service Rating

I had scheduled my Escape for its normal 30K mile service when the Check Engine light came on. When I brought the car in on a Monday morning I told my Service Advisor Josh F. that my OBD2 code reader reported a cylinder 2 misfire. Within 30 minutes he came back to me with the suspected cause (head gasket leak) and a repair plan. He also arranged for a courtesy car and gave me daily progress updates until repairs were completed on Friday. A head gasket failure is no fun, but Josh made the repair process as painless as possible. A stellar service experience! Read more