Great Deal, Outstanding Customer Service
by 06/28/2020on
Alex Muraski and his sales manager Mike Kilcpera gave us a great deal, significantly less than another nearby Kia Dealer and work incredibly hard to earn our business and found us the exact car we wanted! I highly recommend International Kia, Alex Muraski and Mike Kilcpera to anyone looking for a great deal and an awesome sales experience.
Great experience !
by 08/20/2019on
The guys in Kia were so helpful to me. I came in relocating from another state and as a student in need of a car I was looking for something affordable within my budget & safe. Along the strip there are multiple dealerships, Kia happened to be the third one I visited after I was not too happy with my experience at Honda and Toyota. Mike K. & Christian were so helpful with ensuring I get the right Vehicle. They were straight to the point with the numbers unlike the other dealers. And Christian was hilarious. I truly felt at home and safe with them. Must stop by if in need of a vehicle !
A solid 5 star dealership
by 10/09/2017on
Everything was straight up with the sale. I gave them a number where I would purchase the vehicle, a number for my trade and the interest rate I had approved with my bank. They met my purchase number, the trade number and beat the interest rate from my bank. They completed all of the paperwork, filled the car up with gas and got me out in about 3 hours. A straight forward transaction and a satisfied customer.
Very Nice
by 08/08/2016on
They were very caring, nice and took time to help and answer all questions.
Excellent
by 04/12/2016on
The sales people are very professional, I went in with a purpose, I told them what I was looking for and what I wanted to pay. And they gave me the best deal ever.
Very good experince
by 02/08/2015on
I was in the market for a smaller car and I contacted them via email letting them know my situation. We emailed back and forth for about 2 weeks while I looked at other cars. An incentive became available and they let me know and I stopped in. 1st thing I did was negotiate my trade. Their appraisal came back with in 500 dollars of the value I researched my car was worth. We than went into negotiations for the car I wanted, I counter offered 2 times and we hit a number I was more than satisfied with. Overall the staff treated me like someone they knew instead of just another person walking through the door. My salesmen I worked with knew the car inside and out and was able to answer all my questions. The sales manager I did my signing with taught me something I never put into perspective. I was going to put 3000 dollars down on the car to drive my payment even lower. He let me know my cars gap insurance was included and if for some reason my car got totaled that 3000 dollars is a loss that I never get back. To explain what he taught me further: For example, If I put 3000 down and the car got totaled 5 weeks later. If I walked through the door and wanted the same car and the same payment again... I would have to put 3000 down again as gap insurance will not cover that 3000 down payment. For the reasons above is why I will come back and buy or lease another car from them.
Outstanding all around!
by 10/22/2014on
My wife and I just took delivery of a 2015 Mini Cooper S and our experience was OUTSTANDING! Jessica was our initial sales person when we visited the dealership on our way to visit friends-- we live in Bloomington Il, about 2 hours south. We were just looking and not familiar with MINI, but Jessica was fantastic and was a true professional. We came back through about a month later -- still looking... Connor helped us out, took us for a test drive and answered a slew of questions. When we decided a few weeks later to make a purchase, Jessica again helped us through the process and actually helped us design our MINI on line. We just took delivery this past weekend and they treated us like VIPs-- even picking us up from the train station in Joliet so we would not have to have two vehicles. When we got there, they helped us get started and then let us borrow a vehicle so we could eat lunch. The delivery and training was thorough and Adam in finance was excellent in going through all the paperwork. Finally on our way out, while my wife and daughter were still going through training, I stopped in to sincerely thank Jay, the Sales Manager. As a 25 year entrepreneur and business professional, I understand and recognize quality in systems and in people. I wanted to let Jay know how well we were treated and what a great experience this was for us. My wife Lisa and I are extremely happy with our vehicle-- she ABSOLUTELY loves her MINI after a bunch of years in a Mom van and I love that she is happy and that our dealership experience was outstanding. It might be inconvenient for the annual service (included in the purchase), but we plan to make a day trip of it. I am very impressed with Mini of Tinley Park and a very satisfied and appreciative customer!
New_MINI_2013
by 08/02/2014on
Great dealership experience! I have driven a MINI for 11 years. When it was time for a new car, I was so happy that there is now a MINI dealership in the south suburbs. The sales team was so nice and very helpful. They made sure I found the perfect MINI for me.
[non-permissible content removed]...and Cheap/Expensive Cars 👎....
by 06/21/2013on
[non-permissible content removed]...STAY OUT OF THAT PLACE.......AND......THOSE CARS ARE GARBAGE I would give them "0" stars if I could..... Very long story but I will keep this brief . Just picked up my 7 month old car which has been shopped on 4 different occasions 31 days and a full car payment, not to include the days spent sitting in they lot before getting diagnosed..... Twice for tires, run flats suck btw, once for water/ coolant pump failure (replaced with refurbished pump) lastly for new engine........yes I said it new engine.....11,500 miles Candice the service manager tried to blame me initially, stated that mini wouldn't cover a new engine repair, buuuuutttttt then when they found that the oil had coolant in it, she quickly changed her tune.......ALSO.....my radar detector, which was stashed behind my passenger seat was gone, along with the dashboard mat it sits on :( They quickly blamed the tow truck driver, who was never alone with the vehicle.... Corporate Mini is basically useless as well, they all keep,saying, "its like you have a brand new car". I now have a lemon law attorney. I'm done with this car, and it still runs like crap with the new engine, very sluggish. Ohhhhhhhh and also, they tampered with my mileage. When car engine died it had 11,500 miles. Today when I picked it up magically it now has 12,247.....good thing my lawyers wants to use the federal lemon law instead of Illinois, which is basically useless as the toilet paper it's written on.....stay away
This dealer put our lives in danger
by 06/14/2013on
Usual sales pressure and upselling, but that's all car dealers I think. These people put our lives in danger, though. Callous and greedy, that's my impression of this place. We bought a 2011 MINI from them. They sold us a car with what we later learned were tires which were only to be driven in the summer -- extremely dangerous to drive in snow or when the temperature was under 32 degrees. We live in Chicago, so that's half the year. We were not informed of the warning (and I read everything that came with the car), and it put our lives in danger. The dealer will not stand behind their decision to sell a car with tires that need replacing within six months or you risk death. Our only recourse is to buy a new set of tires. The dealer was rude to my wife. They also stole the CD case out of my trade-in but would not admit it. Not good, go somewhere else.