5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I looking for a new 2017 VW Wolfsburg Edition Touareg and found exactly what were looking for at D-Patrick. Due to limited availability in our area for the car we wanted, we traveled in from another state to make the purchase. And I must say I've never had a car buying experience go as smoothly as this one. Ted Foster and his team (especially Shannon and Nick) were great to work with. Very friendly and informative, and we appreciated all of the upfront preparation they did to make transaction go smoothly and quickly, particularly since they knew we had a long return trip ahead of us. The folks at D-Patrick are exceptional to deal with, we would not hesitate to buy another car from them! Read more