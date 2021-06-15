Customer Reviews of Apple Chevrolet
Thank You Jenny B!
by 06/15/2021on
Thank You Apple Chevrolet! The 2020 Trax premier is awesome. Great service I will recommend your dealership always!
oil change
by 01/26/2022on
Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The apple of my eye ( Apple Chevy)
by 05/19/2021on
I have been a very satisfied customer of Apple Chevy since 1997 and have had the pleasure of dealing with Ken Lehmann for 5 vehicle's. Apple and Ken have been extremely professional, no pushing salesman’s attacking you when you pull in. They give you your space to breath and browse around. I would highly recommend contacting Ken @ Apple Chevy
Great experience!
by 03/15/2021on
The easiest car buying experience ever from start to finish! LaChelle was very helpful and everything she promised or stated she would do was done. We were on a timeline picking up the truck it was ready and waiting. This dealership exceeded all of my expectations by far. I drove 2 hours to buy this truck from them and will gladly buy my next vehicle from them. I would highly recommend Apple Chevrolet!
Bought a car for my son
by 03/09/2021on
Went Used Car shopping for my 6" 5" son, something I had not done before. Sales Consultant Jeff Stewart was excellent in helping finding a car that he would fit comfortably in but found us a a good, safe buy on the lot. that fit our budget. Jeff's customer service was excellent and the whole experience was a good one,
Excellent Customer Experience
by 11/15/2020on
Kevin was very thorough and explained all aspects of my vehicle purchase. Team was very attentive to my concerns over some issues with vehicle customization.
New car purchase
by 10/06/2020on
Purchased a new Malibu LS from Apple Chevrolet on Saturday, Oct 4th. Very pleased with the process from sales with Ken Lavigne through the financing with Chet Palumbo. Both very courteous and professional. While we were at the dealership, Apple Chevrolet was sponsoring an event for the USO. It was impressive with military personnel on hand with complimentary food and drinks and raffle opportunities, Also had an opportunity to talk with the owner, John Alfirevich during the event. He was very pleasant and sincere and thanked us for stopping into the dealership. I highly recommend this dealership.
2020 Traverse
by 09/04/2020on
I highly recommend Apple Chevrolet and was completely satisfied with the entire experience. My family and friends have purchased vehicle from Apple and they too were extremely satisfied! Ask for Terry Lavigne - he is outstanding!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't go here.
by 06/19/2020on
Sale itself was very good. However things really went south when purchasing accessories. I purchased extra medium tinting. When I went to have it installed they said what percentage do you want your tent. I was told I could become illegal if it was tinted to dark. Why wasn't I told this when I was thinking about purchasing the extra tint? This seems like a very shady business practice. I was told my money would be refunded. It hasn't happened well over a week later. Also I attempted to buy a GM warranty after the sale. The quote they gave me was going to go up in just a few days. I was told by another dealer this was just a scare tactic. Don't walk away from Apple Chevrolet, run and run like crazy.
Purchased a 2021 Trail Blazer
by 06/03/2020on
Our second new car purchased from Apple Chevy this year which included a new Corvette. Our salesperson, Jeff Dignan is always so professional. We have purchased well over two dozen vehicles from him & have never been disappointed. Apple's service department is one of the best around. Thanks for another great experience!
Never disappointed
by 02/21/2020on
We always have a great experience when making our purchase of a vehicle and the service department at Apple Chevrolet. We have bought al our vehicles from them for the past 33 years. We feel like family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Salesman Ever !!!!
by 10/25/2019on
Went in talked To Ken Lehmann about A Silverado 1500 RST I wanted for Towing he did not have the one I wanted in stock , So he fond me one And had it in the Dealership The Next day for the Exact Price to the Penny we agreed on!!! No pressure at all !! Exact Truck and Exact Price !!! Highly Recommend !!! I know my Family and Friends will be Buying there Cars & Trucks At Apple Chevrolet !!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Tahoe
by 05/14/2019on
Perfect, painless experience. My family has gone to Ken Lehmann for over a decade. Ken is always extremely professional and gets us exactly what we want. Ken sold me a 2013 Silverado back, I came right back and got in new 2019 Tahoe this time. The entire apple Chevy team is attentive and easy to work with from sales to finance. We will be coming back for my wife’s next car in a couple weeks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Visit
by 05/07/2019on
I have been a customer of Apple Chevy for a very long time. I've always been happy with the service, but lately, I've had to return after my service appointments because the oil monitor wasn't reset or the tire sensor wasn't set. These are minor issues but very inconvenient when you have to return when you work full time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never again
by 02/02/2019on
He was quite a sales person until he made the sale, than he became dishonest Lou. Not holding, to his end of the deal, no return calls, I should of known better.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Disrespectful staff
by 04/12/2018on
My wife and I had just started looking for a car and this place was our first stop. It ended up being our only stop that day and not for a good reason. I was approached by Greg and the guy would not stop trying to get me to buy a specific car because of it being a "great deal." You know how awful a person and their brand is when the only thing they can do to counter you is to interrupt, talk over you, and trash any other business or opposing viewpoint without attempting to converse. Greg had nothing better to do than waste time with rhetoric and statistics that change from company to company.Also, the guy treated my wife disrespectfully, hardly engaging with her and only trying to speak directly TO me as if I'm the only one that matters in this purchase. I honestly think this was one of the worst experiences I've ever had at a dealership.
Very Pleased!
by 12/07/2017on
We had a very positive experience, our sales person Jeff Stewart was just amazing very accommodating and made sure that we were happy with our choice. He went out of his way to make sure we understood all of the perks that came with our vehicle and made himself available for any future questions. He is very knowledgeable no high pressure sales tactics, he was wiling to go the extra mile for us, Jeff was willing to accommodate our schedule and he made it the best car buying experience that we have ever had! We are very happy that Jeff was the person who greeted us when we walked in the door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We ordered a new 2018 Traverse at Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park, IL.
by 09/15/2017on
We ordered a new 2018 Traverse at Apple Chevrolet in Tinley Park, IL. Our sales associate, Kevin McGrail, was very helpful and patient with us discussing the various trim levels and options. He explained how to obtain the perfect vehicle with all the bells and whistles we desired without spending more on features not important to us (i.e. sunroof). When we arrived to pick up the vehicle and complete the sale, Kevin was assisting another customer (no surprise - he's great as we already knew). He greeted us and explained he would be with us shortly. He also gave us the keys and asked us to look at the vehicle and even take a test drive if desired. After finishing the other sale, he joined us and answered any questions we had. While it was getting closer to closing time, both Kevin and Chet (the finance associate) finished the sale without making us feel rushed. Kevin even stayed almost an hour late to go over the vehicle, explain various functions, and answer more questions. He went above and beyond to ensure we were happy with our new car and understood how everything works. Looking for a vehicle - SEE KEVIN!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest Car Buying Experience Possible
by 10/29/2016on
We dealt with Ken Lehmann while at Apple Chevrolet. Ken made the usual dreaded experience of buying a car as easy and joyful as possible. Ken answered all our questions and went above and beyond to make sure that we were taken care of and got the best deal available for the cars that we were looking for. I will be sure to recommend Apple Chevrolet and will be sending more people Ken's way in the future.
Easy as can be
by 08/10/2016on
Without a doubt, the easiest car purchase ever. No pressure sales people, solid competitive pricing, financing people that know what they are talking about, and I'm out the door in my new truck. Class operation, and I look forward to their service department being as efficient as the sales team. Highly recommend the folks at Apple!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience.
by 07/20/2016on
My sales person Ken Lehmann made my car buying experience extremely pleasant. He answered all my questions and was courteous and professional through out the process. If think you might need a car, go to Apple Chevy and see Ken Lehmann.
