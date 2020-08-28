Thomas Knapp
Thomas Knapp was outstanding. A very knowledgeable person to work with finding our new RDX. Tim, my husband, wanted a certain RDX with a certain color and specs. Thomas went beyond the normal call of duty to find the right RDX for Tim. He LOVES his new car. If anyone would ask I would tell them to go talk to Tom!
Buying my TLX at Hubler Acura
I'm very pleased with my experience at Hubler Acura in Greenwood. Thomas Knapp was my salesperson and he did a tremendous job of helping me zero in on what vehicle met all my needs. I shopped around at a number of different dealerships but came back to Hubler due to their knowledge and high level of customer service. I love my Acura TLX & highly recommend working with Tom at Hubler Acura.
I love the staff at Hubler Acura
date 2016-09-16
The staff at Hubler Acura is the very best. Just keep doing what you do. Proud customer, Robert G Mello
Excellent service!
We always receive excellent service at Hubler Acura! Michael, our service advisor, takes very good care of us.
Hubler Acura Service is a 10!
Hubler Acura provided excellent customer service by completing the service required in the time quoted and made time to take care of the recall airbag on my vehicle.
wonderful experience
Brian Raub was a young professional who guided me through the purchasing of my RDX. He was considerate and kind. I hesitated driving a distance to buy a car, but am very satisfied with it.
Thank you
My only regret is that I didn't find Hubler sooner. The staff was great and the loaner car was sincerely appreciated. I can't stress how much this means to have a form of transportation during the repair. I have probably told this story a few times to my friends and neighbors so clearly it had an impact. Many other dealerships clearly have some catching up to do in this area. Thanks to Mike and his service staff for a job well done.
1995 Integra LS Special Edition
High quality experience. Brian Badger is a good addition to the consistently great team of Kyle & Tabitha.
Hubler Acura Service Department
I am always impressed with the service department staff at Hubler Acura. They are most professional and get the job done with a great attitude. Thank you.
2012 Acura TL Airbag Recall (Steering Wheel)
date 2016-05-06
Let me say I was thrilled with Acura the Company, and Mike Guy the Service Rep. Acura demonstrated they cared for our safety by providing a free rental car, and paid to have my car transported to your facility. Of course some of it was liability reduction, but there is no doubt that the safety of my wife and I was improved by your Company's actions...so thanks to Acura. Mike Guy is a breath of fresh air. This was my first ever dealing with any Acura person. Typically Service guys are difficult to talk with...and always non-commital...it almost seems like a game to them when you walk up for help. I've actually stood in front of 3 of them (Dodge) knowing that they all knew I was there and none of them would look up...because the first guy who looked up would have to help me. Not so with Mike...not even close. My first interaction was over the phone as I called in ref the air bag recall. I was impressed by his attitude, the information that he had, etc. It was a pleasant phone call and when I hung up I was confident that I knew what we had discussed and what was gonna happen next...certainly not the case very often (in my experience). I got to meet him face to face the next day and again very positively impressed by his professionalism and the results of our visit. 5 weeks later my car was repaired and again a pleasant experience picking it up. The dealership had even washed the car and vacuumed the interior!!! Overall left a very positive impression of Acura and specifcally the Greenwood Acura Dealer. About 30 minutes after leaving I noticed a scratched area on the paint of the pass side rear door. Looked like somebody had washed the car with a dirty rag and rubbed one area quite a bit...damaging the clear coat. Because we always wash the car at a brushless car wash I was pretty sure somebody at your dealership had used a dirty rag to wash the car and got too agressive at that spot. I called Mike and he told me to bring it in. I should note that Mike's tone of voice was one of "bring it in and we'll figure it out" as opposed to "bring it in if you want but we didn't do it"...a huge and appreciated difference. He alerted Tiffany, the Service Mgr, who expertly diagnosed the scratch and politely but firmly advised it could not have been her guys who did it. During our discussion she had her detailer spiff it up a bit with polishing compound. I was perplexed...knowing our washing couldn't have done it and never seeing it before, and being told that essentially that we did it. I accepted Tiffany's tactful explanation but was at a loss as to who was really responsible. On the drive home (Columbus) I remembered that my wife had washed the car here at home at least once and maybe twice...over the past 3+ years of owning the car. But still I had never seen the easily seen scratched area on the door. So what I think now is that my wife did it (of course she said she didn't and I don't dare push that very far...know what I mean???) and that the lighting in the garage isn't conducive to seeing the scratched area...even though I walk past that side of the car 5-10 times a day!! I again left your facility happy, albeit perplexed, with the way my complaint had been handled...very tactful, trying to be helpful, etc. So put me down as not just satisfied but very appreciative for Acura's safety attitude, and your Service Staff....good people!! Regards, Bob Kolhouse
New Spare Tire
I did not feel that the price for the job was fair considering the amount of work that needed to be done.
Aaron Smith is the Sales Associate you want to deal with!!!!
date 2016-04-18
Aaron is very knowledgable and has a good professional demeanor. He knew everything about the car I bought. Lot of Sales Associate will just hand you the keys and thats it!. No hidden fees, No rushing, and No Gimmicks! I actually enjoyed this car buying experience. I will buy my future vehicles from Hubler
Tire & wheel repair / 4-wheel alignment
date 2016-04-18
I was very pleased with the service received from Hubler Acura. They were prompt, courteous, and professional. When a replacement tire was not readily available they provided me with a loaner car. Brian, the service writer was very helpful and competent. I am very pleased with the Acura brand and the caliber of service I've found at their dealerships.
katsdad
The dealership provided an outstanding experience. Very professional. Attentive to customer needs. Outstanding attention to issues.
All good and pleasant!
I appreciated that I was greeted immediately and provided an estimated time for the service. In addition, the waiting area was fully stocked coffee, water, snacks, plug-in station and wi-fi. I was able to stay productive, answer emails and meet a client deadline. Most important, the crew completed all work in the time frame that they had estimated and I was on my way. As an added value, they were able to provide me with a referral I requested for body work that is not completed at their location.
2016 RDX oil change & wheel rotation
date 2016-01-25
Very nice people at this dealership
Tabitha and her Service Department are the Best!
date 2016-01-14
Tabitha was able to get my car right in, provide me with a clean loaner, and fix my issue right the first time! Thank you Tabitha so much for all you do to make my experience what it is!
Oil Change
Routine Oil Change, Brian is always a joy to work with.
Recall on drivers air bag
The service staff was very friendly and professional. The work was completed within the time we were told it would take.
Oil change, tire rotation
Very satisfied, I called ad-hoc, showed up 10 mins late, and still did an excellent job! quick, courteous, and good quality/value
Hubler Service Dept
Every area of Hubler Acura and those that I come in contact with are always friendly and inviting. You leave there feeling like they truly appreciate your business. I also use the parts department for my collision repair business parts needs and they do a good job in delivering as promised which reflects on my promise to my customer. Just one little request for the service tech, Please put my service record book back where you got it, I always find it on my passenger front seat and have to put it back in my case in the glove compartment. Don't forget, the little things can change to whole outlook one has on a business. Thanks again to all at Hubler Acura.