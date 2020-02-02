One of the best service centers and easy to deal with
by Pilotsteve1 on 06/04/2019
I have always gotten the best service and when there are sometimes issues with multiple items they help on prioritizing what items must be fixed now and what can wait a little bit longer to help spread out the costs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had scheduled my Escape for its normal 30K mile service when the Check Engine light came on. When I brought the car in on a Monday morning I told my Service Advisor Josh F. that my OBD2 code reader reported a cylinder 2 misfire. Within 30 minutes he came back to me with the suspected cause (head gasket leak) and a repair plan. He also arranged for a courtesy car and gave me daily progress updates until repairs were completed on Friday. A head gasket failure is no fun, but Josh made the repair process as painless as possible. A stellar service experience!
I’ve taken my vehicle to Don Hinds Ford over the years and their customer service is impeccable. Ron, one of the agents, always goes above and beyond. They are trustworthy and have never attempted to “work me over”.
Arrived early for my appt. Josh greeted me, told me what would happen, and got my phone number since I was leaving to get breakfast. I returned to find my car being parked after everything was done!
Great service!
Recently bought a 2017 Fusion Hybrid and took it in for an oil change. Steve and the team were very helpful and were able to take care of that and a small window problem I was having. After that appointment I was made aware of the thread life left on my tires and Steve was able to order them 12/31 and got them installed 1/2!
Ron Bechman was extremely helpful during my repair. After a sudden breakdown, I was able to get my car to the dealership the same day, and Ron even set up a rental for my arrival! After a couple days, my car was back to perfect running condition. Thanks!
