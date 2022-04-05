1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Service advisor was a great person, Dislikes with shop they replace the steering column module lock and when I pick up my Q5 and next day I notice engine noise was coming thru the cabin, the steering plastic booth was not installed correctly and also they made a oil change and they didn’t reset my MMI display showing there was 200 Miles till my next oil change. Had to drive 30 miles from home to dealer so they can fix issues. Also I got a loaner car 3 days after the tow truck drop my car, they had my car for 11 days. At the end I got a email that they charge me $10 for fuel on loaner car when they made me take my car back because mechanic forgot to install steering column booth and to reset MMI display for the oil change they did. Read more