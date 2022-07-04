Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Awarded 2020, 2021, 2022

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2020, 2021, 2022
8355 W 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(1679)
Recommend: Yes (836) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matt Carrino

by Matthew on 04/07/2022

It was a no stress, friendly transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1679 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer Service

by Khia on 04/08/2022

Amanda was very friendly and provided excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

repair

by Eugene on 04/08/2022

Kyle made things happen in a timley manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service Writer makes a difference!

by Stephen on 04/08/2022

I liked being able to schedule my oil change and tire rotation. I appreciate the timely manner in which that everything was handled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change service

by Robert on 04/07/2022

Overall care and respect for there loyal customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matt Carrino

by Matthew on 04/07/2022

It was a no stress, friendly transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend

by Kaitlin on 04/07/2022

The hospitality and the transparency were exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Marsha on 04/07/2022

Prompt courteous service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

maintenance and service !

by Boller on 04/07/2022

Jackie the service writer is on top of it ! she informs people what needs to be done , and if it doesn't she informs them as to when it needs to be done , she is top notch ! I have been dealing with her since 2015 when I purchased my first RAM , now on the second one, and when I need service I discuss it with her !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by Gary on 04/07/2022

Nick Nowak was very professional and knowledgeable with me. He made my experience very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Joshua on 04/07/2022

Everything, Jackie was super helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consumer

by Anthony on 04/07/2022

The service was quick and and everyone was very courtesy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bettenhausen …..WORTH THE DRIVE!

by Leesa on 04/07/2022

Everyone I deal with is very thorough. if they don’t know an answer, they find out for me. Several of the problems I’ve had with my car, are now being fixed (parts replaced under warranty) very happy about that. Jackie is amazing!!! She always treats me like a valued customer. I believe this last visit, my service person was Ron or Don….and he was very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bettenhausen is the best!

by Edward on 04/07/2022

Up front, honest pricing. Friendly and easy to deal with. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Sandra on 04/07/2022

Danny V was very helpful and informative. It was a pleasure dealing with him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by John on 04/07/2022

Fast and reliable service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Joseph on 04/07/2022

Bettenhausen makes the buying process so easy, the staff is very knowledgeable and followup with you once you purchase your new vehicle. We have purchased three Jeeps from them and have always enjoyed the experience of buying our new vehicles from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Plum crazy girl

by Wendy on 04/07/2022

Prompt service when waiting for vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good place.

by Frank on 04/07/2022

I am always taken care of when Jackie is my service person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service!

by James on 04/07/2022

I love being able to stop in at any time of the day to get my oil changed and be taken care of. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Lina on 03/30/2022

Everyone was pleasant and professional. Thank you for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service department

by Scott on 03/28/2022

I think this was the fastest I've ever had an oil change! Congrats on the speed! The service rep was super friendly and helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
381 cars in stock
314 new41 used26 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
55 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The minute you walk through the doors and speak with our friendly non-commissioned sales and service staff, you will come to realize how we became Chicagoland’s “One Price” Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT dealership since 1992. This has fueled our decision to continue to grow and maintain a level of service that most people have never experienced.

In the spring of 2017, we finished our largest renovation to date, with our new state of the art showroom, offices, and car service center car service center, so that we may better serve our valued customers. With a more spacious showroom, five additional service bays, and more, we have the most customer-friendly dealership in the area.

Check out our updated new cars deals and car service specials! We’ll take care of your Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram repair needs and more!

We invite you to come visit us today and experience the difference for yourself. We know that you will find that Bettenhausen is the best dealership in Chicagoland!

what sets us apart
For over 60 years our family-owned dealership has been committed to providing the best service and sales experience in Chicagoland. At Bettenhausen Automotive, we believe in making you feel at home in our welcoming and hassle-free environment.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes