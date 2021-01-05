1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying my car at Castle Chevrolet in Villa Park is the single worst car-related experience I've ever had. From sleazy salesman antics to neglect and general incompetence, every aspect of this place is beyond unacceptable. Worked with Ulyses G. I got there at 2PM and didn't leave until 9PM. And in the mean time, Ulyses used every sleazy tactic he could. I took two 5-minute test drives and then he said no more test drives because "We're busy and other customers are coming in." There were no other customers and no one came afterward. The cars I tested out were not very clean, some even having obvious food stains on the buttons. They only were willing to actually clean them if I was willing to buy them. Ulyses then rushed me through the process and said there wasn't any time to get the car inspected. He said they had already inspected the car and that should be enough. When 4:30PM rolled around, he said, "The banks close at 5PM so we better hurry up." When discussing the price, I brought up a few references like Kelly Blue Book and showed that the Castle price was over $2000 more than average. They said they don't accept Kelly Blue Book as a price reference and refused to lower the price. Even after pointing out serious paint defects, including several that were deeper and had begun to rust, they refused to budge on their price. "Other used cars are like that too." they said. I also mentioned that I hadn't been able to get the car inspected and they didn't seem to care. After finally coming to an agreement, Castle Chevrolet started on the paperwork to title the car for Ohio since I had just moved to Illinois and didn't have a permanent Illinois address or Illinois license. It took took several hours for them to do the paperwork (or, as it turns out, not do it). I didn't leave the dealership until about 9PM, but we were a long way from completing anything. I came back several weeks later to get some work done on the car, which they only did half and forgot the rest. That's when I found out they hadn't even registered my car. Now I have one week left to register my car until I risk getting fined. All because of Castle Chevrolet's negligence. And they're just leaving it to me to figure out the rest for them. I will never go back to Castle Chevrolet. Buyers beware. Edit: Got a call about this review but not about the actual issues. No apology given, just "I'll speak to you briefly." When I called back, I got put on hold for 30 minutes, given the run around, then never got to speak to anyone.