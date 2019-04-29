sales Rating

Depending on how they handle my complaint will determine any further review... I was in the process of buying a vehicle from them. Took a day getting all the papers together for my loan.. I was using United Federal Credit Union and we call Connor Chrysler for all the information on the vehicle and told them I would be out the next morning to get the vehicle.... I stopped at the credit union about 9am to get the papers and a check.. Not thinking and in a hurry I drove from Holland, Michigan down to Chesterton, Indiana. When I walked into the dealership I was approached by Stan and he stated the vehicle was sold the night before. No apology no offer of anything... I called back a short time later asking to speak to the owner and explained the situation and the woman was very nice but said they were not going to do anything.. I feel they owe me a tank of gas for the 220 mile round trip and also a letter of apology... I also could have worked that beautiful day and was out the money for that too.. Read more