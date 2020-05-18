Skip to main content
Victor Ford

1400 N US Hwy 12, Wauconda, IL 60084
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Victor Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(52)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
52 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

President

by Patrick on 05/18/2020

Great service and good to know I can wait for service when I set up an appointment in advance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Dealership!

by mstillo on 11/01/2017

Chevo was absolutely the best! He made us feel comfortable and like he truly wanted to help us find what was right for us. He knew we had had bad experiences and worked with us to make sure this one was great. We are definitely coming back when our other lease is up! Also, the finance guy we worked with (sorry, forgot his name) was very professional and helped us feel like we were honestly getting the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by drafter55 on 08/21/2017

I had some specific truck needs which required searching for vehicles by the Victor Ford Sales Team. It took a couple months to locate the truck I needed. Victor Ford kept in contact so I was assured I had not been forgotten. I recently took delivery of my truck. Chevo in Sales and Jeff the owner were great to deal with. Back office, parts, service, etc. compliment the team making Victor Ford my first destination for vehicles and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F350 Greatness!

by kissel76 on 04/10/2017

It was a pleasure purchasing my F350. The fact that the sales staff helped me order my F350 so I could have it just the way I wanted it was awesome. I would definitely recommend Victor Ford to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Five Stars!

by TammySeymour on 03/26/2017

Milt in the Business office and Chevo in Sales are great! So very helpful! Easiest car I ever bought! Quickest sale!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by rbailey3711 on 07/14/2016

Quick Lube was fast, courteous, helpful and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Smitty970253 on 06/27/2016

Smooth sailing with Corey in service. Kept me informed and my truck was ready one day earlier than promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant Car Buying Experience

by BigDave66 on 05/22/2016

We are very pleased not only with our purchase of a certified 2013 Ford Taurus, but the sales/finance staff were wonderful. Mikey, our salesman, was as nice as can be, no pressure, no games, no slick talking. He is the antithesis of a "used car salesman". Generally buying a car is up there with having a tooth pulled without novocaine. But the staff at Victor Ford made it painless and actually enjoyable, which is what buying a car should be. I wouldn't hesitate for a minute to recommend Victor Ford to family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellant service

by kucik3126 on 05/15/2016

Staff was friendly and helpful. I was consulted as to service that was recommended for my vehicle before service was started.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job well done

by TFH11960 on 05/10/2016

bought this 2012 focus SFE 4 1/2 years ago. other than regular oil changes and othe routine Maintanance, this viehicle has needed no repairs until now, at 109,000 miles the brakes needed replacing as well as the scheduled replacement of the apark plugs. Victor ford has done all of the work on this cas and they have kept it trouble free for all this time. scheduling the appointment could not have been easier and the work ws done in a timely manner at a reasonable price. Thanks you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fully Loaded

by LadyD61 on 04/14/2016

Mark and Chevo were very accommodating when I showed up with my old car loaded with Archery Teaching Gear and said "I needed to see it fit into the new car before buying". We lowered the back seats of the "prospective" purchase and then loaded it with several targets, a large bow box, a bucket of arrows and several other storage tube.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership

by brent6586 on 04/06/2016

I was shopping for an Expedition. My wife and I stopped by Victor Ford after visiting another Ford dealer. Victor had exactly what I was looking for. The sales staff were extremely helpful. There was absolutely no pressure, and they worked with our offer. We drove out the same day with a new(used) truck. On the way home, discovered the 3rd brake light was not working. They fixed it the next day, no charge. If you're looking for a pleasant car buying experience, do yourself a favor and stop by Victor Ford. You won't regret it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by Traveler189 on 03/29/2016

We purchased a used 2014 Ford Escape. Pricing was consistent with others in the area. Salesman Kyle was very knowledgeable. Finance, Milt, took the time to make sure we understood everything we signed. Overall a very pleasant experience! I would recommend Victor Ford to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best expirince ever

by 1magicman on 02/25/2016

In my years in purchasing a vehicle from a dealership I have never been so relaxed. The sailsmen at Victor Ford are the nicest poeple and never once did they try to push my into a vehicle I did not want. They never have up on me to get what I wanted and more. Sincerity Scott J Purner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by martymart33 on 02/10/2016

I purchased my first brand new car a 2016 Ford Fusion. I am very happy with my purchase! Chevo, Milt, Ric, and Clint were all very helpful in the process! I will gladly recommend this dealer to all of my friends and anybody else looking for a new or used vehicle! Keep up the good work guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

friendly and knowledgeable staff made my service experience enjoyable

by suzybee30 on 01/19/2016

As usual the friendly and knowledgeable staff made my service experience enjoyable. I had the full package oil change, tire rotation, etc. completed on my car and not only did they explain the oil they would be using (and way), they completed the service quicker than I had expected. They also let me know of upcoming maintenance that would be needed on the vehicle as it just hit 25,000 miles and fully explained what they would need to do, why they needed to do it, and an estimate on the time it would take.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Earned our business

by hgualdron on 12/22/2015

Rick and Mike were very attentive and not only did they give us the impression that they would do anything within reason to earn our business, they actually did. We were in search of a small reliable car for our daughters and Victor Ford had a 2006 Scion xA with very low miles on the lot. We agreed upon a fair discounted price and in addition they agreed to address 3 minor dings on the body. When we picked up the car 2 days later we were pleasantly surprised that all 3 weren't noticeable anymore. Victor Ford exceeded our expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast service

by Sflory11 on 12/01/2015

Fast, friendly service. I would recommend them for service needs in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Received Great Service

by joelewis54 on 11/21/2015

I dropped it off, went to my office around 8 am. By 11.00 the truck was ready for pick up. I got great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great services

by Gotwrx21 on 11/12/2015

The salesman was real good to deal with. He made the experience real painless and wasn't pushy at all. Everyone stayed late to make sure I would go home with my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exellent Service

by clint3957 on 10/27/2015

They always take great care of our vehicles. Very professional, convenient and excellent work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
