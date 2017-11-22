Skip to main content
City Ford

City Ford
3100 E Business Hwy 30, Columbia City, IN 46725
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of City Ford

1 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not sure if they want to sell cars!

by StillWaiting on 11/22/2017

I went to city ford to attempt to purchase a vehicle. However, after asking what they would give me for my trade I was hassled back and forth saying they needed to check my credit first. I then stated that I wanted to know how much for my trade in order to see if it was worth moving forward. The salesman came back after 30 min and said well he said 10,000 now do you want to proceed. so I did only to wait another 45 min before he came back and said well we have to wait until tomorrow the banks just closed, but I will call you in the morning as soon as I hear something..Well I guess he never heard anything because it has been 5 days and still no call. On a better note I went to O'Daniel Ford and purchased a Ford Explorer the same day and it only took me 2 hrs total sorry guys your team needs to do better!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
about our dealership

We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!

If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

