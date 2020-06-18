Castle Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Castle Chevrolet
The absolute best experience
by 06/18/2020on
Got a new Silverado at the right price with a great deal on my trade-in. This is the second car I've bought from Caste and can't recommend them enough! Mike P. and Damien are the best and will do what it takes to make you happy!
Thanks
by 05/05/2022on
Great job by all
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Emergency Repair
by 05/01/2021on
I was running errands and Castle was to be my last stop. I was going in to check on my extended warranty and to schedule 100K service. But my car decided it wasn't going anywhere. Got towed in and talked to Tony about what appeared to be my problem and to have it fixed. Outside of cost, great repair service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience ever
by 03/10/2021on
My complaint is mainly with the way I was treated by the General Manager Michael Castagnino. I went in to discuss my situation with him. He was civil at first, but then became aggressive. I had previously discussed my problem with a friend who also works for Chevrolet and he was sure that most dealers will accommodate their customers with the return option in these types of situations. When I tried calling my friend from the Castle store, Mr. Castagnino started yelling to everyone in the store saying that I was lying and trying to buy a different car. He tried to embarrass and demean me. This was unacceptable and at one point he became aggressive telling me that I would be arrested for fraud if I tried to back out of the deal. I have since filed complaints with Chevrolet and will keep going until someone can explain how that kind of customer service is acceptable. I might expect to be treated this way by an independent dealership, but not the front line of Chevrolet. I would've tried to build a good relationship with that dealership if it wasn't for Michael Castagnino's indifference and lack of respect to the customer. Chevrolet should be held accountable for their dealerships. Their hands off attitude when it comes to how their dealerships are run is sad for our country. So much for Chevy being an American icon and being respected as part of American culture.
Deceptive Sales
by 01/21/2021on
I was so disappointed when after a few days of communications over the phone and email, when I finally got out there to pay for the car, they changed the price. They said I took too much time. 3 days is a lot of time apparently for this dealership. Or maybe it was the fact they knew I was in and couldn't back out. Well guess what, I backed out. They told me to go down the road to the "other" dealer if I wasn't satisfied with the price. I did, they were the same price, I'd rather buy from honest people than those who deceive you and can't keep your word. They don't deserve my business. (the raise in price was $1500 for no reason other than market fluctuation)
I experienced the dealer price bait and switch
by 11/14/2020on
Castle Chevrolet used bait and switch to get me in the door. I used TrueCar to get an online price quote, a dealer rep called me and said I could come in to get the price. After arriving. I was told price quote was not valid. This was my experience, just want everyone to be aware of Castle Chevrolet tactics. Also check the reviews at BBB also check yelp
Very satisfied
by 12/10/2019on
Purchased a used vehicle here. Luke Waldschmidt and Jackie Pierce were very helpful in getting me the car with the features that I wanted at a great price! My questioned were answered, not rushed, but still was in and out quickly which I appreciated.
Sleazy and Irresponsible
by 12/06/2019on
Buying my car at Castle Chevrolet in Villa Park is the single worst car-related experience I've ever had. From sleazy salesman antics to neglect and general incompetence, every aspect of this place is beyond unacceptable. Worked with Ulyses G. I got there at 2PM and didn't leave until 9PM. And in the mean time, Ulyses used every sleazy tactic he could. I took two 5-minute test drives and then he said no more test drives because "We're busy and other customers are coming in." There were no other customers and no one came afterward. The cars I tested out were not very clean, some even having obvious food stains on the buttons. They only were willing to actually clean them if I was willing to buy them. Ulyses then rushed me through the process and said there wasn't any time to get the car inspected. He said they had already inspected the car and that should be enough. When 4:30PM rolled around, he said, "The banks close at 5PM so we better hurry up." When discussing the price, I brought up a few references like Kelly Blue Book and showed that the Castle price was over $2000 more than average. They said they don't accept Kelly Blue Book as a price reference and refused to lower the price. Even after pointing out serious paint defects, including several that were deeper and had begun to rust, they refused to budge on their price. "Other used cars are like that too." they said. I also mentioned that I hadn't been able to get the car inspected and they didn't seem to care. After finally coming to an agreement, Castle Chevrolet started on the paperwork to title the car for Ohio since I had just moved to Illinois and didn't have a permanent Illinois address or Illinois license. It took took several hours for them to do the paperwork (or, as it turns out, not do it). I didn't leave the dealership until about 9PM, but we were a long way from completing anything. I came back several weeks later to get some work done on the car, which they only did half and forgot the rest. That's when I found out they hadn't even registered my car. Now I have one week left to register my car until I risk getting fined. All because of Castle Chevrolet's negligence. And they're just leaving it to me to figure out the rest for them. I will never go back to Castle Chevrolet. Buyers beware. Edit: Got a call about this review but not about the actual issues. No apology given, just "I'll speak to you briefly." When I called back, I got put on hold for 30 minutes, given the run around, then never got to speak to anyone.
Helpful service rep.
by 03/08/2016on
Hillary is great. She really goes the extra mile for the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch Advertising - Consumer Fraud
by 02/18/2016on
Our company found a truck on their website that we wanted to buy. The truck was being advertised on their site, Auto Trader and Cars.com. When I called they wanted $2000 more than the advertised price. They said they could sell that particular truck to me, but it would cost more or they could show me other vehicles. Buyer beware this is consumer fraud!
Great service.
by 10/21/2015on
The service here really is unbeatable. I worked with Manny and he was helpful throughout and even after the sale. The really bring you into the Castle community when you buy from them. Recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer service, No pressure sales
by 10/05/2015on
We did our research looking for new card on the Castle Website and narrowed it down to three, the Cruze, Malibu & Trax. We visited Castle and spoke with Manny Reyes is Sales, who was very patient with us as we went over models, colors and options. We did our test drives and decided on the 2015 Malibu as to replace our 15 year old 2000 Malibu. The Malibu was higher in price then we expected buy the Sales Manager, Ivan Vujovic worked with us to get a price to meet our budget. We have already recommended Castle Chevy to our Friends and Family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste of time
by 10/31/2014on
So I read the other reviews and thought this was a reputable dealership. So I attempted to do business here. Supposedly Had a deal done and was supposed to go and sign papers then to find out that the deal had never been done nothing was ready. I was not even approved for the loan. I was told by Mike Gonzalez the guy handling the deal everything was in the business office and ready to go just bring in the $3800. He said he would call me back with the exact amount needed for taxes and first payment.. Long Story short never heard back from him that night but I called before I drove out there and talked to several people before I received the answer of you are not approved for the truck. Then the Sales Manager said there's nothing I can do for you. He did say Sorry but had no reasons or didn't know anything about the deal or what had transpired during the day. Save yourself the time and effort and goto a dealership that wants your business and has customer service. Also I would make sure if your buying used from here you get your mechanic to perform an inspection glad I did but thats another story.
Shady Business
by 05/09/2014on
Went in to look at an SUV which was advertised as Certified to argue with the manager because he kept saying it was "Certifiable" and it's cost would be absorbed if I went through Ally Bank of which I found out later is owned by General Motors. This dealership also WILL NOT accept checks from outside financing i.e. credit unions, personal banks, etc. It's Ally Bank, cash or NO CAR.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Joy U. is truly a Joy to work with!!!
by 09/28/2013on
Had an issue with my 2013 Volt, and took it to Castle for assistance. Joy was pleasant, understood the problem immediately, and even assisted in diagnosing and rectifying the problem. She is an asset to Castle and to Chevrolet. I have referred several people to Castle, and because of service like this, that will continue!!! Thanks again to Joy and the entire Service Team at Castle, true professionals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 09/20/2013on
Everyone was nice, friendly, courteous. the shuttle driver was helpful, opened the door, etc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review castle chevrolet
by 09/10/2013on
oil change, tire rotation, and alignment. very much appreciate working with joy who seems excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Castle Chevy tire replacement
by 09/06/2013on
I was towed to Castle Chevy due to a flat tire, and the fact that my 2013 Malibu did not come with a flat. I had a a new tire and car wash and was on my way in less than one hour, as promised. Thanks Again to the service department at Castle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st class service
by 09/06/2013on
I have been impressed so far with Castle Chevrolet Service. They realize, it's the little things that count, I have had the pleasure to work with Joy and Jim so far in the service department in getting my vehicle serviced. They both have gone above what I had expected from any service shop. I used to avoid dealership service departments like the plague, not so with Castle. I have had my vehicle there 3 times so far, once for maintenance, once for service, and once for a free car wash (included because I bought my vehicle there). I am starting to appreciate my relationship with Castle Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Malibu
by 09/03/2013on
Replaced trunk pistons.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 08/30/2013on
Purchased a 2013 Equinox. Our experience with sales, financing, and service were all very good. Sales worked well with us to meet our budget needs. Financing was well organized and quick, and service made sure are car was clean and ready to go. nice job by all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable