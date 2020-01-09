Awarded 2020

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

8355 W 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477
(866) 738-2309
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

4.9
Overall Rating
(774)
Recommend: Yes (769) No (5)
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Dee on 09/01/2020

Salesperson Jamie was excellent. She was so knowledgeable and gave me great insight to make an informed choice. I left the dealership with confidence in my choice of vehicle and very happy with Jamie’s service! Would definitely go back and absolutely recommend Jamie to everyone I know!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Oil Change

by Teo on 08/31/2020

Was extremely fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service from the Quick-Lube Department.

by Wynslow on 08/31/2020

Very quick service. My service advisor was very polite and knowledgeable. Also took care of a door seal issue which I thought I would have to go back for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Where we will purchase all our vehicles

by Briscoe on 08/27/2020

Jamie Kwak was extremely helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Bryan on 08/26/2020

Amy was very nice during my visit. I always have a good experience here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Keep up the great work!

by Christopher on 08/26/2020

Been coming here for routine maintenance since I got my Jeep in 2014. This was the first time I had to come for work outside of oil changes and tire rotations. Was quite satisfied to find out that the “knocking” sound coming from it is covered under the extended warranty I purchased way back when.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best Dealership - Hands Down!

by KJZ_Enterprises_Inc on 08/26/2020

Always a good experience having anything done at this dealership. From the purchase to the service, best dealer to deal with! Everyone very friendly, very knowledgeable, and the pricing is fairly reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

A HAPPY customer

by Shawny_W on 08/25/2020

The customer service has been CONSISTENTLY thorough, detailed and helpful for the last 4yrs!! That is EXTREMELY rare!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Good visit

by John on 08/25/2020

Jackie was excellant,I was waited on quickly soon as I pulled into the garage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Amy is the best!!!

by Daja on 08/24/2020

Amy gave us A1 service!!! She’s a rockstar and definitely an asset to your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Quality care and service.

by Jim on 08/23/2020

The service reps Kyle and Danny and the mechanics dan and dave.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Car sales

by Richard on 08/22/2020

Fast and easy salespeople very knowledgeable about the cars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Required service

by Donald on 08/22/2020

Knowledge of service tech. Speed of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Oil Change Service

by Kevin on 08/17/2020

Chris provided prompt polite service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Best car buying experience we’ve ever had, hands down!

by Douglas on 08/16/2020

What my wife and I loved was working with our sales manager Jeremy. I thought “no hassle” was just a saying until we bought our new Jeep. Clearly Bettenhausen inspires And encourages employees to create a family atmosphere, because when we drove off in our new Cherokee , we couldn’t have felt happier about our experience. And once again, Jeremy was a huge part of that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

New purchase

by Carl on 08/16/2020

Abdul the sales clerk was very nice and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Ryan was fantastic

by Kenneth on 08/16/2020

Fast, honest, fair

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Place

by Shari on 08/16/2020

That everyone is very helpful and I'm never made to feel like I shouldn't be there or a bother.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Survey

by Anthony on 08/15/2020

The write up guy was professional and went over all work and costs upfront. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

oil change

by Michael on 08/15/2020

Quick and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Had the best experience with Nick P

by Mandi on 08/13/2020

Nick P was amazing! Very attentive and knowledgeable. Outside of working directly with Nick, there were others on the floor that offered assistance, and that was appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

