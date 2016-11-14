Customer Reviews of Watseka Ford Lincoln
Bear
by 11/14/2016on
Great, friendly, knowledgeable staff. Good deals on cars. Worked well with me even though my credit history isn't the greatest. Would recommend watseka ford to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Sales Team
by 07/20/2016on
Bought my 2016 Ford Fusion a month ago. Love my new car. Mark was not pushy at all, took us awhile to get to what I was willing to pay, but we did it and I couldn't be happier. The only thing I would suggest to the dealership, my Fusion was a Demo car. Well maintained, but I can tell you with out a doubt that the sales manager that was using the car has a young daughter. She likes lolly pops and hair bands. I know this because I had to detail my new car after I bought it. My suggestion is, detail the cars before selling them and have your employees that are driving them treat them like they are for sale, not a personal car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love our new mkx
by 11/26/2015on
We purchased a 2014 mkx in July of this year and we have really enjoyed driving it, it is very comfortable and has a lot of power when you need it. Would be easy to get speeding ticket if you are not careful. It has a lot of nice features that we did not ihave in our pickup. We would definitely consider another Lincoln in the future. The guys at Watseka are super great to work with and are helpful when we have questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
