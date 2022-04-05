Customer Reviews of Audi Westmont
Best dealer experience!
by 05/04/2022on
Edward was one of best specialist I've worked with. He took a lot of time to understand my requirements and not only he got back to in few hours but he provided the best rate in 100 mile radius. He found a car which met our requirements and also had additional packages installed. The rest of the team was great, Ishan from finance was friendly and definitely explained all the maintenance packages that are available but let me make the decision without trying to overall the packages. Definitely recommend and I definitely didn't mind the 2 hours drive for the service and pricing I received.
Peter service associate
by 05/05/2022on
Excellent communications and service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Westmont Is The Best!
by 04/02/2022on
Everyone I met was very friendly and kind, and I couldn't have asked for a better experience buying my first AUDI! Mounir Fahim was the specialist I worked with who helped me find my dream car. He was very knowledgeable and patient, and I really enjoyed working with him. I really appreciated how straightforward he was, and I never felt pressured throughout the process, like I have felt at other dealerships I have been to. Ace in the finance department was also great. I will definitely be returning in the future and recommending this dealership to others!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fuel charge
by 03/24/2022on
Service advisor was a great person, Dislikes with shop they replace the steering column module lock and when I pick up my Q5 and next day I notice engine noise was coming thru the cabin, the steering plastic booth was not installed correctly and also they made a oil change and they didn’t reset my MMI display showing there was 200 Miles till my next oil change. Had to drive 30 miles from home to dealer so they can fix issues. Also I got a loaner car 3 days after the tow truck drop my car, they had my car for 11 days. At the end I got a email that they charge me $10 for fuel on loaner car when they made me take my car back because mechanic forgot to install steering column booth and to reset MMI display for the oil change they did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this dealer! Wouldn’t go anywhere else.
by 03/24/2022on
I recently purchased an E Tron at Audi Westmont. I worked with Mo and he is the best! He's prompt, informative, patient and has A+ customer service. I've already referred a few others to him because he really made my Audi experience! If you're in the market for an Audi, he's the guy to see! I also have to give the E Tron a separate PRAISE because it's an awesome car and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for an electric vehicle. So happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Audi Westmont
by 03/07/2022on
I bought a new Q5 and traded my current vehicle. I was pleasantly surprised that the dealership was not charging over sticker. The trade value was also very fair. The salesmen(two) were very courteous and professional. The same could be said of the finance manager. There was a potential sticky situation that did not evolve but if it did I was going to be accommodated. It was all a great and easy experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/18/2022on
I tried getting a service at the Naperville location and it was a big fail. Audi of Westmont serviced my car right away and over all has great customer service, zero complaints onbmy part
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed with my Purchase at Westmont Audi
by 01/28/2022on
I took in my recently purchased Audi A6 to get the seat warmer checked and was told that the part had to be ordered and would get a call back to reschedule an appt. Days later, I got a text (not a call) saying it would not be covered. I didn’t expect that type of customer service from Westmont Audi. Before purchasing the car, I was told by the salesperson that the Audi did come with a 90 days warranty. My experiences at Westmond Audi haven't been great. I have been there twice so far, and they never have “any loaners available.”
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Q5 Maintenance
by 10/18/2021on
Thorough service, well explained
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair visit
by 09/03/2021on
Charged for a service that should have been covered by warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Audi Q5
by 07/31/2021on
Best experience ever in getting my new 2021Audi Q5. Vesmir and the rest of the Audi family made my experience easy. I recommend this dealership to anyone who looking for a new Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership
by 07/30/2021on
I’ve leased 3 Audi’s from Westmont and I couldn’t be more pleased. My salesman Ed, is always the guy to go to, he’s the best. I’ll purchase my Audi’s from this dealership forever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Matt and the Westmont Magicians
by 07/30/2021on
This was one of those times that I thought it was time to reply my vehicle. The air suspension system was malfunctioning and the thought of the cost replacing airbags was daunting to say the very least! But as usual, Matt noticed that the vehicle was still holding air and personally directed the technicians towards an electrical resolution to the problem. Fortunately it was a leveling sensor and the vehicle is Up and running like normal. Thanks Matt for your attention to details and once again making a potentially expensive service issue a piece of cake.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Audi in Westmont
by 06/21/2021on
great experience servicing my S5 - Peter Assenato a pleasure to work with as usual - always very helpful, explaining all work to be done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dan Riportella
by 05/31/2021on
It was a great experience with top notch, friendly customer service. It was very expensive and I ended up paying over $200 more than the estimate/quote, but that isn't related to the service, which was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service appointment
by 05/11/2021on
As always, my service appointment was completed timely, courteously, and professionally! My advisor-Matt is amazing! Always responsive, friendly, informative, and treats me like family. It’s always a pleasure to go into the dealership for whatever is needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/04/2021on
Omar did a wonderful job finding me the perfect car at Audi Westmont. Mr. Oliver the used car sales manager also made the connection fun and an inviting experience! Highly recommend the duo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Q5 service
by 03/28/2021on
Overall, the dealer did a good job on my 40k service. On the other hand, Audi USA was extremely disappointing in the fact that they required my using my 40k service even though my car had only 30k miles on it. I discussed this with them and they said "too bad" as it fell into the period of time aspect as it had been a year since the last service. It's hard to put miles on your car when you're now working from home due to Covid. I definitely did NOT get my money's worth out of the pre-paid Audi Care program.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had a routine service visit
by 03/16/2021on
Michael Glusak is a pleasure to work with. He informed me last time of my free Audicare option that was still available from the last owner(I would’ve never known) this is the type of transparency that is needed in this industry. He is more than happy to answer any questions you may have and inform you on essential needs and nonessential sim regards to your cars service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change & recall
by 03/04/2021on
It went as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 01/25/2021on
I've been a very satisfied Auto Nation customer for sales and service for decades now. They continue to be timely, attentive and accurate in all they do. Top marks for service completed correctly and on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
