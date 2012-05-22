Uftring Chevrolet
Good Dealership, Finance Dept needs Improved
by 05/22/2012on
Overall, a clean and well done Chevy Dealership. I know the tricks between sales and customer, most are laughable, but the finance guys here are the worst. I dont need the pure profit extended warranty or undercoating. I have purchased several vehicles here and have to say NO at least 5-6 times. Each time they go through all the reasons why I need it. But truth is, I tell them, is that I will buy again in 3-4 years so I don't need an extended warranty. Alas, same everywhere I guess, but overall Uftring is OK.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
