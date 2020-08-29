Good experience
by 08/29/2020on
Dealership was very professional and easy to deal with. Especially my salesman, Keith Collins
Andy Mohr Ford Plainfield
by 05/28/2020on
Terrible attempt to make a purchase! "Salesman(?)" was insulting, disrespectful, argumentative, rude and did not want to listen. He offered 48 mos., I asked him to check and see if 60-72 could be offered and he said "This is what I'm doing." The 50 attempts to "Write this up! Let's close this and sign the paperwork" (ok maybe 45) was a little pressuring! I walked from this treatment and bought new at another dealer (who gave us a great and pleasant experience) with great terms and 0%. Andy Mohr's loss, but I don't think they really care!!!
I just bought my very first NEW car!
by 12/14/2019on
I am so happy with my purchase of a 2019 Ford Ecosport from Ford Autoworld in Anderson, Indiana. I shopped online Tuesday night, and first thing Wednesday morning, Keith Collins reached out to me by phone and email. My husband and I went to Ford Autoworld that day to test drive, and filled out the credit application. We waited for a while and then were approved for an auto loan. It was a smooth transaction and I would recommend Ford Autoworld to all my friends and family! Let Keith Collins hook you up with a new or used vehicle today!
Exceptional customer service
by 09/03/2019on
We so appreciate the extra care and assistance they have given us. We will continue to recommend Ford Auto-World to our family and friends.
Great Experience No Stress
by 08/08/2019on
Keith was very helpful, friendly, and efficient in helping with purchase of car. No pressure, just a good time test driving and doing paperwork. Will definitely return for next purchase.
New F-250 Super Duty
by 07/23/2019on
Had a great experience of the whole purchase. Keith Collins the salesman was just terrific. Couldn't have ask for a better man to guide us through the process.
Ford Autoworld
by 05/29/2019on
This is the 3rd car I have purchased from Autoworld of Anderson. They have always been the best people to deal with and would purchase from them again.
New Explorer
by 05/10/2019on
Fast friendly service and buying experience
Excellent dealership with an exscellent sales team
by 10/22/2018on
We live and work in Indianapolis and drove all the way to Ford Autoworld in Anderson Indiana to get great customer service from Keith Collins. Thanks Keith. Finance department also very impresive Thanks Kevin. No hassle straight to the point dealing great prices and a great selection.
Amazing!
by 10/03/2018on
Keith Collins is a a great salesman. He made me feel comfortable and was so helpful in helping me pick out my first truck. Went above and beyond. Great experience. 10/10
So good, we bought 2 vehicles!
by 09/27/2018on
Great service from Dustin Flynn, Charles, and the others at Myers Autoworld!
New F150
by 09/05/2018on
Pleasant, very nice very helpful explained very well let me decide what I wanted Keith the sales person was very helpful in making this purchase very easy thanks Keith. I will go back
Buick Enclave 2008
by 07/01/2018on
Salesman Keith CollIns was very helpful, knowledgeable, and courteous throughout the entire buying process. I will recommend him to friends looking to purchase an automobile. He was GREAT!!!
Great experience
by 07/06/2017on
This dealer is great, they are straightforward and did everything possible to work with me in getting me the exact car I wanted at the price I wanted to pay. All of the employees are friendly and fun and very knowledgable.
Couldn't be happier!
by 03/20/2017on
From my 1st phone call & 1st visit & subsequent visits thereafter, my wife & I were treated warmly & with respect. The salesman, sales manager, & finance rep all listened to our needs & answered every question we had. They offered clear options & pertinent suggestions to meet our needs. We leased a new Ford Escape Titanium and are equally as pleased with the vehicle as we were with our relationship with the dealership. This is the 2nd vehicle we have gotten from Myers Autoworld in Anderson & will return when we are in the market again. We bypassed the "Miracle Mile" of a dozen new car dealerships to drive the 20 miles to go to Autoworld in Anderson, IN.
Scott Martin
by 03/14/2017on
We live 90 miles away from Anderson, and we're out looking at several dealership thru out the Indy area. We ended up at autoworld, found some great deals, they were closed by the w got there, I left a message and they got back us very promptly. After working with salesman, Brad Eastes we work out a great deal on a new F-150, this was by far the best experience buying a car we have had. I highly recommend this group, everyone from the salesman to the finance manager, they made us feel comfortable. We will definitely return our business in the future,
Quick in & out
by 01/11/2017on
We arrived at the dealer about 30 minutes before our appointment. We were taken right in and the recall problem was taken care of almost before we were supposed to have been there to begin with. Beautifully clean waiting area to wait in. Staff wre very courteous.
Excellent
by 11/19/2016on
Friendly , knowledgeable ,polite