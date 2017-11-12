5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Two years ago, I went to Autocenters Nissan because after 2 months of searching for the perfect car, I found it and they had it. They had a 2010 Ford Focus for a ridiculously good price. I was lucky enough to have Jerry come out and help me with my purchase. He was really nice and answered all my questions, he was also patient and didn't try to push me into anything. The 2 months leading up to this moment were filled with pushy salesmen trying to pawn their junky cars off on me for a lot more than what Jerry sold me the Focus. Two years later, I have not had any problems with my car. I am still as in love with it as I was when I saw it and I am so thankful for Jerry's help. A couple days ago, my fiance told me he was ready to buy a new car, his first new car purchase. I told him he had to go to Autocenters Nissan because they have the best cars for the best price with the nicest sales guys. He found a great 2013 Focus so we went up there hoping Jerry would be at work. I was bummed when Jake said he wasn't there but Jake was just as awesome. He was just as easy going and patient with us as Jerry and really made our experience awesome. If you want a great car and don't want to feel pressured into something you weren't looking for, go to Autocenters Nissan. I plan to send a lot more of my friends their way and when I finally decide to trade in my little blue Focus, I won't go anywhere else. Read more