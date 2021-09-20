Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Don Hinds Ford

Don Hinds Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
12610 Ford Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Don Hinds Ford

4.8
Overall Rating
4.75 out of 5 stars(37)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with Steve S.

by Brandon on 09/20/2021

Steve S. Was a great salesperson. He came out as soon as we got there. Was extremely friendly. He grabbed me bags to clean out my old vehicle. He was super friendly with with our daughter and allowed us to make a few messes (she shook up a sprite and we opened it). We will be back when it’s time to upgrade!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
37 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 repairs at Don Hind's Ford

by Army9rF150 on 10/25/2021

I purchased an extended warranty almost 5 years ago on my new F-150 truck. Just had front brakes and a driver side power mirror replaced for a small deductible amount. Excellent service from initial contact thru completion of the work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Ford lover on 10/17/2021

Chuck and the service department went out of their way to help with problems on my F 53 chassis. Coachmen tried, but in the end failed me. I will never buy another coachman product, but I will be a lifetime member of the Ford family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with Steve S.

by Brandon on 09/20/2021

Steve S. Was a great salesperson. He came out as soon as we got there. Was extremely friendly. He grabbed me bags to clean out my old vehicle. He was super friendly with with our daughter and allowed us to make a few messes (she shook up a sprite and we opened it). We will be back when it’s time to upgrade!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall Updates

by FusionOwner on 07/20/2020

The shop was fast and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great people to work with

by Douglas on 02/02/2020

The whole process from start to finish was excellent. I never felt pressured, and I got a great deal! You can tell this dealership is family owned and operated because they treat you like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

supervisor

by ksloderbeck on 12/05/2019

Chuck has always treated me with respect and fairness.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very good service

by Joseph L on 09/05/2019

Very professional and through

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on door

by TDickover on 08/04/2019

The Service Department at Don Hinds Ford is always awesome to work with. I needed an adjustment on my car door & the work was done quickly & effeciently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Dshaw81 on 06/16/2019

Excellent service everyone treats you like family there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

One of the best service centers and easy to deal with

by Pilotsteve1 on 06/04/2019

I have always gotten the best service and when there are sometimes issues with multiple items they help on prioritizing what items must be fixed now and what can wait a little bit longer to help spread out the costs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Escape Head Gasket Repair

by RichardS on 05/14/2019

I had scheduled my Escape for its normal 30K mile service when the Check Engine light came on. When I brought the car in on a Monday morning I told my Service Advisor Josh F. that my OBD2 code reader reported a cylinder 2 misfire. Within 30 minutes he came back to me with the suspected cause (head gasket leak) and a repair plan. He also arranged for a courtesy car and gave me daily progress updates until repairs were completed on Friday. A head gasket failure is no fun, but Josh made the repair process as painless as possible. A stellar service experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F250 EGR delete and install tuner

by Kevin S. on 04/26/2019

Chuck Callahan was very professional, timely, accurate and honest about the whole process. The service dept. did an excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 30k Service

by NeilTho on 03/31/2019

Very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic Customer Service

by Kelkins on 02/28/2019

I’ve taken my vehicle to Don Hinds Ford over the years and their customer service is impeccable. Ron, one of the agents, always goes above and beyond. They are trustworthy and have never attempted to “work me over”.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by 1GoBlue on 01/29/2019

Oil change/tire rotate service appt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Annual check up and oil change.

by Happy girl! on 01/21/2019

Arrived early for my appt. Josh greeted me, told me what would happen, and got my phone number since I was leaving to get breakfast. I returned to find my car being parked after everything was done! Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by JoseGSH on 01/09/2019

Recently bought a 2017 Fusion Hybrid and took it in for an oil change. Steve and the team were very helpful and were able to take care of that and a small window problem I was having. After that appointment I was made aware of the thread life left on my tires and Steve was able to order them 12/31 and got them installed 1/2!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don Hinds Ford

by Bradley on 12/27/2018

Had a full service fluid change. Guys were very professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service, excellent people!

by Max Miller on 12/27/2018

Ron Bechman was extremely helpful during my repair. After a sudden breakdown, I was able to get my car to the dealership the same day, and Ron even set up a rental for my arrival! After a couple days, my car was back to perfect running condition. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don Hinds Service

by Shepherd on 12/24/2018

Had a routine oil change. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. Love the friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don Hinds Ford Service

by Glowe59 on 12/23/2018

Had oil changes, inspection and tire rotation done in advance of long holiday trip. Tech did very thorough job and work was done on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
141 cars in stock
23 new84 used34 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for