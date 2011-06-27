Bob Ridings Ford

Bob Ridings Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
931 W Springfield Rd, Taylorville, IL 62568
(844) 469-8630
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bob Ridings Ford

There are no sales reviews for Bob Ridings Ford.

Be the first to write a sales review.

Write a sales review Write a service review
300 cars in stock
71 new229 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
13 new|35 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion Hybrid
Ford Fusion Hybrid
1 new|31 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
16 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

There are so many ways that we appeal to our customers, and it all starts with offering you a comprehensive dealership experience here at Bob Ridings Taylorville. You get all your bases covered from the moment you walk in, and have us to help you every step of your journey as you own your vehicle.

We provide you with many standout new Ford models, while you can also find a quality selection of used cars, as well. No matter what, you're going to find something that you want to drive off in. Along with that, we help you find a way to pay for your new or used ride with car loans and Ford lease options, and work with you the entire time to find the best plan possible.

Throughout it all, you can count on Bob Ridings Taylorville to give you the experience you desire. If you're interested in taking a closer look at any of the vehicles we have here in our showroom, please contact us any time.

Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes