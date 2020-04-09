I highly recommend Apple Chevrolet and was completely satisfied with the entire experience. My family and friends have purchased vehicle from Apple and they too were extremely satisfied!
Ask for Terry Lavigne - he is outstanding!
Sale itself was very good. However things really went south when purchasing accessories. I purchased extra medium tinting. When I went to have it installed they said what percentage do you want your tent. I was told I could become illegal if it was tinted to dark. Why wasn't I told this when I was thinking about purchasing the extra tint? This seems like a very shady business practice. I was told my money would be refunded. It hasn't happened well over a week later. Also I attempted to buy a GM warranty after the sale. The quote they gave me was going to go up in just a few days. I was told by another dealer this was just a scare tactic. Don't walk away from Apple Chevrolet, run and run like crazy.
Our second new car purchased from Apple Chevy this year which included a new Corvette. Our salesperson, Jeff Dignan is always so professional. We have purchased well over two dozen vehicles from him & have never been disappointed. Apple's service department is one of the best around. Thanks for another great experience!
We always have a great experience when making our purchase of a vehicle and the service department at Apple Chevrolet. We have bought al our vehicles from them for the past 33 years. We feel like family!
Went in talked To Ken Lehmann about A Silverado 1500 RST I wanted for Towing he did not have the one I wanted in stock , So he fond me one And had it in the Dealership The Next day for the Exact Price to the Penny we agreed on!!! No pressure at all !! Exact Truck and Exact Price !!! Highly Recommend !!! I know my Family and Friends will be Buying there Cars & Trucks At Apple Chevrolet !!!!
Perfect, painless experience. My family has gone to Ken Lehmann for over a decade. Ken is always extremely professional and gets us exactly what we want. Ken sold me a 2013 Silverado back, I came right back and got in new 2019 Tahoe this time. The entire apple Chevy team is attentive and easy to work with from sales to finance. We will be coming back for my wife’s next car in a couple weeks
I have been a customer of Apple Chevy for a very long time. I've always been happy with the service, but lately, I've had to return after my service appointments because the oil monitor wasn't reset or the tire sensor wasn't set. These are minor issues but very inconvenient when you have to return when you work full time.
My wife and I had just started looking for a car and this place was our first stop. It ended up being our only stop that day and not for a good reason. I was approached by Greg and the guy would not stop trying to get me to buy a specific car because of it being a "great deal." You know how awful a person and their brand is when the only thing they can do to counter you is to interrupt, talk over you, and trash any other business or opposing viewpoint without attempting to converse. Greg had nothing better to do than waste time with rhetoric and statistics that change from company to company.Also, the guy treated my wife disrespectfully, hardly engaging with her and only trying to speak directly TO me as if I'm the only one that matters in this purchase. I honestly think this was one of the worst experiences I've ever had at a dealership.
We had a very positive experience, our sales person Jeff Stewart was just amazing very accommodating and made sure that we were happy with our choice. He went out of his way to make sure we understood all of the perks that came with our vehicle and made himself available for any future questions. He is very knowledgeable no high pressure sales tactics, he was wiling to go the extra mile for us, Jeff was willing to accommodate our schedule and he made it the best car buying experience that we have ever had! We are very happy that Jeff was the person who greeted us when we walked in the door.
We ordered a new 2018 Traverse at Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park, IL.
by ptanut7 on 09/15/2017
We ordered a new 2018 Traverse at Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park, IL. Our sales associate, Kevin McGrail, was very helpful and patient with us discussing the various trim levels and options. He explained how to obtain the perfect vehicle with all the bells and whistles we desired without spending more on features not important to us (i.e. sunroof). When we arrived to pick up the vehicle and complete the sale, Kevin was assisting another customer (no surprise - he's great as we already knew). He greeted us and explained he would be with us shortly. He also gave us the keys and asked us to look at the vehicle and even take a test drive if desired. After finishing the other sale, he joined us and answered any questions we had. While it was getting closer to closing time, both Kevin and Chet (the finance associate) finished the sale without making us feel rushed. Kevin even stayed almost an hour late to go over the vehicle, explain various functions, and answer more questions. He went above and beyond to ensure we were happy with our new car and understood how everything works. Looking for a vehicle - SEE KEVIN!
We dealt with Ken Lehmann while at Apple Chevrolet. Ken made the usual dreaded experience of buying a car as easy and joyful as possible. Ken answered all our questions and went above and beyond to make sure that we were taken care of and got the best deal available for the cars that we were looking for. I will be sure to recommend Apple Chevrolet and will be sending more people Ken's way in the future.
Without a doubt, the easiest car purchase ever. No pressure sales people, solid competitive pricing, financing people that know what they are talking about, and I'm out the door in my new truck. Class operation, and I look forward to their service department being as efficient as the sales team. Highly recommend the folks at Apple!
My sales person Ken Lehmann made my car buying experience extremely pleasant. He answered all my questions and was courteous and professional through out the process. If think you might need a car, go to Apple Chevy and see Ken Lehmann.
My experience with Apple Chevrolet was an overall great opportunity for me.I first was contacted by a sweet young lady named Nikki, who then put me in contact with Captain Dave, who helped me with picking out the car for me to start a new beginning from my 2005 Colbolt.I drove all the cars I was interested in, with no problem from the Captain.However,we did have a disagreement in price on one vehicle I liked and all the bells, plus whistles. So I was upset and left, went to other Chevrolet places, and had a adventure of the run around at these two locations, they were dishonest and unprofessional.I didn't have that kind of trouble from Apple and when they called me back to let me know of another car they had, that I maybe interested in, I really didn't mind going back to check the vehicle out. I loved it, when I saw and drove it, and we were able to agree on everything to get all the paper work done. They were very nice to me and very professional. I have my new car and I,m very satisfied and happy.I would recommend this place of business to others.
Very helpful staff, awesome products, true business people that really care for the people, not just making a sale. I have never been so impressed and never been given service like it! I felt like I was a 800 plus credit score customer! The only NO I was given was "no we are not going to deny you, but help you. My deal was done by the time I returned from a test drive in a brand new 2015 Camaro! And its mine! Go see Dan DeLeon and his team! Apex of service!
I love my used '15 Suburban! Started out as a used '15 Tahoe purchase but I discovered I made a mistake and needed a vehicle with adaptive cruise control...this was after I drove it home. Since the Tahoe was a certified used vehicle they allowed an exchange to another certified one so I bought the Suburban. Cannot believe the good mileage these vehicles get! Apple was good about making it right.
The most important aspect of dealing with Apple was the fact that there wasn't any pressure. I had been dealing with two other car dealers during my car search. The other two dealers were really trying to push me to purchase that day even though I told them I was still looking at other cars.
It was a relief to deal with Ken Lehmann.
