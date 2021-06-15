5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We ordered a new 2018 Traverse at Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park, IL. Our sales associate, Kevin McGrail, was very helpful and patient with us discussing the various trim levels and options. He explained how to obtain the perfect vehicle with all the bells and whistles we desired without spending more on features not important to us (i.e. sunroof). When we arrived to pick up the vehicle and complete the sale, Kevin was assisting another customer (no surprise - he's great as we already knew). He greeted us and explained he would be with us shortly. He also gave us the keys and asked us to look at the vehicle and even take a test drive if desired. After finishing the other sale, he joined us and answered any questions we had. While it was getting closer to closing time, both Kevin and Chet (the finance associate) finished the sale without making us feel rushed. Kevin even stayed almost an hour late to go over the vehicle, explain various functions, and answer more questions. He went above and beyond to ensure we were happy with our new car and understood how everything works. Looking for a vehicle - SEE KEVIN! Read more