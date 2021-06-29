2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Very poor customer service. I purchased a used car from Tom Wood Honda. I was told it had been inspected and was lead to believe everything was fine on the car. During a short test ride (due to weather and time) the low coolant light came on. The advised me that the would take care of that, along with the missing reverse lens, and a new key fob. We scheduled with service the following week in order to give them time to get the lens and key. On the way home, about 15 miles, the low coolant light and engine light come on. I returned the following week to have them take care of the problems. When I arrived, they had the wrong lenses, the key had not been ordered yet. I was advised the long duration of diagnosing the problem was due to they did not have the proper tools for a BMW and that they would be taking it to a local BMW technician to repair it. After the car was there 6 days, I picked it up. Still no lenses and no key, but I was advised the light issue was fixed and it was just a sensor. on my way home, the lights came back on, I immediately called my salesman. He said to bring it back, we decided to wait until the following week in order to give them time get the key and lenses. The following week I returned the car, this time the lenses were fixed, and I was again advised that the car was repaired, they had flushed and filled the coolant. (Keep in mind, the car has yet to see a BMW tech as I was told.) I did get the key this time though. Again, on my way home, the lights came on again. Frustrated, but trying to be patient, I called the service department and advised them I would be returning the car again. On the third attempt, the car again stayed a week. I was notified that the car fixed. They were sure this time. It was the float in the coolant bottle. (Again, the car was never looked at by a BMW tech). I again returned to pick up the car. Feeling confident, I picked up the car. This time I didn't even get out of the parking lot and the Engine light come on. Furious, this time, but still keeping calm. I drove around the building and right back in to service. The service advisor came to see what wrong. I told him the light was back on and he advised me he was only instructed to fix the low coolant light. This was the first time I had been lead to the idea that the lights were not related. I proceded to go up and talk to my salesman and he went to get the Sales Manager. We went to an office and discussed the situation. I explained that I was never told the lights were not related, that the car had not been to BMW (like I was told) and that they had the car more than I did over the first 5 weeks I owned it. The Sales Manager pulled out the "We Owe" form from the deal. It was listed that they would take care of the Low coolant light. And since the Engine light was not related they would not be able to fix that problem. I proceeded to state that their service advisor lead me to believe that they were related. He was actually called in to the office and stated the same thing, that he was lead by the tech to believe that they were related. The sales manager agreed to have the car taken to a BMW tech in Carmel. After 2 days I was called and advised that the problem was not related to the Low coolant light and that it would be $550 to repair it. I declined the repair at my cost. When I arrived to pick up the car, I met my salesman and the sales manager on the showroom floor. The sales manager offered his apology (which I do not agree with) and told me he did all they could to make me happy. He also told me that typically on used vehicles they do not even repair, or take care of warning lights before they are sold, (Buyers Beware) and that he not even sure how I got them to agree to it in the first place. Now, I admit, I made a 2 HUGE mistakes here, #1 not test driving the car far enough, and #2 doing business with Tom Wood Honda. As a newer dealership, you would have thought they would want to show their customers great service, but apparently they are just another dealer that only want the sale. I will say this, the salesman, Zach Logan, was great, the management at the dealership had his hands tied to be able to provide the level of customer service that in this current day is required to build a great dealership with returning customers. Read more