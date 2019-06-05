McGrath Lexus of Westmont
Customer Reviews of McGrath Lexus of Westmont
Great dealership!
by 05/06/2019on
This is best place to buy a Lexus. Knowledgeable, many options for new and used cars, and Christi is the best Salesperson. She takes the time to get to know her clients, and is invested in making sure you make the right purchase.
Christi Brooker
by 05/06/2019on
I am sending you this Review regarding Christi Brooker your Salesperson. She is without the greatest salesperson we have every had the pleasure of meeting. Not only is she knowledgeable about the product she is selling, but her genuine concern and kindness towards us was unbeatable! You are very fortunate to have her on your staff. We will highly recommend her to our friends.
Car Sales with Personality
by 05/06/2019on
Buying a car isn’t always fun, unless you have Christi Brooker to work with! Not only is she extremely knowledgable and experienced but she is really passionate about finding the perfect car for you. Christi always makes the car buying experience enjoyable and you will walk away with the perfect fit and exactly what you’re looking for. Professional with Personality - can’t say enough great things about McGrath Lexus and working with Christi Brooker. Time for a new car!
Please do not buy a car from this dealership.Worst people, worst dealership
by 11/01/2018on
This is the second review I have ever written in my life, but do to my horrible experience I needed to get my message out. I bought a used car from McGrath Lexus and my only concern in my purchase was the service report on the a/c, but was reassured by the salesperson Jason Ellison that it just needed to be recharged and if I had any issues that I could bring it back it and they would fix it for nothing. Guess what, I had problem about a month later and when I brought it in they said they would fix it for the low low price of $2,800. Wait it gets better, after explaining that Mcgrath Lexus promised to pay for the repair, arrogant Greg Luzinski said what ever happened to the car must have happened in the month I owned the car, but he could bring my repair bill down to $2,000. No matter how many times I explained to him that I was promised that they would fix the problem. I figured I was getting nowhere with Greg so I contacted customer relations, Maria Giampietro., she is the person who says she is sorry in all the negative reviews on this site. She doesn't really mean it. I brought the situation to her to see if she could help, but her response was that Greg had already offered to save me $800 No Ms. Giampetro , you offered to fix something for $2,000 that you promised to fix for nothing, that's not saving me anything˙i so its not saving me anything. I don't know if I will get my repair or my $2,000, but I do know that I was lied to by this dealership and the people at this dealership. Jason, Greg, and Maria from reading your reviews this isn't the first time you have screwed over a customer, but if my review gets to at least one person and discourages them to purchase a car from McGrath Lexus this review will be worth it.
Great
by 08/29/2018on
Thanks to Jon and Kristal I was able to find my first car I love my Lexus and got a great deal
Good Buying Experience
by 01/05/2017on
Bought used Lexus -- car was in excellent like-new condition. Sales rep Paul Stewart put together a great deal for us, and was very helpful in answering our many detailed questions. We hadn't bought a car in many years and were out of state -- he helped explain the details and made the transaction smooth. All staff we encountered at the dealership were courteous and helpful. Good selection of cars. Best deal in within 200 miles of Indianapolis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
McGrath Lexus is AMAZING
by 05/05/2016on
I had an incredible experience from start to finish. My salesman Paul was kind, fair, and knowledgeable. He really went out of his way to make sure I was taken care of. I came out of the dealership a proud owner of a Lexus vehicle and will be purchasing cars there for a long time to come.
Excellent Used Car Buying Experience
by 05/03/2016on
Paul Stewart contacted me in minutes in response to a inquiry I made through a web site. My wife and I made an appointment to see several RX-350 models I had identified through online research of the impressive inventory available at McGrath Lexus. Paul was extremely courteous, helpful and honest in discussing the cars we were looking at. We found a beautiful certified RX-350. My wife loves it and so do I.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did not expect Lexus to lie to make a sale
by 02/20/2016on
In 2007 I bought pre-owned Lexus RX350 (with 10,000 miles) from McGrath Lexus in Westmont. Since my work requires me to drive many miles a day, and also having back issues, this car gave me a very comfortable ride, and I absolutely loved it. After 7 years and many miles, I decided to trade it in for a new one. I went back to McGrath Lexus. Sales rep Justin Storandt showed me their pre-owned inventory and we came across 2014 Lexus RX350 with only 6,000 miles. I asked number of times if this car still has a comfortable ride, since I still drive a lot for work and still have back issues. I was guaranteed by Justin and his manager Geoff Pebelske that it is exactly same car. It was not an easy decision, because the car was $40,000 (more than I wanted to spend). But since I was guaranteed that it will have the same comfortable ride, I bought the car. After just a few days of driving, I noticed that the car was driving very differently than my old one. The ride was much stiffer. My back and wrists were hurting within few days due to all the vibrations in the car. I went back to the dealership and was send to the mechanics to take a look. I was in shock when mechanics told me that the car I purchased is nothing like my old one. It has been redesigned in 2009, with a truck like ride. They went over all the changes that make this car to have a much stiffer ride. I went to speak to Justin about what happened but was told that the deal was already done and nothing can be done. I tried to speak with Geoff and he refused to see me, saying that nothing can be done. I am not in the possition to waste $40,000 on a car that does not surve its purpose. And I really did not expect Lexus resort to lying to make a sale. I believe dealership should be held accountable for their actions. But the only things that I have been offered is a free car wash.
Very happy with the experience
by 08/12/2015on
Sales staff was not pushy at all and allowed enough time for multiple test drives, etc.
A Pleasant Experience
by 12/03/2014on
I test drove several luxury SUV's and appreciated the substantial leg room in the back of the Lexus RX 350; that and the 0.9% financing made my decision. From the first time we entered and test drove, the staff was very professional and Marian Jones was a terrific sales consultant to work with. She was very low key - no pressure, which I greatly appreciated. When we made our decision to buy and returned, she was very courteous and prompt in "getting to the bottom line". She understood that we wanted the best possible price. She took her time to give us the tour of the dealership and then explained the next steps in the process. Michael Connery was also very professional during the financing portion, which went relatively quickly. I was a little concerned about all the "bells & whistles" that the vehicle came equipped with and how I was going to learn how to work everything, but your tech support person was fantastic (sorry I don't have his card with me). He took me step by step how to set everything up and I have to say, this vehicle is much more user friendly than my husband's car that we purchased last December. Very pleased with my purchase!
Outstanding sales experience
by 09/22/2014on
The salesman was very proffessional, knowledgebale and not pushy. All the individuals envolved in the sale were very nice and courteous. The way we were treated later on for service and questions was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wrong Vehicle
by 05/27/2012on
I was wishing to purchase a Lexus GX460 in black which the dealer did not have. It took 2 days for dealer to get dealer trade vehicle and when I looked at the vehicle it was not what we agreed upon. The grill was blinged out with some after marked gaudy chrome crille that looked horrible. I felt dealer was trying to pull a fast one on us. I called other dealers who had this vehicle, they were polite, I looked at the vehicle and purchased for $1,200 less than McGrath offered to sell to me for. They also took advantage of my brother a few years ago on a used vehicle purchase. This is our 3rd Lexus. Car is great, dealer is not. Don't shop there go to Bredeman Lexus in Glenview.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Will Never Go Anywhere Else
by 08/10/2011on
Just purchased a New RX350 From Rita Barkstrom at McGrath Lexus. Rita really takes the time to help you make the right choices. The dealership is beautiful. The staff is very friendly. Everyone goes the extra mile to make your experience a great one. Thanks McGrath Lexus I am a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience of buying Lexus ES350
by 07/03/2010on
I just bought a Lexus ES350 from McGrath Lexus of Westmont. I test drove a Lexus ES350 and a Volvo S80. I was debating which one to buy since I liked them both. However, the Volvo dealer did not have the color I wanted abd was too pushing and played games. So, I bought a Lexus ES 350 and I am lovin' it! I used the price from the edmunds. Send an email fo all the five Lexus dealers in our area. The Westmont was able to match the price from edmunds. So, I bought a brand new Lexus ES350 from McGrath. I like the new car very much. And thank you, Edmunds. I would not get the good price if not for the quote from Edmunds website.
Horrendous Experience - Dealer Committed Multiple Counts of Fraud
by 03/08/2010on
People need to avoid McGrath dealerships. We bought a used Lexus from them and they have committed many fraudulent activities. They reported the wrong odometer reading to the Secretary of State, they took out the cargo mat once we purchased it, issued us a credit card without our consent, lied to us about the extended warranty, etc. Horrendous dealership. McGrath gives car dealerships a bad name.