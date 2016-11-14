4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought my 2016 Ford Fusion a month ago. Love my new car. Mark was not pushy at all, took us awhile to get to what I was willing to pay, but we did it and I couldn't be happier. The only thing I would suggest to the dealership, my Fusion was a Demo car. Well maintained, but I can tell you with out a doubt that the sales manager that was using the car has a young daughter. She likes lolly pops and hair bands. I know this because I had to detail my new car after I bought it. My suggestion is, detail the cars before selling them and have your employees that are driving them treat them like they are for sale, not a personal car. Read more