Autocenters Nissan

1825 E Edwardsville Rd, Wood River, IL 62095
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Autocenters Nissan

31 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Happy12 on 12/11/2017

My experience was amazing working with my salesman Brandon was wonderful and the finance guy manager were great. They made it a painless experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan

by Buck_1st on 12/08/2017

My experience at Nissan auto center, couldn't have been better. There were determined to help me with a great plan to suit my situation. Id recommend nissan auto center ...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible

by Pissed_buyer on 06/20/2017

Completely misled on the phone, was told I wouldn't have to wait long only to get there and wait 2 hours while the person who was dealing with us was also helping several other people. Explained our entire situation over the to avoid this situation only to be told the exact opposite after 2 hours of sitting. Not to mention the person helping us (Lawrence) was trying to sell us a firestick on the side instead of actually discussing the situation. All cars were over priced and I wasn't even allowed to drive it until the went through there stuff, probably one of the worst times at a dealership and I have bought 5 cars in the last 3 years. Won't go back, even if they would be the only ones who can either help or have the car I want.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

[non-permissible content removed]

by Rmjrj2316 on 12/26/2016

Ppl beware of the lies this dealership spins. I was told I was preappoved for a certain amount and was told to come in and pick out my vehicle. When I got there I had to go thru all my info again then I was told they had to get me approved first before I could look at the vehicles. I was lied to on the phone and in person multiple times. So if you decide to do business with this dealership beware of gimmicks, and lies to get you thru the door.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just go here! Dont waste time anywhere else!

by kassielynn07 on 11/20/2015

Absolute best customer service we have ever received at a car dealership. We searched and searched for two weeks for a truck and everyone gave us the run around. Walked in here and within two hours had the truck we wanted. John Charlton was our salesman and he listened to our needs and wants and got us what we wanted! Very straight forward, fun and let us tell him what we needed. Didn't try to pressure us into anything we didn't want, need or overpay. We recently moved to Florida but I would come back to them just to buy a car, that's how amazing they were! Fantastic crew! Even Adam in finance was great and very helpful with all of our questions. Please ask for these two when you come here to buy your new car or truck, you wont regret it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by beckysalah on 04/30/2015

Curtis Winterbottom is the best salesman we have ever encountered. He went the extra mile to make sure we were taken care of and that we had a great car buying experience. I will be referring all my friends and family to go see Curtis for their car buying needs. Thank you Very much Curtis!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jerry and Jake are fantastic!!

by Frankenki on 03/12/2015

Two years ago, I went to Autocenters Nissan because after 2 months of searching for the perfect car, I found it and they had it. They had a 2010 Ford Focus for a ridiculously good price. I was lucky enough to have Jerry come out and help me with my purchase. He was really nice and answered all my questions, he was also patient and didn't try to push me into anything. The 2 months leading up to this moment were filled with pushy salesmen trying to pawn their junky cars off on me for a lot more than what Jerry sold me the Focus. Two years later, I have not had any problems with my car. I am still as in love with it as I was when I saw it and I am so thankful for Jerry's help. A couple days ago, my fiance told me he was ready to buy a new car, his first new car purchase. I told him he had to go to Autocenters Nissan because they have the best cars for the best price with the nicest sales guys. He found a great 2013 Focus so we went up there hoping Jerry would be at work. I was bummed when Jake said he wasn't there but Jake was just as awesome. He was just as easy going and patient with us as Jerry and really made our experience awesome. If you want a great car and don't want to feel pressured into something you weren't looking for, go to Autocenters Nissan. I plan to send a lot more of my friends their way and when I finally decide to trade in my little blue Focus, I won't go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ryan Blackwell

by Meltn1 on 02/17/2015

I appreciated the knowledge and customer service received by Ryan Blackwell when I was car shopping. While we haven't bought a car yet because we are indecisive, he is exactly the kind of guy I would like to buy from. He wasn't pushy or too aggressive. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. Thanks for that! If and when we make a decision, we'll be sure to return to Ryan for our business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer care

by PRETTY_RICKEY on 02/16/2015

I walked in not knowing what to buy, just interested in a car, a gentlemen by the name of Darren Harris was friendly and got me into a car with a great payment. He knew his stuff and I am thankful for is honesty as well. If looking for a car go see Darren Harris.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Most Amazing car experience

by dbw944 on 02/16/2015

We went in to look with intentions on just looking and no buying. We figured this was going to be hard because we have been to many dealerships in the past and were hounded the ENTIRE time. But this was not the case. We had a gentleman named Ryan Blackwell help us and he was awesome. He answered any questions we had even after telling him we were just looking and had no intentions on buying. The last place we went and said that the guy walked away and ignored us the entire time. Ryan talked with us and gave us all the info we needed. We will definitely be back to buy! He was all around great! Thank you for all of your help Ryan! See you soon :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

amazing experience

by tinkerbell04 on 02/16/2015

Buying a car is always so stressful for us, but not this time. We had an maxing sales person named Ryan Blackwell who helped us and made this one of the beat experiences ever. I am so happy and was so satisfied with his help that I would recommend him to anyone needing a car. Thank u so much Ryan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ken Betts is awesome

by karenkabine on 02/16/2015

I can't wait until my taxes come back to visit the best dealer on the lot, Ken Betts. I'll tell everyone about autocenter now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Tdavi4 on 02/16/2015

Hi, I'm glad I took my wife to this dealership to buy her a new car. We were just looking and was greeted by Darren Harris. His service was excellent and made sure my wife got the car she wanted at the price she wanted. Would recommend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best service around

by kj33706 on 02/16/2015

I sell cars but my wife wanted a brand new Nissan Maxim. I know how the system works but when I walked in Ryan Blackwell greeted me and was great thru the whole process. Couldn't of been more helpful and even took a pic with us and my wife's new car. It's great to see a salesman go to the moon and stars. He called me on my birthday and I wasn't the one who got the car my wife was. IF I get another nissan it won't be from anyone else other than Ryan. Mr.Blackwell good job sir.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by BigDaddy86 on 02/16/2015

I had a great first car buying experience at Auto Centers. Everyone was very nice and friendly and made sure I left out with a smile on my face. If you are looking for a new car this is the place. Ask for Darren, he took great care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Lcdll79 on 02/15/2015

An absolutely amazing experience. I came in with a bit of a chip on my shoulder and wa definitely not in the mood to be sold. After just a few minutes with Ken, I knew he actually cared that I was happy with my decision. Although I didn't make my purchase that day, I will be back to purchase my cr from Ken. He was the best! After months of dealing with sales guys and multiple dealerships this guy and this place is the place to buy you're next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Do not expect anything less than insults as a returning customer

by NeverAgain4u on 01/30/2015

While returning for cars number four and five, In the past 5 years was low balled and insulted by sales on a car bought at same dealer 10 months ago. The wife and I change cars every couple years generally, but it will never again be with auto centers. Every person I meet for the rest of my days that mentions a car purchase will be steered clear of auto centers. We are buying something in the next few days, from a dealership that actually wants return business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deceptive sales tactics

by Cars5151 on 01/27/2015

Do not believe any sign or add you read that says money off MSRP or "We will pay off your trade in, no matter what you owe". The trade in promotion really means "we will roll over what is left on your car in to another loan" and if you question the trade in ad, the floor manager will tell you, "I didn't make the sign, and well we are car dealers". Nice I bet the Federal Trade Commision may think otherwise.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks

by sadroste on 01/12/2015

My wife and I recently visited your shop. We said right from the start we weren't really interested in buying just yet. Andrew was great - very informative but no pressure. We will be back when we are ready to purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deceptive bait and switch

by LeafDriver90 on 12/21/2014

Contacted dealership Internet sales by phone for price on 2013 Nissan LEAF. Agreed Internet price would be starting point for negotiations. Reluctantly drove 45 minutes and test drove vehicle. Returned to dealership and given initial offer $1000 more than Internet price. Sleazy, empty handed and high pressure tactics. No thanks will buy elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Autocenters Nissan

by stephaniesch on 11/12/2014

I recently purchased a new Altima from Autocenters Nissan and my experience couldn't have possibly been better. My salesman, Nick Blackwell, was extremely friendly and patient with me. He kept me very informed and at ease throughout the entire experience. I highly recommend Autocenters Nissan for the purchase of a car and it goes without saying to ask for Nick Blackwell!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
255 cars in stock
79 new175 used1 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
13 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
11 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Frontier
Nissan Frontier
12 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We are your new favorite dealership! AutoCenters Nissan offers a Free Lifetime Warranty, 30 Day Return Promise, easy and hassle-free environment, and all vehicles are priced competitively! Buy your vehicle directly from our website without stepping foot in the showroom too!

We are the auto loan and pricing experts in St. Louis. We don't just claim those distinctions, but our reputation, repeat business, & years of success speak volumes.

We're a short 20 minute drive East of St. Louis, MO - conveniently located in the Greater St. Louis Metro Region. We consider ourselves a "destination" dealership, and will provide a buying experience unlike any other Nissan dealer in the region! Visit us online or schedule an in-person appointment today!

what sets us apart
30 Day Return Promise on New Nissans
Free Nationwide Lifetime Warranty
Kid & Dog Friendly Comfortable Waiting Area w/ Free Wifi, TV, Refreshments, and Snacks
Complete Online Buying w/ Free Local Delivery - Finance Options For All Credit Types - Free History Report
Personalized Customer Incentives, Freebies, and Deals - Just Ask!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

