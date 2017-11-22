1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to city ford to attempt to purchase a vehicle. However, after asking what they would give me for my trade I was hassled back and forth saying they needed to check my credit first. I then stated that I wanted to know how much for my trade in order to see if it was worth moving forward. The salesman came back after 30 min and said well he said 10,000 now do you want to proceed. so I did only to wait another 45 min before he came back and said well we have to wait until tomorrow the banks just closed, but I will call you in the morning as soon as I hear something..Well I guess he never heard anything because it has been 5 days and still no call. On a better note I went to O'Daniel Ford and purchased a Ford Explorer the same day and it only took me 2 hrs total sorry guys your team needs to do better! Read more