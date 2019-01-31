1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Shady tactics, avoid at all cost if don't want to waste your time or being lied to. This dealer practices deceptive advertisement. Listed 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio at MSRP of 92,000 and a false claim about saving $23,012. When I inquired about this car, sent me a window sticker for another car at $94,190, but represented it to be the car I inquired about. True MSRP turned out to be around $80K. Read more