Great experience
by 12/11/2017on
My experience was amazing working with my salesman Brandon was wonderful and the finance guy manager were great. They made it a painless experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan
by 12/08/2017on
My experience at Nissan auto center, couldn't have been better. There were determined to help me with a great plan to suit my situation. Id recommend nissan auto center ...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible
by 06/20/2017on
Completely misled on the phone, was told I wouldn't have to wait long only to get there and wait 2 hours while the person who was dealing with us was also helping several other people. Explained our entire situation over the to avoid this situation only to be told the exact opposite after 2 hours of sitting. Not to mention the person helping us (Lawrence) was trying to sell us a firestick on the side instead of actually discussing the situation. All cars were over priced and I wasn't even allowed to drive it until the went through there stuff, probably one of the worst times at a dealership and I have bought 5 cars in the last 3 years. Won't go back, even if they would be the only ones who can either help or have the car I want.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
by 12/26/2016on
Ppl beware of the lies this dealership spins. I was told I was preappoved for a certain amount and was told to come in and pick out my vehicle. When I got there I had to go thru all my info again then I was told they had to get me approved first before I could look at the vehicles. I was lied to on the phone and in person multiple times. So if you decide to do business with this dealership beware of gimmicks, and lies to get you thru the door.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Just go here! Dont waste time anywhere else!
by 11/20/2015on
Absolute best customer service we have ever received at a car dealership. We searched and searched for two weeks for a truck and everyone gave us the run around. Walked in here and within two hours had the truck we wanted. John Charlton was our salesman and he listened to our needs and wants and got us what we wanted! Very straight forward, fun and let us tell him what we needed. Didn't try to pressure us into anything we didn't want, need or overpay. We recently moved to Florida but I would come back to them just to buy a car, that's how amazing they were! Fantastic crew! Even Adam in finance was great and very helpful with all of our questions. Please ask for these two when you come here to buy your new car or truck, you wont regret it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/30/2015on
Curtis Winterbottom is the best salesman we have ever encountered. He went the extra mile to make sure we were taken care of and that we had a great car buying experience. I will be referring all my friends and family to go see Curtis for their car buying needs. Thank you Very much Curtis!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jerry and Jake are fantastic!!
by 03/12/2015on
Two years ago, I went to Autocenters Nissan because after 2 months of searching for the perfect car, I found it and they had it. They had a 2010 Ford Focus for a ridiculously good price. I was lucky enough to have Jerry come out and help me with my purchase. He was really nice and answered all my questions, he was also patient and didn't try to push me into anything. The 2 months leading up to this moment were filled with pushy salesmen trying to pawn their junky cars off on me for a lot more than what Jerry sold me the Focus. Two years later, I have not had any problems with my car. I am still as in love with it as I was when I saw it and I am so thankful for Jerry's help. A couple days ago, my fiance told me he was ready to buy a new car, his first new car purchase. I told him he had to go to Autocenters Nissan because they have the best cars for the best price with the nicest sales guys. He found a great 2013 Focus so we went up there hoping Jerry would be at work. I was bummed when Jake said he wasn't there but Jake was just as awesome. He was just as easy going and patient with us as Jerry and really made our experience awesome. If you want a great car and don't want to feel pressured into something you weren't looking for, go to Autocenters Nissan. I plan to send a lot more of my friends their way and when I finally decide to trade in my little blue Focus, I won't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ryan Blackwell
by 02/17/2015on
I appreciated the knowledge and customer service received by Ryan Blackwell when I was car shopping. While we haven't bought a car yet because we are indecisive, he is exactly the kind of guy I would like to buy from. He wasn't pushy or too aggressive. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. Thanks for that! If and when we make a decision, we'll be sure to return to Ryan for our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great customer care
by 02/16/2015on
I walked in not knowing what to buy, just interested in a car, a gentlemen by the name of Darren Harris was friendly and got me into a car with a great payment. He knew his stuff and I am thankful for is honesty as well. If looking for a car go see Darren Harris.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Most Amazing car experience
by 02/16/2015on
We went in to look with intentions on just looking and no buying. We figured this was going to be hard because we have been to many dealerships in the past and were hounded the ENTIRE time. But this was not the case. We had a gentleman named Ryan Blackwell help us and he was awesome. He answered any questions we had even after telling him we were just looking and had no intentions on buying. The last place we went and said that the guy walked away and ignored us the entire time. Ryan talked with us and gave us all the info we needed. We will definitely be back to buy! He was all around great! Thank you for all of your help Ryan! See you soon :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
amazing experience
by 02/16/2015on
Buying a car is always so stressful for us, but not this time. We had an maxing sales person named Ryan Blackwell who helped us and made this one of the beat experiences ever. I am so happy and was so satisfied with his help that I would recommend him to anyone needing a car. Thank u so much Ryan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ken Betts is awesome
by 02/16/2015on
I can't wait until my taxes come back to visit the best dealer on the lot, Ken Betts. I'll tell everyone about autocenter now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 02/16/2015on
Hi, I'm glad I took my wife to this dealership to buy her a new car. We were just looking and was greeted by Darren Harris. His service was excellent and made sure my wife got the car she wanted at the price she wanted. Would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best service around
by 02/16/2015on
I sell cars but my wife wanted a brand new Nissan Maxim. I know how the system works but when I walked in Ryan Blackwell greeted me and was great thru the whole process. Couldn't of been more helpful and even took a pic with us and my wife's new car. It's great to see a salesman go to the moon and stars. He called me on my birthday and I wasn't the one who got the car my wife was. IF I get another nissan it won't be from anyone else other than Ryan. Mr.Blackwell good job sir.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy Customer
by 02/16/2015on
I had a great first car buying experience at Auto Centers. Everyone was very nice and friendly and made sure I left out with a smile on my face. If you are looking for a new car this is the place. Ask for Darren, he took great care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome
by 02/15/2015on
An absolutely amazing experience. I came in with a bit of a chip on my shoulder and wa definitely not in the mood to be sold. After just a few minutes with Ken, I knew he actually cared that I was happy with my decision. Although I didn't make my purchase that day, I will be back to purchase my cr from Ken. He was the best! After months of dealing with sales guys and multiple dealerships this guy and this place is the place to buy you're next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Do not expect anything less than insults as a returning customer
by 01/30/2015on
While returning for cars number four and five, In the past 5 years was low balled and insulted by sales on a car bought at same dealer 10 months ago. The wife and I change cars every couple years generally, but it will never again be with auto centers. Every person I meet for the rest of my days that mentions a car purchase will be steered clear of auto centers. We are buying something in the next few days, from a dealership that actually wants return business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Deceptive sales tactics
by 01/27/2015on
Do not believe any sign or add you read that says money off MSRP or "We will pay off your trade in, no matter what you owe". The trade in promotion really means "we will roll over what is left on your car in to another loan" and if you question the trade in ad, the floor manager will tell you, "I didn't make the sign, and well we are car dealers". Nice I bet the Federal Trade Commision may think otherwise.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks
by 01/12/2015on
My wife and I recently visited your shop. We said right from the start we weren't really interested in buying just yet. Andrew was great - very informative but no pressure. We will be back when we are ready to purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Deceptive bait and switch
by 12/21/2014on
Contacted dealership Internet sales by phone for price on 2013 Nissan LEAF. Agreed Internet price would be starting point for negotiations. Reluctantly drove 45 minutes and test drove vehicle. Returned to dealership and given initial offer $1000 more than Internet price. Sleazy, empty handed and high pressure tactics. No thanks will buy elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love Autocenters Nissan
by 11/12/2014on
I recently purchased a new Altima from Autocenters Nissan and my experience couldn't have possibly been better. My salesman, Nick Blackwell, was extremely friendly and patient with me. He kept me very informed and at ease throughout the entire experience. I highly recommend Autocenters Nissan for the purchase of a car and it goes without saying to ask for Nick Blackwell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
