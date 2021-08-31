4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased the airport vehicles for decades now and during all my years of dealing with Ford Autoworld except for two to four exceptions they have been spot on. However, on those few exceptions I would give them a single star or less if it were possible. As I stated they are spot on most of the time and for those times I would give them a five star rating. Over all for the number of times I have dealt with them and considering everything I would give them a strong four star rating. Read more