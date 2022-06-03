5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been searching for a Genesis G80 for over a month and found the perfect one online, but about 200 miles away from where I live. I sent an inquiry about the car and Nick Lombardi was very prompt at getting back with me to let me know it was available still. He answered all of my questions about the car, process, and about my trade. Since I lived over 3 hours away and wanted to know about what I would receive on my trade-in, Nick suggested I take my car to Carmax which was only 30 minutes from where I live to get a certificate for the trade-in. He said they work directly with them and that should be what I would receive for my car. That gave me peace of mind knowing what I would receive rather than potentially wasting a 3+ hour trip to Chicago and coming home empty handed. Unfortunately, the only day I was able to travel was Nick’s day off. He set me an appointment with Brandon Lewin since he was not going to be in the office that day. As soon as I walked in the door, I was greeted by staff and let me know Brandon would be with me shortly. Multiple staff asked my daughter and myself if we needed anything while we waited. Our wait was maybe 10 minutes - Brandon was super busy that morning, but made a great impression right off the bat. He introduced himself and let us know he was still with another customer, but got us seated at his desk right away. He set reasonable expectations with us and checked on us a couple different times in the 10 minutes he was finishing up with his other customer. Once he got freed up, he took us to the car and gave us a tour and offered to answer any questions we had then sent us on our test drive. Once back at the dealership Chris Lewin, sales manager, introduced himself and helped get things moved along with verifying my trade-in. Brandon was back and forth between another customer, but always checked in on us. I assured him that I was not in a huge rush and Chris was helping with the trade-in/sale as well. Once we agreed on all of the pricing and terms, I was sent to see Grant about the final paperwork. Grant was awesome as well. He went over all of the paperwork and gave his normal speech about extended warranties and such. I NEVER buy any of that extra stuff and told him that. Grant was never pushy about any of the extras and even did a custom package removing the unnecessary items. He never tried to upsell me anything either. He made a really good case and I actually opted for a couple items - shhh… don’t tell my husband! Grant answered all of my questions and kept good conversation during the paperwork process. At no point was anyone pushy or overbearing. We always had someone checking on us and apologizing for our wait. I didn’t feel like the wait was too long since we never went more than 15 minutes without seeing or talking to someone. They kept us updated on the process of the paperwork throughout the entire deal. Everyone was super friendly and down to earth. The only thing I wish were different was that Brandon’s appointments were spaced out a little more. I was fine with the wait, but I hated seeing him run around and constantly apologizing about being busy. I plan to keep this car for a while, but wouldn’t mind doing business here in the future if I’m in the market again! Read more