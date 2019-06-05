1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the second review I have ever written in my life, but do to my horrible experience I needed to get my message out. I bought a used car from McGrath Lexus and my only concern in my purchase was the service report on the a/c, but was reassured by the salesperson Jason Ellison that it just needed to be recharged and if I had any issues that I could bring it back it and they would fix it for nothing. Guess what, I had problem about a month later and when I brought it in they said they would fix it for the low low price of $2,800. Wait it gets better, after explaining that Mcgrath Lexus promised to pay for the repair, arrogant Greg Luzinski said what ever happened to the car must have happened in the month I owned the car, but he could bring my repair bill down to $2,000. No matter how many times I explained to him that I was promised that they would fix the problem. I figured I was getting nowhere with Greg so I contacted customer relations, Maria Giampietro., she is the person who says she is sorry in all the negative reviews on this site. She doesn't really mean it. I brought the situation to her to see if she could help, but her response was that Greg had already offered to save me $800 No Ms. Giampetro , you offered to fix something for $2,000 that you promised to fix for nothing, that's not saving me anything˙i so its not saving me anything. I don't know if I will get my repair or my $2,000, but I do know that I was lied to by this dealership and the people at this dealership. Jason, Greg, and Maria from reading your reviews this isn't the first time you have screwed over a customer, but if my review gets to at least one person and discourages them to purchase a car from McGrath Lexus this review will be worth it. Read more