Don Hinds Ford

12610 Ford Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
(855) 643-0043
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Don Hinds Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (21) No (0)
service Rating

Great people to work with

by Douglas on 02/02/2020

The whole process from start to finish was excellent. I never felt pressured, and I got a great deal! You can tell this dealership is family owned and operated because they treat you like family.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Updates

by FusionOwner on 07/20/2020

The shop was fast and professional.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

supervisor

by ksloderbeck on 12/05/2019

Chuck has always treated me with respect and fairness.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very good service

by Joseph L on 09/05/2019

Very professional and through

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on door

by TDickover on 08/04/2019

The Service Department at Don Hinds Ford is always awesome to work with. I needed an adjustment on my car door & the work was done quickly & effeciently.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Dshaw81 on 06/16/2019

Excellent service everyone treats you like family there

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

One of the best service centers and easy to deal with

by Pilotsteve1 on 06/04/2019

I have always gotten the best service and when there are sometimes issues with multiple items they help on prioritizing what items must be fixed now and what can wait a little bit longer to help spread out the costs.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2018 Escape Head Gasket Repair

by RichardS on 05/14/2019

I had scheduled my Escape for its normal 30K mile service when the Check Engine light came on. When I brought the car in on a Monday morning I told my Service Advisor Josh F. that my OBD2 code reader reported a cylinder 2 misfire. Within 30 minutes he came back to me with the suspected cause (head gasket leak) and a repair plan. He also arranged for a courtesy car and gave me daily progress updates until repairs were completed on Friday. A head gasket failure is no fun, but Josh made the repair process as painless as possible. A stellar service experience!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F250 EGR delete and install tuner

by Kevin S. on 04/26/2019

Chuck Callahan was very professional, timely, accurate and honest about the whole process. The service dept. did an excellent job.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F150 30k Service

by NeilTho on 03/31/2019

Very professional

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Customer Service

by Kelkins on 02/28/2019

I’ve taken my vehicle to Don Hinds Ford over the years and their customer service is impeccable. Ron, one of the agents, always goes above and beyond. They are trustworthy and have never attempted to “work me over”.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Review

by 1GoBlue on 01/29/2019

Oil change/tire rotate service appt

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Annual check up and oil change.

by Happy girl! on 01/21/2019

Arrived early for my appt. Josh greeted me, told me what would happen, and got my phone number since I was leaving to get breakfast. I returned to find my car being parked after everything was done! Great service!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by JoseGSH on 01/09/2019

Recently bought a 2017 Fusion Hybrid and took it in for an oil change. Steve and the team were very helpful and were able to take care of that and a small window problem I was having. After that appointment I was made aware of the thread life left on my tires and Steve was able to order them 12/31 and got them installed 1/2!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Don Hinds Ford

by Bradley on 12/27/2018

Had a full service fluid change. Guys were very professional and courteous.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service, excellent people!

by Max Miller on 12/27/2018

Ron Bechman was extremely helpful during my repair. After a sudden breakdown, I was able to get my car to the dealership the same day, and Ron even set up a rental for my arrival! After a couple days, my car was back to perfect running condition. Thanks!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Don Hinds Service

by Shepherd on 12/24/2018

Had a routine oil change. Staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. Love the friendly atmosphere.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Don Hinds Ford Service

by Glowe59 on 12/23/2018

Had oil changes, inspection and tire rotation done in advance of long holiday trip. Tech did very thorough job and work was done on time.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jerry Thomas

by Jerry Thomas on 11/29/2018

Made the appointment on line and showed up a little early and they were able to take me in and service the truck while I waited.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Sienna

by Mcneel49 on 11/28/2018

Have used them several times for body work on several different makes of cars we own and they have always done flawless work. We have been very pleased and highly recommend.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by B. Gallon on 09/07/2018

Went in for an oil change and the staff was very professional and knowledgeable. Will definitely have any car repairs or checkups done at Don Hinds Ford.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
