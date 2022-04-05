Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Awarded 2020, 2021, 2022

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2020, 2021, 2022
8355 W 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(1732)
Recommend: Yes (873) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb Service

by Peter on 05/04/2022

The service was impeccable, great communication at a reasonable price. The sales person was excellent as were other staff members there at the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1732 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service Always

by Steven on 05/09/2022

Always the best customer service! Every rep I speak with is knowledgeable and nice! Maintenance is so quick too sad they wash your car/truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

As your saying goes it is better at Bettenhausen

by James on 05/06/2022

The whole staff is GREAT everyone is willing to help and treat you like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Marcos on 05/05/2022

Service was great went for routine oil change and tire rotation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A+ Customer Service

by Ryan on 05/04/2022

I had a very good experience thanks to Jackie. She was very friendly and went above and beyond when I misplaced an item at the dealership by finding it and setting it to the side for me to pick up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank You

by Todd on 05/04/2022

Everyone is nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great place to have my vehicle serviced or repaired.

by David on 05/04/2022

Knowledgeable and friendly staff, and the work is done on time. The sign in process is very easy and the sign in people explain all of the process needed to service my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as usual

by Marie on 05/04/2022

Have a Chrysler Maxi Care contract and Bettenhausen explained what Chrysler did. Chrysler themselves has created a huge issue that Bettenhausen has nothing to do with, but helped out where they could

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb Service

by Peter on 05/04/2022

The service was impeccable, great communication at a reasonable price. The sales person was excellent as were other staff members there at the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best dealership I have ever seen

by Daniel on 05/04/2022

My service writer, Jackie, was warm, cheerful, and friendly. She was also concerned about how much time my service would take and if I needed a ride anywhere. It is specially nice to deal with an exceptional person like her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Way Overdue Oil Change!

by Glenn on 05/04/2022

Friendly faces and quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Purchasing Experience Ever

by Michael on 05/04/2022

Dealt with Ryan S. the sales person through the whole process. A+

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A+ Customer Service

by Ryan on 05/04/2022

Jackie was friendly and went above and beyond to help me when I lost an item at the dealership. She found it and set it aside for me to pick up. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service!!

by QuianaS on 05/03/2022

The work was performed as stated and Kyle always kept me abreast of everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

new tires service

by Therese on 05/02/2022

The people were friendly and professional and the service was quick and economical

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service appointment

by Tony on 05/01/2022

Service rep, Dan Gordan, is most helpful and attentive. He is thorough and is focused on serving the customer. Dan should be a model for your training of service reps. He friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner of car

by Jack on 04/30/2022

Jackie was very cordial and gave good information

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ryan Jortiz - Service Rep is the BEST!

by Curley on 04/30/2022

My service rep, Ryan Jortiz, always take care of me. If he wasn't there, I probably wouldn't bring my jeep to Bettenhauser. The initial experience I had with Bettenhausen wasn't positive until I met Ryan Jortiz. He is a true asset to your organization. On my last visit, I left my ipad in the ladies and Ryan was instrumental in helping me retrieve it. He went over and beyond to find out what happened to it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highly recommend Bettenhausen!

by Cynthia on 04/30/2022

Staff are very friendly while also being very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Gregory on 04/30/2022

We had a great experience with our salesman, Nick P.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good work and pleasant people.

by Teresa on 04/30/2022

Fast, efficient and very pleasant people to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Donna on 04/30/2022

No hassle, in and out. I'm always told how long my service time is, and its usually a shorter wait time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
317 cars in stock
259 new42 used16 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
39 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The minute you walk through the doors and speak with our friendly non-commissioned sales and service staff, you will come to realize how we became Chicagoland’s “One Price” Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT dealership since 1992. This has fueled our decision to continue to grow and maintain a level of service that most people have never experienced.

In the spring of 2017, we finished our largest renovation to date, with our new state of the art showroom, offices, and car service center car service center, so that we may better serve our valued customers. With a more spacious showroom, five additional service bays, and more, we have the most customer-friendly dealership in the area.

Check out our updated new cars deals and car service specials! We’ll take care of your Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram repair needs and more!

We invite you to come visit us today and experience the difference for yourself. We know that you will find that Bettenhausen is the best dealership in Chicagoland!

what sets us apart
For over 60 years our family-owned dealership has been committed to providing the best service and sales experience in Chicagoland. At Bettenhausen Automotive, we believe in making you feel at home in our welcoming and hassle-free environment.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for