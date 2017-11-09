5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We loved shopping with Haggerty Ford. We kept saying that we were very comfortable with the experience. It was the easiest and most pleasant car shopping experience we've ever had. First, Tara was very quick in responding to our inquiry about the vehicle we were interested and also very down to earth and kind in her emails. John Czech was our salesman and he was so incredibly nice, down to earth, and did not pressure us. He really wanted to make sure we loved the car before we started talking numbers. Chris Lucarelli made the haggling process very easy, we feel we got a great deal on our vehicle and trade. We also got to talk with Jack Emerson, the general manager, who went out of his way to make sure we were completely happy with our purchase. We are definitely very happy with our purchase and would recommend everyone at least check out this dealer for their next purchase. They will certainly be our first stop for any future car purchases! Thank you! Read more