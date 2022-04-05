5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My service rep, Ryan Jortiz, always take care of me. If he wasn't there, I probably wouldn't bring my jeep to Bettenhauser. The initial experience I had with Bettenhausen wasn't positive until I met Ryan Jortiz. He is a true asset to your organization. On my last visit, I left my ipad in the ladies and Ryan was instrumental in helping me retrieve it. He went over and beyond to find out what happened to it.