...because the first guy who looked up would have to help me. Not so with Mike...not even close. My first interaction was over the phone as I called in ref the air bag recall. I was impressed by his attitude, the information that he had, etc. It was a pleasant phone call and when I hung up I was confident that I knew what we had discussed and what was gonna happen next...certainly not the case very often (in my experience). I got to meet him face to face the next day and again very positively impressed by his professionalism and the results of our visit. 5 weeks later my car was repaired and again a pleasant experience picking it up. The dealership had even washed the car and vacuumed the interior!!! Overall left a very positive impression of Acura and specifcally the Greenwood Acura Dealer. About 30 minutes after leaving I noticed a scratched area on the paint of the pass side rear door. Looked like somebody had washed the car with a dirty rag and rubbed one area quite a bit...damaging the clear coat. Because we always wash the car at a brushless car wash I was pretty sure somebody at your dealership had used a dirty rag to wash the car and got too agressive at that spot. I called Mike and he told me to bring it in. I should note that Mike's tone of voice was one of "bring it in and we'll figure it out" as opposed to "bring it in if you want but we didn't do it"...a huge and appreciated difference. He alerted Tiffany, the Service Mgr, who expertly diagnosed the scratch and politely but firmly advised it could not have been her guys who did it. During our discussion she had her detailer spiff it up a bit with polishing compound. I was perplexed...knowing our washing couldn't have done it and never seeing it before, and being told that essentially that we did it. I accepted Tiffany's tactful explanation but was at a loss as to who was really responsible. On the drive home (Columbus) I remembered that my wife had washed the car here at home at least once and maybe twice...over the past 3+ years of owning the car. But still I had never seen the easily seen scratched area on the door. So what I think now is that my wife did it (of course she said she didn't and I don't dare push that very far...know what I mean???) and that the lighting in the garage isn't conducive to seeing the scratched area...even though I walk past that side of the car 5-10 times a day!! I again left your facility happy, albeit perplexed, with the way my complaint had been handled...very tactful, trying to be helpful, etc. So put me down as not just satisfied but very appreciative for Acura's safety attitude, and your Service Staff....good people!! Regards, Bob Kolhouse
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Spare Tire
by 04/27/2016on
I did not feel that the price for the job was fair considering the amount of work that needed to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Aaron Smith is the Sales Associate you want to deal with!!!!
by 04/18/2016on
Aaron is very knowledgable and has a good professional demeanor. He knew everything about the car I bought. Lot of Sales Associate will just hand you the keys and thats it!. No hidden fees, No rushing, and No Gimmicks! I actually enjoyed this car buying experience. I will buy my future vehicles from Hubler
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire & wheel repair / 4-wheel alignment
by 04/18/2016on
I was very pleased with the service received from Hubler Acura. They were prompt, courteous, and professional. When a replacement tire was not readily available they provided me with a loaner car. Brian, the service writer was very helpful and competent. I am very pleased with the Acura brand and the caliber of service I've found at their dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
katsdad
by 04/17/2016on
The dealership provided an outstanding experience. Very professional. Attentive to customer needs. Outstanding attention to issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All good and pleasant!
by 02/29/2016on
I appreciated that I was greeted immediately and provided an estimated time for the service. In addition, the waiting area was fully stocked coffee, water, snacks, plug-in station and wi-fi. I was able to stay productive, answer emails and meet a client deadline. Most important, the crew completed all work in the time frame that they had estimated and I was on my way. As an added value, they were able to provide me with a referral I requested for body work that is not completed at their location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 RDX oil change & wheel rotation
by 01/25/2016on
Very nice people at this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tabitha and her Service Department are the Best!
by 01/14/2016on
Tabitha was able to get my car right in, provide me with a clean loaner, and fix my issue right the first time! Thank you Tabitha so much for all you do to make my experience what it is!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 12/11/2015on
Routine Oil Change, Brian is always a joy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes