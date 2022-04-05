Customer Reviews of Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Superb Service
by 05/04/2022on
The service was impeccable, great communication at a reasonable price. The sales person was excellent as were other staff members there at the dealership.
Best Service Always
by 05/09/2022on
Always the best customer service! Every rep I speak with is knowledgeable and nice! Maintenance is so quick too sad they wash your car/truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
As your saying goes it is better at Bettenhausen
by 05/06/2022on
The whole staff is GREAT everyone is willing to help and treat you like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 05/05/2022on
Service was great went for routine oil change and tire rotation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A+ Customer Service
by 05/04/2022on
I had a very good experience thanks to Jackie. She was very friendly and went above and beyond when I misplaced an item at the dealership by finding it and setting it to the side for me to pick up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You
by 05/04/2022on
Everyone is nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to have my vehicle serviced or repaired.
by 05/04/2022on
Knowledgeable and friendly staff, and the work is done on time. The sign in process is very easy and the sign in people explain all of the process needed to service my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service as usual
by 05/04/2022on
Have a Chrysler Maxi Care contract and Bettenhausen explained what Chrysler did. Chrysler themselves has created a huge issue that Bettenhausen has nothing to do with, but helped out where they could
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Superb Service
by 05/04/2022on
The service was impeccable, great communication at a reasonable price. The sales person was excellent as were other staff members there at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership I have ever seen
by 05/04/2022on
My service writer, Jackie, was warm, cheerful, and friendly. She was also concerned about how much time my service would take and if I needed a ride anywhere. It is specially nice to deal with an exceptional person like her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Way Overdue Oil Change!
by 05/04/2022on
Friendly faces and quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Purchasing Experience Ever
by 05/04/2022on
Dealt with Ryan S. the sales person through the whole process. A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+ Customer Service
by 05/04/2022on
Jackie was friendly and went above and beyond to help me when I lost an item at the dealership. She found it and set it aside for me to pick up. Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Service!!
by 05/03/2022on
The work was performed as stated and Kyle always kept me abreast of everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
new tires service
by 05/02/2022on
The people were friendly and professional and the service was quick and economical
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service appointment
by 05/01/2022on
Service rep, Dan Gordan, is most helpful and attentive. He is thorough and is focused on serving the customer. Dan should be a model for your training of service reps. He friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Owner of car
by 04/30/2022on
Jackie was very cordial and gave good information
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ryan Jortiz - Service Rep is the BEST!
by 04/30/2022on
My service rep, Ryan Jortiz, always take care of me. If he wasn't there, I probably wouldn't bring my jeep to Bettenhauser. The initial experience I had with Bettenhausen wasn't positive until I met Ryan Jortiz. He is a true asset to your organization. On my last visit, I left my ipad in the ladies and Ryan was instrumental in helping me retrieve it. He went over and beyond to find out what happened to it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly recommend Bettenhausen!
by 04/30/2022on
Staff are very friendly while also being very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 04/30/2022on
We had a great experience with our salesman, Nick P.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good work and pleasant people.
by 04/30/2022on
Fast, efficient and very pleasant people to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change
by 04/30/2022on
No hassle, in and out. I'm always told how long my service time is, and its usually a shorter wait time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments