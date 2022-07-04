Customer Reviews of Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Matt Carrino
by 04/07/2022on
It was a no stress, friendly transaction.
Customer Service
by 04/08/2022on
Amanda was very friendly and provided excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
repair
by 04/08/2022on
Kyle made things happen in a timley manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service Writer makes a difference!
by 04/08/2022on
I liked being able to schedule my oil change and tire rotation. I appreciate the timely manner in which that everything was handled.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil change service
by 04/07/2022on
Overall care and respect for there loyal customers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly recommend
by 04/07/2022on
The hospitality and the transparency were exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 04/07/2022on
Prompt courteous service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
maintenance and service !
by 04/07/2022on
Jackie the service writer is on top of it ! she informs people what needs to be done , and if it doesn't she informs them as to when it needs to be done , she is top notch ! I have been dealing with her since 2015 when I purchased my first RAM , now on the second one, and when I need service I discuss it with her !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle purchase
by 04/07/2022on
Nick Nowak was very professional and knowledgeable with me. He made my experience very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great
by 04/07/2022on
Everything, Jackie was super helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consumer
by 04/07/2022on
The service was quick and and everyone was very courtesy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bettenhausen …..WORTH THE DRIVE!
by 04/07/2022on
Everyone I deal with is very thorough. if they don’t know an answer, they find out for me. Several of the problems I’ve had with my car, are now being fixed (parts replaced under warranty) very happy about that. Jackie is amazing!!! She always treats me like a valued customer. I believe this last visit, my service person was Ron or Don….and he was very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bettenhausen is the best!
by 04/07/2022on
Up front, honest pricing. Friendly and easy to deal with. Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 04/07/2022on
Danny V was very helpful and informative. It was a pleasure dealing with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/07/2022on
Fast and reliable service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 04/07/2022on
Bettenhausen makes the buying process so easy, the staff is very knowledgeable and followup with you once you purchase your new vehicle. We have purchased three Jeeps from them and have always enjoyed the experience of buying our new vehicles from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Plum crazy girl
by 04/07/2022on
Prompt service when waiting for vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good place.
by 04/07/2022on
I am always taken care of when Jackie is my service person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 04/07/2022on
I love being able to stop in at any time of the day to get my oil changed and be taken care of. Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 03/30/2022on
Everyone was pleasant and professional. Thank you for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department
by 03/28/2022on
I think this was the fastest I've ever had an oil change! Congrats on the speed! The service rep was super friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
