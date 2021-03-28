Andy Mohr Avon Nissan
Customer Reviews of Andy Mohr Avon Nissan
Bait and Switch: Buyer Beware
by 03/28/2021on
Sales manager when I visited was Nick Burd. Under the supervision of Nick Burd, Andy Mohr Nissan tried to: - knowingly dump a defective vehicle on an unsuspecting customer prior to my visit - knowingly offload the *same* defective vehicle on *me* - bait me and switch me into something more expensive Called to inquire about a used car; don't even remember which car it was. I was told "oh yes we have that in stock. When can we see you?" Said I would be in around or before noon. They told me I would talk to Nick Burd. I live on the north side of town and this dealer is 45 minutes away but I had arrangements to talk with a private seller in the area so no big deal. Pulled in right at noon and was flagged down by a 20 year old sales associate. Asked for Mr. Burd. Was told that Nick Burd is the sales manager and the young man would take care of me and to have a seat. Trying to trap me at a table. Red flag #1, and a signal that I would've wasting a lot of time there for a cash transaction but I had a seat. Gave the sales associate the stock number and waited to see the vehicle pull around when the sales associate came back and said, "that vehicle is currently in our service department having the transmission serviced. Is there anything else in that price range we can help you out with?" Excuse me? Do you think I'm an idiot? I went to a "sales manager" -- NOBODY behind the desk was following COVID protocols btw -- to let him know what I thought about their sales tactics and he said "I'm sorry. I didn't know. We had another couple bring the car back and complain about problems." And I drove nearly halfway around town for the privilege of being swindled by someone barely out of high school. I walked out. They were texting me while I was leaving the lot asking if I'd found them. In a surly conversation over text they said, and I quote: "I apologize greg i was told the work was done and it was back with a new transmission i would not have brought you in if i knew if wasnt here, maybe i miss read the return date i apologize. I thought this was going to work out great for you i apologize." New transmission? I showed up to buy a very cheap car, cash, and I'm supposed to *believe* they had a transmission for a car brand they don't sell firsthand just lying on the shelf? Furthermore, I'd believe that they would dump $2K into a car that they'd never recover? That car is headed to auction and then to a buy here pay here. At least I hope. We went to Andy Mohr because of the name and the little guy on TV; instead we learned that they run on lies and shady, Pendleton Pike type deception. Car shopping? I'm writing this review to protect *you*. A car is a big purchase with huge financial implications. Shop elsewhere.
Buyer Beware
by 02/09/2021on
Do not do business with this dealership!!! We asked many many times if a vehicle was sold before driving from Fishers to Avon. We had a suspicion it had a deposit and was under financing review. We were ASSURED many many times.... no offer, not under financing review, not sold. We drove the whole way there (45 minutes) to be told it was sold a half hour ago. It strains credulity to think that a deal was done that quickly.
Positive experience
by 06/14/2018on
The staff worked hard to find the best fit and price point for our needs. Very knowledgeable about the brand!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Nissan owner
by 05/18/2018on
The entire staff was very helpful and friendly. They went above and beyond to keep me in my budget. Now I'm a proud first time owner of a Nissan Murano.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/22/2017on
Bought a car at Andy Mohr Nissan in Avon. Matt Brodnick helped us choose a car. Buying a car is never enjoyable, but this was a great experience. Never felt pressured at all. Matt answered all of our questions, & took a lot of time with us. They knew that we had a very strict budget, & they met that budget, & then some. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly, & helpful. I think everyone should go here & give Andy Mohr a chance to see what they can do for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Salesman JR
by 06/23/2017on
If every company had a salesman like JR, this country would be a much better place to work and do business in. Thank JR, my wife and I are extremely happy with our purchase. Most importantly, when Mommas happy everybody's happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/16/2017on
Just purchased a used vehicle for my new 16 year old driver. Sales rep is very knowledgeable and I am walking away feeling like I received a great deal, thanks to Jerry Uwotah
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andy Mohr Nissan
by 12/30/2016on
I recently went into Nissan in search of a new car. Mike Smith and Korey Chalfant worked hard to put me in the best car for a great deal. I would recommend everyone to go to Nissan in Avon for their next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 12/28/2016on
Great staff willing to work with us; Korey was extremely helpful. Appreciated the time they spent on answering all of our questions with no rush or pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Amazing customer service!
by 12/01/2016on
recently bought a new vehicle from here, our salesmen, Charles Thompson, was one of the best we have ever worked with. He went above and beyond our expectations to make sure we got the best vehicle we were looking for! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Korey chalfant
by 10/31/2016on
Thank you Korey chalfant and Andy mohr Avon Nissan for the new Sentra! Love it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Deal
by 10/29/2016on
I bought a super nice 2007 Infinity M35 from them. My experience has been wonderful. They got me approved with past credit issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 10/28/2016on
I was in Andy Mohr Avon Nissan the other day Charles Thompson helped me find the vehicle I really wanted, I am happy with my first experience buying a car and I would recommend Charles Thompson to all of my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/13/2016on
We were short on time but our salesman worked with us on price and process. Adrian was an amazing salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Uncomfortable and Unprofessional experience
by 06/13/2015on
I was disappointed with my buying experience at this dealership. The guys can be aggressive and immature. David Applewood, who I believe works on the used car side, was absolutely dreadful. I am not sure why he was working on my deal since I was not buying a used car, however, he essentially called me a liar when I presented the specs and deal that I was offered from a competitor; mind you this dealership called me to solicit my business, not the other way around. David was rude, often cutting me off as I was speaking. In an effort to prove that I was in fact telling the truth, I drove to the dealership and presented the written offer from the competitor along with a brochure detailing all of the specs. David gave me a lot of push back and I walked out telling him I was happy with my deal at the other location and I did not come to haggle. I came to show him that I was telling the truth since I was bothered by him telling otherwise. As I drove off I received a call stating the general manager offered me a deal that came close, so the following day I arrived to the dealership to sign the deal. David completely ignored me and seemed a bit cool which I thought was off putting. Before I signed the paperwork, I requested to hear the deal that was proposed the previous day and both Kyle, the internet salesman, and David miraculously developed amnesia over what I had agreed to with regard to the free maintenance package that was offered as part of the deal. As the maintenance issue as well as issues with my tags were being worked through, David and the other young male salesman congregated by the computers in my line of view and began cracking jokes about me thinking I was not able to hear what was going on. It was such an uncomfortable and unprofessional experience that I really should have walked out and purchased the car from the competitor. The experience and deal at the competitor was far superior than my experience at Andy Mohr Nissan in Avon, with the exception of working with Tom the finance manager. I would highly discourage females coming to this Nissan if they are looking for a car; I don't think you will be taken seriously and you may be made to feel uncomfortable as I did This location has a frat boy atmosphere and their customer service and professionalism really needs improvement. I highly recommend that before signing any paperwork that you actually get your offer in WRITING, otherwise they will conveniently develop amnesia and say either they never told you that or you never said that you wanted that.
New 2014 Rogue!
by 06/04/2014on
Had a great experience with Michael and Pat! Love my 2014 Nissan Rogue! No hassle experience very easy to do business with! Will buy from them again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchase of 2013 Pathfinder
by 08/04/2013on
Ben, Ryan, and Marissa were all helpful in securing the purchase of our new vehicle. My wife and I feel like we were given a fair price for our trade and purchase. We wanted several different options added to the Pathfinder which Ben readily made happen. Although the new vehicles are costly, these folks will work a deal for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments