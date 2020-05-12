2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used 2010 Silverado in the fall of 2016. I keep getting their adds and so I decided to write this review. First Brandon the salesman was great. I did not like the dealership. My test drive was very short as the gas gauge was on empty. I asked if used vehicles had a check list so they knew the condition of what they were selling. He told me their buyer determines what needs fixed. I figured being a new car dealership they would conduct a multipoint inspection. Not here and when I got it home I had to fix a back up light. I suspect they changed the oil and detailed it. I couldnt get the plugs loose to check the transfer case and differential fluids so I knew they didnt check those levels. On my drive home I discovered a clunk noise when I came to a stop and started up again. Dont start your test drive with the gas gauge on empty so you can have time to drive and see and hear it perform. I heard several times from multiple salesmen "Are you looking to buy today"? You must say yes and sign on a line to get a price. After doing this a couple of times we agreed on a price and each time they added the paint protection back. Its no more than a glorified wax job and it doesnt come with a warranty. I had discussed a couple of Items with Brandon that needed fixed and when I brought it to the sales managers attention he got angry. "We had a deal" was his reaction. I pointed out the step rails had missing rubber and that was a safety issue and the body side moldings were coming off. My temporary plate was about to expire so on a trip south my wife stopped to get a new one. We had been waiting for the title to be mailed to us. Oh they found it in the file folder. It was there all the time. Lastly, dont buy a GM truck with a Fuel Management System. After a month the #1 plug was fouled. Its a faulty design to get better EPA ratings. It appeared the 1 and 7 plug had been changed twice before. It had 103,000 miles on it. I bought a module that keeps it in V8 mode so hopefully I wont have fouled plugs again. Many have had to replace lifters and cam shafts because of the design. I dont understand J D Powers rating for GM trucks with this faulty system. Read more