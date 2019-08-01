D-Patrick Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of D-Patrick Volkswagen
Great salesman
by 01/08/2019on
If you go here I recommend talking to Tyson. He was great and all around helpful in my recent car purchase. He answered all questions accordingly.
New VW Tiguan purchase
by 12/08/2018on
Good service. Couldn’t get me the car I wanted so gave me a loaner for a week
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Sportwagen purchase
by 11/17/2018on
Daniel and the staff took great care of us and the purchase was quick and easy. Will be going back when we are ready for another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceeded expectations!!
by 09/30/2018on
I went there with only the expectation of buying and old beater. But Tyler went out of his way working past closing hours to put me in a brand new vw Jetta. You guys just earned a customer for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 09/12/2018on
They did everything to get me into an amazing car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience!!
by 08/27/2018on
I had a fantastic experience with Dave and D Patrick that exceeded my expectations! I don't plan on going anywhere else to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First Audi experience
by 08/18/2018on
My salesman, Dave, worked diligently to find a car that met my requirements. My overall experience was good and I couldn't be happier with my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new Q7
by 08/16/2018on
We purchased our new Q7 with the help of Jade Hirt. He ,along with everyone else involved, was very courteous and helpful I would highly recommend buying from them!
2019 Jetta
by 08/09/2018on
Daniel Coomes went above and beyond for us and was so helpful when buying my 2019 VW Jetta.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 07/25/2018on
This was our second purchase of a Porsche Macan from your dealership. We have always experienced excellent customer service from anyone we have come into contact with at D-Patrick. The particular sales rep we worked with went above and beyond to make us happy and meet all our vehicle purchasing needs. What a pleasurable experience. We have recommended D-Patrick to both friends and family members as well as suggested the above-mentioned sales rep.
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/24/2018on
We just purchased our second Porsche from D-Patrick....specifically your salesperson, Seth Mills. Seth has always gone above and beyond our requests and exhibited excellent customer service to us. In turn, we have requested a family member to visit D-Patrick for their search of an Audi. Seth is always available for us whether it be by phone, text, etc. He is a great asset to D-Patrick!!!
BMW service
by 07/19/2018on
This was routine maintenance on my BMW. I really appreciated that they were ready for me and the service was fast and friendly. I really liked everything they offered.
Service
by 07/07/2018on
Had to book an appointment to have my Mercedes-Benz serviced and the team at D-Patrick was very thorough and helpful.
Awesome experience with out-of-state purchase
by 06/25/2018on
My wife and I looking for a new 2017 VW Wolfsburg Edition Touareg and found exactly what were looking for at D-Patrick. Due to limited availability in our area for the car we wanted, we traveled in from another state to make the purchase. And I must say I've never had a car buying experience go as smoothly as this one. Ted Foster and his team (especially Shannon and Nick) were great to work with. Very friendly and informative, and we appreciated all of the upfront preparation they did to make transaction go smoothly and quickly, particularly since they knew we had a long return trip ahead of us. The folks at D-Patrick are exceptional to deal with, we would not hesitate to buy another car from them!
Chuck for the win!
by 06/04/2018on
My fiancé and I were in the market for a new VW Atlas. From the moment Chuck met with us, we had a great experience. There was no hassle or rush to purchase. We were made to feel like every question we had was just as important as the last. We could not have asked for better experience from the test drives, trim comparisons, and to the financing with Brian. It was all smooth and easy from start to finish. If you want to get a new VW, ask for Chuck and I know youll be well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments