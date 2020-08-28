service Rating

Let me say I was thrilled with Acura the Company, and Mike Guy the Service Rep. Acura demonstrated they cared for our safety by providing a free rental car, and paid to have my car transported to your facility. Of course some of it was liability reduction, but there is no doubt that the safety of my wife and I was improved by your Company's actions...so thanks to Acura. Mike Guy is a breath of fresh air. This was my first ever dealing with any Acura person. Typically Service guys are difficult to talk with...and always non-commital...it almost seems like a game to them when you walk up for help. I've actually stood in front of 3 of them (Dodge) knowing that they all knew I was there and none of them would look up...because the first guy who looked up would have to help me. Not so with Mike...not even close. My first interaction was over the phone as I called in ref the air bag recall. I was impressed by his attitude, the information that he had, etc. It was a pleasant phone call and when I hung up I was confident that I knew what we had discussed and what was gonna happen next...certainly not the case very often (in my experience). I got to meet him face to face the next day and again very positively impressed by his professionalism and the results of our visit. 5 weeks later my car was repaired and again a pleasant experience picking it up. The dealership had even washed the car and vacuumed the interior!!! Overall left a very positive impression of Acura and specifcally the Greenwood Acura Dealer. About 30 minutes after leaving I noticed a scratched area on the paint of the pass side rear door. Looked like somebody had washed the car with a dirty rag and rubbed one area quite a bit...damaging the clear coat. Because we always wash the car at a brushless car wash I was pretty sure somebody at your dealership had used a dirty rag to wash the car and got too agressive at that spot. I called Mike and he told me to bring it in. I should note that Mike's tone of voice was one of "bring it in and we'll figure it out" as opposed to "bring it in if you want but we didn't do it"...a huge and appreciated difference. He alerted Tiffany, the Service Mgr, who expertly diagnosed the scratch and politely but firmly advised it could not have been her guys who did it. During our discussion she had her detailer spiff it up a bit with polishing compound. I was perplexed...knowing our washing couldn't have done it and never seeing it before, and being told that essentially that we did it. I accepted Tiffany's tactful explanation but was at a loss as to who was really responsible. On the drive home (Columbus) I remembered that my wife had washed the car here at home at least once and maybe twice...over the past 3+ years of owning the car. But still I had never seen the easily seen scratched area on the door. So what I think now is that my wife did it (of course she said she didn't and I don't dare push that very far...know what I mean???) and that the lighting in the garage isn't conducive to seeing the scratched area...even though I walk past that side of the car 5-10 times a day!! I again left your facility happy, albeit perplexed, with the way my complaint had been handled...very tactful, trying to be helpful, etc. So put me down as not just satisfied but very appreciative for Acura's safety attitude, and your Service Staff....good people!! Regards, Bob Kolhouse Read more