Laurel BMW of Westmont

Laurel BMW of Westmont
430 E Ogden Ave, Westmont, IL 60559
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Laurel BMW of Westmont

4.8
Overall Rating
4.76 out of 5 stars(169)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Bill Hill on 05/18/2021

The sale was quick and easy. No hassle! Love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

169 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Laurel BMW Westmont

by Joe Soto on 03/13/2022

Every time I come in Laurel BMW is fair and courteous. They explain Everything in detail. Jay Buis does a very good job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Stars

by Todd Grundberg on 03/04/2022

Laurel BMW has a friendly and hospitable staff, beautiful facility and waiting room, and the best and most efficient service team I have experienced (spanning over 8 different dealerships I have worked with).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by B Hajiharis on 03/04/2022

Excellent service, every time !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starssales Rating

X5 from Laurel BMW

by Jeanine on 02/11/2022

Love the car, my sales person kept me up to date when new inventory arrived and I found the perfect x5. Unfortunately once I selected a car, the experience changed, no one walked me thru the features, or explained how I could connect my phone or use the app, I reached out to my sales person and asked for an appointment to walk thru everything and did not hear back until a week later with a generic if there is anything you need, by then I had figured out what I needed. The financing people were helpful and we were able to purchase the car in a short amount of time, I would recommend this dealer but let a friend know they have to insist on a vehicle walk thru

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

“New” X1 lease on a demo with 2800 miles

by Ophthokashm on 07/01/2021

I over paid for this “new car” lease on a demo/loaner X1. That was totally our fault for not shopping around more as we were time crunched with a move and it’s a sellers market The dealer assured me the car was detailed and in like new condition. I picked it up at night. After driving it the next days, the back seats had dirt and criumbs in seat cervices . Very disappointing I gave them my feedback and still waiting for them to make it right. Very bad service. Will never use this dealer again for anything- sales, service ect

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Grbnjb71 on 06/03/2021

BMW provides four years of free service. The dealer attempted to have me pay for additional services that are not required. I didn’t like this shady practice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by lcasey2 on 05/25/2021

Service rep was great, kept me advised throughout the day as to what was going on and when the car would be ready

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service - Laurel BMW of Westmont

by Happy Client on 05/19/2021

This dealership provides consistently high quality service and has a very professional staff. In addition, my BMW Advisor James Randall for the past several years now is exceptional, trustworthy, and very knowledgeable. He carefully listens to the issues and ensures your car stays in great condition. Furthermore this facility is still fairly new, contemporary, and overall very welcoming to clients. I highly recommend this BMW dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought 2021 X3 M40i

by Wkerr55 on 05/11/2021

Sales person was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by kathryn on 05/10/2021

Excellent all the time! Been going there for years no disappointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Joeljzc on 05/07/2021

Everything done as promised, quickly and to the t.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very helpful

by Jim Tapscott on 04/22/2021

Went in for usual service. Michael service advisor very helpful and everything went smoothly. He kept me up to date on progress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Always Amazing!

by Aaron Rontal on 04/17/2021

Been working with James Randall at Laurel BMW for many years now and he is incredible. His product knowledge, attention to detail, and customer service make him exceptions plus he always provides a fair price. He is one of the many reasons I continue to return!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Didn't just buy a car, made a friend

by Shirley B on 03/05/2021

I came in to this dealer and worked with Lilly Kolarski, who has been the sales advisor for my son-in-law and grandson for multiple vehicles. When they heard I was thinking about a X7 they both said that Lilly was the one to go to. And they were right, Lilly was not just informative but patient and went so beyond the extra mile to help me. I drove home in a new X7 and the more I get in it the more I am loving it. I cannot thank Lilly enough and all the staff at Laurel to truly make this an enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Laurel BMW; Westmont; IL

by Joseph R on 02/27/2021

Dealer representative, Tony Alonso, was very well prepared, knowledgeable as options available to me at end-of- lease, but patient with me as I eventually decided to purchase my 2018 BMW 320.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CPO BMW X3

by advaitborate on 02/17/2021

Overall I had a great experience at the Laurel BMW Westmont dealership when buying the 2018 BMW X3 x30Drivei. Jovan whom I interacted with me was very straightforward and transparent in his dealings and I the whole thing went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Dave McG on 02/08/2021

I took my X5 in for regular service. I was greeted within 15 seconds by Karl. He asked if I had a preferred service representative. It was my first time there, so I did not. Karl asked me a couple quick questions and then walked me back to his desk. He provided a quote and an estimate of the amount of time for the service to be completed. Both were spot on! The waiting area was comfortable. My service was finished in 90 minutes and I left a very happy customer. Thanks to Karl and the entire team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2020 BMW 330xi 1 yr ckup

by Dinitial on 01/30/2021

Scheduled oil change and ckup completed. Interesting experience with at least daily notifications from BMW, from the dealer, and from several others within the dealer to have this service done. OK- I gave up and had it done. Another discovery after a recent heavy snowfall: upon opening the trunk lid, the accumulated snow slid down off the trunk lid onto rear window then into the trunk. It is not clear how this will not happen every time we get a heavy snow. Any thoughts/recommendations?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Comfort and professionalism

by Tony171 on 01/22/2021

The salesman was amazing. He took the time to walk me through the entire vehicle so that I would understand everything about it. The finance manager was also very pleasant and explained my contract thoroughly and didn’t try to sell me anything that I didn’t need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Focus rs

by Oscar Sol on 12/30/2020

Everything went great, Scott was a big help and got everything sorted for me to get my car, did everything by phone and had it shipped to NJ, would definitely recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

115 cars in stock
14 new84 used17 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

What shoppers are searching for