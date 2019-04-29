Oil Change After Purchase
by 04/29/2019on
Daughter bought a used car a couple months ago and thought she had the first oil change free. Took the vehicle in and told them that. They changed the oil and THEN told her that she didn't have a free oil change. Charged her $88 for the change. Don't think we will be back. Too bad since we are very close and had great service from the sales team.
Rude and unprofessional...
by 04/07/2014on
Depending on how they handle my complaint will determine any further review... I was in the process of buying a vehicle from them. Took a day getting all the papers together for my loan.. I was using United Federal Credit Union and we call Connor Chrysler for all the information on the vehicle and told them I would be out the next morning to get the vehicle.... I stopped at the credit union about 9am to get the papers and a check.. Not thinking and in a hurry I drove from Holland, Michigan down to Chesterton, Indiana. When I walked into the dealership I was approached by Stan and he stated the vehicle was sold the night before. No apology no offer of anything... I called back a short time later asking to speak to the owner and explained the situation and the woman was very nice but said they were not going to do anything.. I feel they owe me a tank of gas for the 220 mile round trip and also a letter of apology... I also could have worked that beautiful day and was out the money for that too..
Nice people to work with
by 03/22/2012on
We recently needed a used car for my wife. It was a long process. We visited many dealerships more than once but we visited this one the most by far. I'm sure we had to be frustrating to the sales staff by looking at & test driving so many cars yet they were always patient and courteous with us. Mike is the sales manager and he was upfront with his price negotiations, we got a sweet deal on a sweet car. A good honest place to get a car.
Connors is surprisingly good
by 03/22/2012on
I was told of this dealership by a friend and now I see why. The service department is very honest and does good work. Jack runs the GM service department and is surprisingly candid on suggesting alternative shops that can do some things cheaper. A-ok in my experience.