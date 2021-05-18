Customer Reviews of Laurel BMW of Westmont
Great buying experience
by 05/18/2021on
The sale was quick and easy. No hassle! Love it!
Laurel BMW Westmont
by 03/13/2022on
Every time I come in Laurel BMW is fair and courteous. They explain Everything in detail. Jay Buis does a very good job.
Service Stars
by 03/04/2022on
Laurel BMW has a friendly and hospitable staff, beautiful facility and waiting room, and the best and most efficient service team I have experienced (spanning over 8 different dealerships I have worked with).
Service
by 03/04/2022on
Excellent service, every time !
X5 from Laurel BMW
by 02/11/2022on
Love the car, my sales person kept me up to date when new inventory arrived and I found the perfect x5. Unfortunately once I selected a car, the experience changed, no one walked me thru the features, or explained how I could connect my phone or use the app, I reached out to my sales person and asked for an appointment to walk thru everything and did not hear back until a week later with a generic if there is anything you need, by then I had figured out what I needed. The financing people were helpful and we were able to purchase the car in a short amount of time, I would recommend this dealer but let a friend know they have to insist on a vehicle walk thru
“New” X1 lease on a demo with 2800 miles
by 07/01/2021on
I over paid for this “new car” lease on a demo/loaner X1. That was totally our fault for not shopping around more as we were time crunched with a move and it’s a sellers market The dealer assured me the car was detailed and in like new condition. I picked it up at night. After driving it the next days, the back seats had dirt and criumbs in seat cervices . Very disappointing I gave them my feedback and still waiting for them to make it right. Very bad service. Will never use this dealer again for anything- sales, service ect
Service
by 06/03/2021on
BMW provides four years of free service. The dealer attempted to have me pay for additional services that are not required. I didn’t like this shady practice
Service
by 05/25/2021on
Service rep was great, kept me advised throughout the day as to what was going on and when the car would be ready
Awesome Service - Laurel BMW of Westmont
by 05/19/2021on
This dealership provides consistently high quality service and has a very professional staff. In addition, my BMW Advisor James Randall for the past several years now is exceptional, trustworthy, and very knowledgeable. He carefully listens to the issues and ensures your car stays in great condition. Furthermore this facility is still fairly new, contemporary, and overall very welcoming to clients. I highly recommend this BMW dealership.
Bought 2021 X3 M40i
by 05/11/2021on
Sales person was friendly and helpful.
Service
by 05/10/2021on
Excellent all the time! Been going there for years no disappointment.
Excellent Service
by 05/07/2021on
Everything done as promised, quickly and to the t.
Very helpful
by 04/22/2021on
Went in for usual service. Michael service advisor very helpful and everything went smoothly. He kept me up to date on progress.
Service Always Amazing!
by 04/17/2021on
Been working with James Randall at Laurel BMW for many years now and he is incredible. His product knowledge, attention to detail, and customer service make him exceptions plus he always provides a fair price. He is one of the many reasons I continue to return!!!
Didn't just buy a car, made a friend
by 03/05/2021on
I came in to this dealer and worked with Lilly Kolarski, who has been the sales advisor for my son-in-law and grandson for multiple vehicles. When they heard I was thinking about a X7 they both said that Lilly was the one to go to. And they were right, Lilly was not just informative but patient and went so beyond the extra mile to help me. I drove home in a new X7 and the more I get in it the more I am loving it. I cannot thank Lilly enough and all the staff at Laurel to truly make this an enjoyable experience.
Laurel BMW; Westmont; IL
by 02/27/2021on
Dealer representative, Tony Alonso, was very well prepared, knowledgeable as options available to me at end-of- lease, but patient with me as I eventually decided to purchase my 2018 BMW 320.
CPO BMW X3
by 02/17/2021on
Overall I had a great experience at the Laurel BMW Westmont dealership when buying the 2018 BMW X3 x30Drivei. Jovan whom I interacted with me was very straightforward and transparent in his dealings and I the whole thing went smoothly.
Great Service
by 02/08/2021on
I took my X5 in for regular service. I was greeted within 15 seconds by Karl. He asked if I had a preferred service representative. It was my first time there, so I did not. Karl asked me a couple quick questions and then walked me back to his desk. He provided a quote and an estimate of the amount of time for the service to be completed. Both were spot on! The waiting area was comfortable. My service was finished in 90 minutes and I left a very happy customer. Thanks to Karl and the entire team!
2020 BMW 330xi 1 yr ckup
by 01/30/2021on
Scheduled oil change and ckup completed. Interesting experience with at least daily notifications from BMW, from the dealer, and from several others within the dealer to have this service done. OK- I gave up and had it done. Another discovery after a recent heavy snowfall: upon opening the trunk lid, the accumulated snow slid down off the trunk lid onto rear window then into the trunk. It is not clear how this will not happen every time we get a heavy snow. Any thoughts/recommendations?
Comfort and professionalism
by 01/22/2021on
The salesman was amazing. He took the time to walk me through the entire vehicle so that I would understand everything about it. The finance manager was also very pleasant and explained my contract thoroughly and didn’t try to sell me anything that I didn’t need.
Focus rs
by 12/30/2020on
Everything went great, Scott was a big help and got everything sorted for me to get my car, did everything by phone and had it shipped to NJ, would definitely recommend
