3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Love the car, my sales person kept me up to date when new inventory arrived and I found the perfect x5. Unfortunately once I selected a car, the experience changed, no one walked me thru the features, or explained how I could connect my phone or use the app, I reached out to my sales person and asked for an appointment to walk thru everything and did not hear back until a week later with a generic if there is anything you need, by then I had figured out what I needed. The financing people were helpful and we were able to purchase the car in a short amount of time, I would recommend this dealer but let a friend know they have to insist on a vehicle walk thru Read more