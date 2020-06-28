sales Rating

My wife and I just took delivery of a 2015 Mini Cooper S and our experience was OUTSTANDING! Jessica was our initial sales person when we visited the dealership on our way to visit friends-- we live in Bloomington Il, about 2 hours south. We were just looking and not familiar with MINI, but Jessica was fantastic and was a true professional. We came back through about a month later -- still looking... Connor helped us out, took us for a test drive and answered a slew of questions. When we decided a few weeks later to make a purchase, Jessica again helped us through the process and actually helped us design our MINI on line. We just took delivery this past weekend and they treated us like VIPs-- even picking us up from the train station in Joliet so we would not have to have two vehicles. When we got there, they helped us get started and then let us borrow a vehicle so we could eat lunch. The delivery and training was thorough and Adam in finance was excellent in going through all the paperwork. Finally on our way out, while my wife and daughter were still going through training, I stopped in to sincerely thank Jay, the Sales Manager. As a 25 year entrepreneur and business professional, I understand and recognize quality in systems and in people. I wanted to let Jay know how well we were treated and what a great experience this was for us. My wife Lisa and I are extremely happy with our vehicle-- she ABSOLUTELY loves her MINI after a bunch of years in a Mom van and I love that she is happy and that our dealership experience was outstanding. It might be inconvenient for the annual service (included in the purchase), but we plan to make a day trip of it. I am very impressed with Mini of Tinley Park and a very satisfied and appreciative customer! Read more