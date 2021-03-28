1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sales manager when I visited was Nick Burd. Under the supervision of Nick Burd, Andy Mohr Nissan tried to: - knowingly dump a defective vehicle on an unsuspecting customer prior to my visit - knowingly offload the *same* defective vehicle on *me* - bait me and switch me into something more expensive Called to inquire about a used car; don't even remember which car it was. I was told "oh yes we have that in stock. When can we see you?" Said I would be in around or before noon. They told me I would talk to Nick Burd. I live on the north side of town and this dealer is 45 minutes away but I had arrangements to talk with a private seller in the area so no big deal. Pulled in right at noon and was flagged down by a 20 year old sales associate. Asked for Mr. Burd. Was told that Nick Burd is the sales manager and the young man would take care of me and to have a seat. Trying to trap me at a table. Red flag #1, and a signal that I would've wasting a lot of time there for a cash transaction but I had a seat. Gave the sales associate the stock number and waited to see the vehicle pull around when the sales associate came back and said, "that vehicle is currently in our service department having the transmission serviced. Is there anything else in that price range we can help you out with?" Excuse me? Do you think I'm an idiot? I went to a "sales manager" -- NOBODY behind the desk was following COVID protocols btw -- to let him know what I thought about their sales tactics and he said "I'm sorry. I didn't know. We had another couple bring the car back and complain about problems." And I drove nearly halfway around town for the privilege of being swindled by someone barely out of high school. I walked out. They were texting me while I was leaving the lot asking if I'd found them. In a surly conversation over text they said, and I quote: "I apologize greg i was told the work was done and it was back with a new transmission i would not have brought you in if i knew if wasnt here, maybe i miss read the return date i apologize. I thought this was going to work out great for you i apologize." New transmission? I showed up to buy a very cheap car, cash, and I'm supposed to *believe* they had a transmission for a car brand they don't sell firsthand just lying on the shelf? Furthermore, I'd believe that they would dump $2K into a car that they'd never recover? That car is headed to auction and then to a buy here pay here. At least I hope. We went to Andy Mohr because of the name and the little guy on TV; instead we learned that they run on lies and shady, Pendleton Pike type deception. Car shopping? I'm writing this review to protect *you*. A car is a big purchase with huge financial implications. Shop elsewhere. Read more