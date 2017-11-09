Haggerty Ford
Customer Reviews of Haggerty Ford
Great service
Employees were very kind and patient as we went through our vehicle purchase. Our previous car broke down, so we were in a very vulnerable state. We glad the Haggerty team were able to meet our needs.
Comfortable and Trustworthy Experience
We loved shopping with Haggerty Ford. We kept saying that we were very comfortable with the experience. It was the easiest and most pleasant car shopping experience we've ever had. First, Tara was very quick in responding to our inquiry about the vehicle we were interested and also very down to earth and kind in her emails. John Czech was our salesman and he was so incredibly nice, down to earth, and did not pressure us. He really wanted to make sure we loved the car before we started talking numbers. Chris Lucarelli made the haggling process very easy, we feel we got a great deal on our vehicle and trade. We also got to talk with Jack Emerson, the general manager, who went out of his way to make sure we were completely happy with our purchase. We are definitely very happy with our purchase and would recommend everyone at least check out this dealer for their next purchase. They will certainly be our first stop for any future car purchases! Thank you!
Great service
I recently purchased a 2015 mustang and I am in love with it. Our salesman Dave was just great and gave us the best service.
Best Car-Buying Experience Ever!!
We purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion from Haggerty after shopping around at a few other dealerships in the area. We were honest about our situation and where we stood on the price. We worked with Dan and it was honestly the best experience we've ever had with a car salesman in all our years of buying cars. He wasn't pushy at all. He didn't play any games with the price. He was extremely patient with us. He was extremely knowledgeable also. I would highly recommend him. The finance guy was also wonderful to work with. He made the process extremely painless and was also straightforward. The whole process was relatively quick and easy. We really weren't expecting to buy a car the day we came into Haggerty. We just wanted to check out their inventory and prices. The deal was so good and the salesman so helpful that we ended up taking the car home that day. Oh and we LOVE the car. So happy with our experience. To be honest, we had been praying about finding the right car and we feel like God answered our prayers at Haggerty!!
Very pleasant experience
My experience at Haggerty Ford was outstanding. I purchased a 2015 Ford Mustang Ecoboost from an extremely sociable saleswoman named Dana jasko. She was very helpful, answering all of our questions and frequently checking on us made us feel welcomed and stress free. Everyone else was very pleasant, smiling and talkative as well.
Ford Explorer Sport
Ford Explorer Sport. Salesperson (Eric Finlon) was very knowledgeable and helpful! I wasn't sure whether I wanted to lease an Edge or an Explorer. He was very patient in showing me the differences between the two and in the differences between models of the Explorer once we narrowed it down. He also took the time to go over all the features of the Ford Explorer - lots of great technology! I also traded in a Chevrolet Tahoe. The whole experience was pleasant, not high pressure as I have experienced at some dealerships in the past.
Thee best dealership I have ever dealt with!! Thank you!!!
I had an experience above and beyond what I was looking for. My lease was coming to an end on my car and I didn't have much money to get a new lease. I asked them what it would take to buy my car out. I walked out the door paying nothing, and owning my car for only 30 more dollars a month. Thank you so much for your help Eric F.!!!!
Great experience
I came in and knew what car I wanted, Ken greeted me as I walked in the door. I told him what I wanted and he made the whole experience very easy. I will definitely be going there again for my next car. -Charley M.
Great Service, Great People!
Great experience on a custom Tuscany F150! Everyone was knowledgable, friendly and did a great job.
Great experience
Dan was great! We bought our F150 from him a couple years ago along with my new escape. We always felt comfortable and never rushed which is hard to find at dealerships. Thanks Dan!!!!
Good service and service men
I worked with Gregg Elmore on purchasing my Ford escape. Great experience, good service, and I left feeling good about my purchase!
Great Experience
We leased a 2015 Ford Exporer Sport and our salesperson was Jake Riley. He did an amazing job and we were so happy with his service. Keep up the great work Jake!!!
Great service. Great salesman.
I was looking for a specific car but being a female I brought my father and boyfriend to make sure I was getting a good deal. Dan sat down with me and addressed me instead of one of the guys. He give me multiple quoted without a hassle even though he knew we were in a time crunch and could t buy the same day. He gave us the information that we needed and explained everything in a friendly manner that I could understand. I went to 3 different ford dealers and non compared to the service and kindness that I got coming from Dan. Truly an excellent saleman. You are lucky to have him.
Great service
I baught a Ford Fusion. I love the car and the staff was friendly and helpful. I will be going back to buy my next car from Haggerty!!
Pleasant experience, finance needs extra time and explanation
The overall experience was pleasant and quick. A friendly staff that was experienced and knowledgeable. My only criticism was communication breakdown regarding financing. I already had pre-approved financing through capital one when I came into the dealership and stressed over and over again that only if they could guarantee that I get significantly lower rate from another financial institution, was it worth the additional credit inquiries from a credit application. However, without explanation, they ran the offers through additional institutions without explaining that there was no way to communicate to the banks before hand and all the offers came back denied, likely because the dealership left out my previous employer and only included my offer letter to my new job. So with 4 extra credit inquiries and with the same financial offer I walked in with, I am not satisfied with the communications that went down.
Excellent Service
Purchased a beautiful Certified used 2012 Ford Flex. Staff was all professional and courteous. I would go back there for my next car.
great experience from start to finish
The staff was helpful without being pushy, conducted the transaction in a transparent/honest manner, and have provided excellent follow up since completing the purchase. Great job guys!
John Czech at Haggerty Ford
Wonderful!! Mr. John Czech took all the time I wanted to answer all of my questions and make sure I thoroughly understood how my new Mustang worked.
Great buying experience
Our salesman excercized great integrity with our transaction from end to end. There was no pressure to buy, no salesmanship and no feelings of being taken advantage of. We would buy a used car from them again.
Great service
It was a great experience. It was my first time buying and I'm glad I went with them.
Great Service
This was the first time I ever purchased a new vehicle on my own. When I walked in I was nervous but after talking with Mike Mullahey I wasn't as nervous. He was very pleasant and helpful. He answered every question I had and made me feel very comfortable as I went through the purchasing process.
