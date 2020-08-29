sales Rating

From my 1st phone call & 1st visit & subsequent visits thereafter, my wife & I were treated warmly & with respect. The salesman, sales manager, & finance rep all listened to our needs & answered every question we had. They offered clear options & pertinent suggestions to meet our needs. We leased a new Ford Escape Titanium and are equally as pleased with the vehicle as we were with our relationship with the dealership. This is the 2nd vehicle we have gotten from Myers Autoworld in Anderson & will return when we are in the market again. We bypassed the "Miracle Mile" of a dozen new car dealerships to drive the 20 miles to go to Autoworld in Anderson, IN.