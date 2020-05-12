Customer Reviews of City Chevrolet
Very helpful and efficient!
by 12/05/2020on
From start to finish, City takes care of their customers! I purchased my vehicle here, and have had it serviced here since taking ownership. Most recently, I had a screw flatten my tire, and service was able to get it patched and repaired and back on the road in no time! Very helpful, friendly, and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience We Have Had
by 07/02/2018on
My wife and I were in on Saturday and Joe Moravec was our salesman. We were looking for a second vehicle and we looked a few different options. When we drove the 2016 Fusion we ended up purchasing, it felt like the decision was made when we started test driving it. We were on a budget and made the Fusion within our parameters. We were pre-approved at our Credit Union, but ended up getting a better rate through you guys. Ryan, the finance guy was also great to work with. I appreciate the no pressure ease of everything. Buying a car has always been stressful for us, but this was by far the best experience we have had. Thanks Joe and Ryan for making things happen for us. We will refer anyone that is looking to City. Thanks again.-Luke and Erica Decker
Not Again
by 02/18/2018on
I purchased a used 2010 Silverado in the fall of 2016. I keep getting their adds and so I decided to write this review. First Brandon the salesman was great. I did not like the dealership. My test drive was very short as the gas gauge was on empty. I asked if used vehicles had a check list so they knew the condition of what they were selling. He told me their buyer determines what needs fixed. I figured being a new car dealership they would conduct a multipoint inspection. Not here and when I got it home I had to fix a back up light. I suspect they changed the oil and detailed it. I couldnt get the plugs loose to check the transfer case and differential fluids so I knew they didnt check those levels. On my drive home I discovered a clunk noise when I came to a stop and started up again. Dont start your test drive with the gas gauge on empty so you can have time to drive and see and hear it perform. I heard several times from multiple salesmen "Are you looking to buy today"? You must say yes and sign on a line to get a price. After doing this a couple of times we agreed on a price and each time they added the paint protection back. Its no more than a glorified wax job and it doesnt come with a warranty. I had discussed a couple of Items with Brandon that needed fixed and when I brought it to the sales managers attention he got angry. "We had a deal" was his reaction. I pointed out the step rails had missing rubber and that was a safety issue and the body side moldings were coming off. My temporary plate was about to expire so on a trip south my wife stopped to get a new one. We had been waiting for the title to be mailed to us. Oh they found it in the file folder. It was there all the time. Lastly, dont buy a GM truck with a Fuel Management System. After a month the #1 plug was fouled. Its a faulty design to get better EPA ratings. It appeared the 1 and 7 plug had been changed twice before. It had 103,000 miles on it. I bought a module that keeps it in V8 mode so hopefully I wont have fouled plugs again. Many have had to replace lifters and cam shafts because of the design. I dont understand J D Powers rating for GM trucks with this faulty system.
Terrible customer service
by 11/16/2017on
ABSOLUTLY DISAPPOINTED with the customer service from this place. I purchased a vehicle through them and cannot get the information I need to get the title in my name. I have been trying to reach them to get this problem resolved for two months now! I cannot even drive the vehicle because the plate that they gave me is now expired. In the last two months I have been able to reach one person who was supposed to overnight me the information that I needed. That’s been three weeks ago. I have left several voicemails and sent several emails to multiple including the office manager and the general sales manager but NO ONE has yet to call or email me back. I will not recommend this dealership to anyone.
WARNING-Do not buy a used car from City Chevrolet
by 06/10/2016on
I cannot believe the Unethical, Immoral, False Advertising, and Deceptive Business Practices! Watch out for Additional fees! Paint Fee or Finance Fee, increasing internet price, charging too much Tax, harassing you to finance through the dealership and the Doc Fee.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Convenient!
by 12/19/2014on
It was great! I dropped my car off before you opened and came back after you closed. It was very convenient and all the work was done exactly as I expected! The only thing I had trouble with was finding the key drop, but once I found it, it was all good!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 11/19/2014on
My first routine oil change there with my new car. They also did a tire rotation and fixed a seat belt recall issue that I was unaware of. I dropped it off on Saturday morning, they told me it would be done at 11am, then called me at 10:45am to let me know it was done a little early. Awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
15k maintenance
by 11/02/2014on
Thanks to City Chevrolet ( cityautomall.com) for getting me in and out within the hour for my oil change and 15k mile maintenance. Thanks to Joshua C. and technician 1852 for their quick service. James
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/17/2014on
The service department was great! They were very woman friendly. They fixed my recall and warranty issue quickly and efficiently
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Silverado
by 09/19/2014on
Outstanding experience the sales team went above and beyond to get me in the truck I wanted. First hassle free dealership I have ever been to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
