D-Patrick Volkswagen

200 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of D-Patrick Volkswagen

15 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman

by Tyson_C. on 01/08/2019

If you go here I recommend talking to Tyson. He was great and all around helpful in my recent car purchase. He answered all questions accordingly.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New VW Tiguan purchase

by Anders on 12/08/2018

Good service. Couldn’t get me the car I wanted so gave me a loaner for a week

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sportwagen purchase

by 472motox on 11/17/2018

Daniel and the staff took great care of us and the purchase was quick and easy. Will be going back when we are ready for another vehicle.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceeded expectations!!

by Rmong1985 on 09/30/2018

I went there with only the expectation of buying and old beater. But Tyler went out of his way working past closing hours to put me in a brand new vw Jetta. You guys just earned a customer for life!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by AshleyHembree9 on 09/12/2018

They did everything to get me into an amazing car!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience!!

by Carrie on 08/27/2018

I had a fantastic experience with Dave and D Patrick that exceeded my expectations! I don't plan on going anywhere else to buy a car.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Audi experience

by Deb on 08/18/2018

My salesman, Dave, worked diligently to find a car that met my requirements. My overall experience was good and I couldn't be happier with my new vehicle.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new Q7

by Jebisch on 08/16/2018

We purchased our new Q7 with the help of Jade Hirt. He ,along with everyone else involved, was very courteous and helpful I would highly recommend buying from them!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Jetta

by shadcait on 08/09/2018

Daniel Coomes went above and beyond for us and was so helpful when buying my 2019 VW Jetta.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Glahn_C on 07/25/2018

This was our second purchase of a Porsche Macan from your dealership. We have always experienced excellent customer service from anyone we have come into contact with at D-Patrick. The particular sales rep we worked with went above and beyond to make us happy and meet all our vehicle purchasing needs. What a pleasurable experience. We have recommended D-Patrick to both friends and family members as well as suggested the above-mentioned sales rep.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by CG on 07/24/2018

We just purchased our second Porsche from D-Patrick....specifically your salesperson, Seth Mills. Seth has always gone above and beyond our requests and exhibited excellent customer service to us. In turn, we have requested a family member to visit D-Patrick for their search of an Audi. Seth is always available for us whether it be by phone, text, etc. He is a great asset to D-Patrick!!!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW service

by Chris on 07/19/2018

This was routine maintenance on my BMW. I really appreciated that they were ready for me and the service was fast and friendly. I really liked everything they offered.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service

by Missy on 07/07/2018

Had to book an appointment to have my Mercedes-Benz serviced and the team at D-Patrick was very thorough and helpful.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience with out-of-state purchase

by VW_Wolfsburg on 06/25/2018

My wife and I looking for a new 2017 VW Wolfsburg Edition Touareg and found exactly what were looking for at D-Patrick. Due to limited availability in our area for the car we wanted, we traveled in from another state to make the purchase. And I must say I've never had a car buying experience go as smoothly as this one. Ted Foster and his team (especially Shannon and Nick) were great to work with. Very friendly and informative, and we appreciated all of the upfront preparation they did to make transaction go smoothly and quickly, particularly since they knew we had a long return trip ahead of us. The folks at D-Patrick are exceptional to deal with, we would not hesitate to buy another car from them!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chuck for the win!

by PattonPhoto on 06/04/2018

My fiancé and I were in the market for a new VW Atlas. From the moment Chuck met with us, we had a great experience. There was no hassle or rush to purchase. We were made to feel like every question we had was just as important as the last. We could not have asked for better experience from the test drives, trim comparisons, and to the financing with Brian. It was all smooth and easy from start to finish. If you want to get a new VW, ask for Chuck and I know youll be well taken care of.

