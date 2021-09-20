Don Hinds Ford
Customer Reviews of Don Hinds Ford
Great experience with Steve S.
by 09/20/2021on
Steve S. Was a great salesperson. He came out as soon as we got there. Was extremely friendly. He grabbed me bags to clean out my old vehicle. He was super friendly with with our daughter and allowed us to make a few messes (she shook up a sprite and we opened it). We will be back when it’s time to upgrade!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 repairs at Don Hind's Ford
by 10/25/2021on
I purchased an extended warranty almost 5 years ago on my new F-150 truck. Just had front brakes and a driver side power mirror replaced for a small deductible amount. Excellent service from initial contact thru completion of the work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/17/2021on
Chuck and the service department went out of their way to help with problems on my F 53 chassis. Coachmen tried, but in the end failed me. I will never buy another coachman product, but I will be a lifetime member of the Ford family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Updates
by 07/20/2020on
The shop was fast and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to work with
by 02/02/2020on
The whole process from start to finish was excellent. I never felt pressured, and I got a great deal! You can tell this dealership is family owned and operated because they treat you like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
supervisor
by 12/05/2019on
Chuck has always treated me with respect and fairness.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good service
by 09/05/2019on
Very professional and through
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on door
by 08/04/2019on
The Service Department at Don Hinds Ford is always awesome to work with. I needed an adjustment on my car door & the work was done quickly & effeciently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 06/16/2019on
Excellent service everyone treats you like family there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the best service centers and easy to deal with
by 06/04/2019on
I have always gotten the best service and when there are sometimes issues with multiple items they help on prioritizing what items must be fixed now and what can wait a little bit longer to help spread out the costs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Escape Head Gasket Repair
by 05/14/2019on
I had scheduled my Escape for its normal 30K mile service when the Check Engine light came on. When I brought the car in on a Monday morning I told my Service Advisor Josh F. that my OBD2 code reader reported a cylinder 2 misfire. Within 30 minutes he came back to me with the suspected cause (head gasket leak) and a repair plan. He also arranged for a courtesy car and gave me daily progress updates until repairs were completed on Friday. A head gasket failure is no fun, but Josh made the repair process as painless as possible. A stellar service experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F250 EGR delete and install tuner
by 04/26/2019on
Chuck Callahan was very professional, timely, accurate and honest about the whole process. The service dept. did an excellent job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 30k Service
by 03/31/2019on
Very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Customer Service
by 02/28/2019on
I’ve taken my vehicle to Don Hinds Ford over the years and their customer service is impeccable. Ron, one of the agents, always goes above and beyond. They are trustworthy and have never attempted to “work me over”.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 01/29/2019on
Oil change/tire rotate service appt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Annual check up and oil change.
by 01/21/2019on
Arrived early for my appt. Josh greeted me, told me what would happen, and got my phone number since I was leaving to get breakfast. I returned to find my car being parked after everything was done! Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 01/09/2019on
Recently bought a 2017 Fusion Hybrid and took it in for an oil change. Steve and the team were very helpful and were able to take care of that and a small window problem I was having. After that appointment I was made aware of the thread life left on my tires and Steve was able to order them 12/31 and got them installed 1/2!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don Hinds Ford
by 12/27/2018on
Had a full service fluid change. Guys were very professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, excellent people!
by 12/27/2018on
Ron Bechman was extremely helpful during my repair. After a sudden breakdown, I was able to get my car to the dealership the same day, and Ron even set up a rental for my arrival! After a couple days, my car was back to perfect running condition. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don Hinds Service
by 12/24/2018on
Had a routine oil change. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. Love the friendly atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don Hinds Ford Service
by 12/23/2018on
Had oil changes, inspection and tire rotation done in advance of long holiday trip. Tech did very thorough job and work was done on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes