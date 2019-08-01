service Rating

We use the D-Patrick service center for all our VW service. The service guys are some of the highest trained in the field. I can rely on their team to ensure the work is done correctly and know that my car is safe for my family. The Service Advisors are also excellent. They keep me informed of the work performed and always reach out to see if there is anything I need while my car is in the shop. You just don’t find the kind of service you get at D-Patrick from other places! Read more