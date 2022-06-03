McGrath Acura of Westmont
Customer Reviews of McGrath Acura of Westmont
Best Decision Ever MDX
by 03/06/2022on
We had the best experience ever first dealing with Adam (who was promoted) and turned us over to Josh P. We originally visited the showroom 8 months ago and knew what we wanted to purchase, with the shortage of vehicles Ed put our deposit down and the wait began. Adam’s communication was fantastic and when Josh called us to introduce himself we both knew he would take care of us, We picked up our brand new MDX on 3-2-22 and I myself felt I’ve known Josh P. For years. He’s knowledgeable, funny, to the point and just an all around greet guy. We are so pleased with our decision and are now his family with Acura.
Best Decision Ever MDX
by 03/06/2022on
We had the best experience ever first dealing with Adam (who was promoted) and turned us over to Josh P. We originally visited the showroom 8 months ago and knew what we wanted to purchase, with the shortage of vehicles Ed put our deposit down and the wait began. Adam’s communication was fantastic and when Josh called us to introduce himself we both knew he would take care of us, We picked up our brand new MDX on 3-2-22 and I myself felt I’ve known Josh P. For years. He’s knowledgeable, funny, to the point and just an all around greet guy. We are so pleased with our decision and are now his family with Acura.
My 1st Acura
by 02/11/2022on
I wanted to let you know the wonderful experience I had purchasing my first Acura. I am a Chevy girl and that’s all I have ever driven. But with the shortage of cars, I was unable to get a new Chevy. After 8 months of waiting and looking for a new car, my husband suggested an Acura. I thought I would give it a try but I was very reluctant. We came to the Westmont dealer about 2 months ago. When we walked in, we were immediately greeted by Josh Pastuczak. He was extremely polite, friendly and knowledgeable. Josh assured me that purchasing an Acura would be the best decision I ever make. I was able to drive the Acura RDX and I loved it. The next issue was actually getting an new RDX. Josh said he could get an RDX fully loaded by January 18-24. As I’m sure you have experienced, cars being built were very delayed. Josh kept me up to date with the progress of my new car. Josh sent me emails and texts 2-3x a week to keep me posted and assured me I was going to get a new car (I had my doubts). Finally, February 2nd my car arrived. I came back to the dealer to pick up my new car and again the experience was awesome. Josh was great. He had my paperwork ready when I arrived, he had the car parked out front with my name on it, he got me set-up with all my personalized settings in the car and he got me out the door in less than 2 hours. As you know, buying a car can be very time consuming. I have been driving my new Acura for 1 week now and I love it. I need to personally thank Josh Pastuczak for that. He was right, it’s a great car. I'm officially an Acura girl.
Great experience with Brandon
by 01/06/2022on
I purchased a used MDX at McGrath Westmont and had a wonderful experience. Brandon was very responsive and informative without being pushy or overwhelming. He was prepared when I arrived with exactly what in wanted to see and made the purchase happen very quickly and efficiently. I would highly recommend McGrath and Brandon. Grant in finance was also super helpful, clear and informative. Thank you guys!
Great MDX purchase experience!
by 12/01/2021on
Great, easy experience buying my new car. Ask for Josh, he was knowledgeable, friendly and great to work with!
Professional
by 10/22/2021on
Professional team. Very accommodating. Speedy delivery or vehicle. My wife is disabled and uses a wheelchair. Our salesman Josh allowed me to test drive the car, RDX, for the morning. I brought the car home for my wife to check entry/exit, seating comfort and wheel chair storage. No pressure tactics from Josh to buy the car. A low stress buying experience.
Great people, not pushy car salesmen.
by 10/03/2021on
I had been searching for a Genesis G80 for over a month and found the perfect one online, but about 200 miles away from where I live. I sent an inquiry about the car and Nick Lombardi was very prompt at getting back with me to let me know it was available still. He answered all of my questions about the car, process, and about my trade. Since I lived over 3 hours away and wanted to know about what I would receive on my trade-in, Nick suggested I take my car to Carmax which was only 30 minutes from where I live to get a certificate for the trade-in. He said they work directly with them and that should be what I would receive for my car. That gave me peace of mind knowing what I would receive rather than potentially wasting a 3+ hour trip to Chicago and coming home empty handed. Unfortunately, the only day I was able to travel was Nick’s day off. He set me an appointment with Brandon Lewin since he was not going to be in the office that day. As soon as I walked in the door, I was greeted by staff and let me know Brandon would be with me shortly. Multiple staff asked my daughter and myself if we needed anything while we waited. Our wait was maybe 10 minutes - Brandon was super busy that morning, but made a great impression right off the bat. He introduced himself and let us know he was still with another customer, but got us seated at his desk right away. He set reasonable expectations with us and checked on us a couple different times in the 10 minutes he was finishing up with his other customer. Once he got freed up, he took us to the car and gave us a tour and offered to answer any questions we had then sent us on our test drive. Once back at the dealership Chris Lewin, sales manager, introduced himself and helped get things moved along with verifying my trade-in. Brandon was back and forth between another customer, but always checked in on us. I assured him that I was not in a huge rush and Chris was helping with the trade-in/sale as well. Once we agreed on all of the pricing and terms, I was sent to see Grant about the final paperwork. Grant was awesome as well. He went over all of the paperwork and gave his normal speech about extended warranties and such. I NEVER buy any of that extra stuff and told him that. Grant was never pushy about any of the extras and even did a custom package removing the unnecessary items. He never tried to upsell me anything either. He made a really good case and I actually opted for a couple items - shhh… don’t tell my husband! Grant answered all of my questions and kept good conversation during the paperwork process. At no point was anyone pushy or overbearing. We always had someone checking on us and apologizing for our wait. I didn’t feel like the wait was too long since we never went more than 15 minutes without seeing or talking to someone. They kept us updated on the process of the paperwork throughout the entire deal. Everyone was super friendly and down to earth. The only thing I wish were different was that Brandon’s appointments were spaced out a little more. I was fine with the wait, but I hated seeing him run around and constantly apologizing about being busy. I plan to keep this car for a while, but wouldn’t mind doing business here in the future if I’m in the market again!
Hassle-Free Smooth Process
by 08/18/2021on
Bill Angelakos showed us the car we wanted and walked us through the purchase process. Great Job! Very happy with car!
Smooth Sailing!
by 08/16/2021on
I needed a new car and trusted McGrath Acura of Westmont to steer me in the right direction. So, I called ahead to announce my intentions. Josh welcomed me at the door, like an old friend, and the rest was "Smooth Sailing". From the test drive to changing the license plates, it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience. My new Acura RDX has already received multiple compliments; and with the lease deal we agreed upon, it's going to be "Smooth Sailing" for the next three years!
Never judge a book by it's cover
by 07/28/2021on
Many thanks to the staff at McGrath for making our purchase no hassle. From Amy Brosnan keeping contact with me, our wonderful salesman Paul Metz, so kind and professional you answered all of our questions, Kevin for setting up and explaining our new MDX and last but not least Bill in finance thoroughly explained all options. Being a repeat customer was a no-brainer
Long time coming - worth the wait
by 05/17/2021on
I just bought a new 2022 MDX after months of waiting for the perfect car to come through. I worked with Paul Metz for the past few months hoping to find this car, and he remained in contact every step of the way. We built up a great working relationship to the point that when he found out my car would finally be arriving, he might have been as excited as I was! We set up a time to pick up the car, but it ended up arriving early. Since he knew we might not come in for a few days, he made sure to grab both sets of keys and put a big "sold" sign in the windshield. That is what I call taking care of your customer! Once we got to talking numbers, he knew I would pay whatever it took after this process, but he still worked to make sure our deal was fair. I *highly* recommend working with Paul if you're looking for a great person to work with, not just a "salesman" who only cares about the deal.
Go see George!
by 03/16/2021on
I cannot speak highly enough of George Espina. This was my first car buying experience and he was knowledgeable and friendly, detail oriented and polite and made the whole experience seamless. From start to finish George treated me with respect and made me feel comfortable. Five stars plus for this young man!
Purchase of our used car
by 10/09/2019on
We were very Happy with our salesperson Patrick ODay. He went above and beyond to make this purchase seamless.He is extremely professional and would recommend him to others. Will return to McGrath when we are buying another car. Will ask for Patrick!!!
Shady Dealership/ Hasnât paid off loan
by 04/10/2019on
Purchased a car on March 9th and traded in a car with a loan balance. Itâs been over a month , numerous phone calls, left a message with the GM Jeff no return phone call, spoke to Chris in finance over the phone saying heâll take care of it, spoke to Amy in internet saying sheâll take care of it, and personally went in on Tuesday, April 2nd and spoke to Rob in Finance saying heâll have the car paid off by the evening. Still the car hasnât been paid off!!! Rob from finance told us on April 2nd, that heâs having a hard time getting it paid off because the loan company canât find the loan. My husband contacted the loan company and they have no record of them EVER CALLING!!! They have the loan number and a copy of our loan statement. Whatâs the hold up? Iâve had to make a payment on a car I no longer own and another payment is due!! After, being told that the car would be paid off when meeting with Rob on April 2nd and wasnât, I then made another trip to the dealership on April 4th where Rob told me again that the loan will be paid off in 24-48 hours. Gave the dealership the time promised, called the loan company Monday, April 8th and the loan still wasnât paid off! I then called Rob once again on Monday, April 8th from finance and told him the loan still hasnât been paid off and he needs to look into what is happening. He told me he would call me back in a couple hours. He didnât return my phone call and after 3 hours I called him back. He then told me they did send out the check and wait till Tuesday, April 9th @ 3pm to see if the check has been processed. Iâve called numerous times and the loan is STILL OUTSTANDING!!!! Iâve left a review on Facebook and no one has replied to my review, but can easily reply to comments that are in favor to the dealership. I donât know what kind of shady businesses is being run over there? My trade-in is still under my name and you have it for sale and out on the lot!!! McGrath Auto is committing fraud!!! Itâs been nothing, but unprofessionalism!!! BUYER BEWARE!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent
by 04/02/2019on
This is for Ed Dreyer service advisor..i’ve been an acura mdx owner for a long time..Ed Is very informative and very open to any suggestions..he listens to his customer and giving me the best options..he offers help even on his off hours..he is very professional and knowlegeable..You seldom see this kind of service and i hope he stays in Acura in Westmont..He deserves more of what he does..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!!!
by 02/09/2019on
We were in contact with our salesman, Gerry Arquines. He emailed us various packages for an Acura MDX to go over and see which one suits our needs. We were able to bring a certified pre owned Acura MDX home to test drive for a day. When we returned it the following day, he let us test drive an RDX to get a feel for which one we preferred. He was very patient, knowledgeable and made us feel very comfortable. He was not at all pushy. We are very happy with the experience and with the MDX we purchased. We will definitely come back here to buy our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent car buying experience.
by 09/21/2018on
Sales rep Patrick O'Day was knowledgeable, transparent, and a delight to work with. He was able to help me out of an upside down situation, a situation that I thought there was no way out of. My family and I absolutely love our new 2018 MDX. I would highly recommend McGrath Acura as well as Mr. O'Day. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 08/15/2018on
Thank you for the great experience purchasing OUR 210 MDX. We really appreciate your honesty and the smooth transaction as promised. Super happy we choose McGrath. Special thanks to the sales team members Breana and Amy for providing great follow up and accurate honest pricing information. We will be recommending you and McGrath to our friends and family for future car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bad experience
by 07/25/2018on
I had One of the worst experiences when I went to Acura of Westmont I brought a 2008 rex cash by the time I made made it to the expressway 4 lights came on long story short we are in court I'll never do business with them again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience buying a new Acutra TLX
by 04/30/2018on
I was new to area and decided to go to McGrath Acura in Westmont after reading through many of the Acura dealer reviews. I had planned on visiting 2 or 3 dealerships to find the best deal and service; however, I ended up only going to McGrath Acura and now have a beautiful new white TLX. Jeremy was my sales rep and worked with me to get the deal I wanted. I highly recommend going to see him as he was not only professional and honest, his finance background really helped provide good feedback during the process. I enjoyed getting to know him and we actually even went across the street to grab lunch together. I was provided incredible service from the whole team, Kevin, Keith, Spiro, Melissa, and Wally. Clearly I spent a lot of time there and had a great experience that I would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive Business Practices/Contract Forgery
by 02/14/2018on
I've bought 4 cars from this dealership over the past several years and will not be returning or recommending them in the future. Long story short, we purchased a used 2016 RDX last December and after 5 weeks never received a payment book. After a few calls to the dealership, we finally discovered the bank it was financed through and upon contacting them also found out that our loan amount and payment had changed. After speaking to a finance person at the dealership to find out why, I was asked to come in to discuss the issue further in person. Long story short, the contract we originally signed at time of purchase had been replaced with a new one that was almost $500 higher! Worst part...my wife's signature had been FORGED!! Talk about deceptive business practices! Supposedly the finance person who did it no longer works there along with the general manager. Wouldn't be surprised if they were relocated to one of their other dealerships. The new manager, Geoff Pebelske, couldn't be bothered with me. After two weeks not even a phone call, along with several missed meetings, too busy I guess. I did however pick up a check today for the amount basically stolen from us but nothing else. I think they believe their own BS. Buyers beware and check your paperwork closely. Also watch out for the approximate $450 Convenience Package charge, just an up sell.
Awesome Tinting
by 02/06/2018on
I brought my 2017 Honda Civic EX Hatchback in to get all of its' windows tinted + the service advisor couldn't have been more helpful. They were friendly + willing to answer any questions I had without frustration. While I waited, the lounge area + refreshments were great -- made the wait seem not as long! The tinting was excellent, they gave me a great price, + thoroughly informed me on what to do after I left to keep the tinting pristine. I would definitely return to this dealer + would highly recommend others to do so as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes