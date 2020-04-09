sales Rating

My experience with Apple Chevrolet was an overall great opportunity for me.I first was contacted by a sweet young lady named Nikki, who then put me in contact with Captain Dave, who helped me with picking out the car for me to start a new beginning from my 2005 Colbolt.I drove all the cars I was interested in, with no problem from the Captain.However,we did have a disagreement in price on one vehicle I liked and all the bells, plus whistles. So I was upset and left, went to other Chevrolet places, and had a adventure of the run around at these two locations, they were dishonest and unprofessional.I didn't have that kind of trouble from Apple and when they called me back to let me know of another car they had, that I maybe interested in, I really didn't mind going back to check the vehicle out. I loved it, when I saw and drove it, and we were able to agree on everything to get all the paper work done. They were very nice to me and very professional. I have my new car and I,m very satisfied and happy.I would recommend this place of business to others. Read more