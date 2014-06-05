Skip to main content
Jackson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1320 W Jackson St, Sullivan, IL 61951
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Buick LeCrosse

by rocky97 on 05/06/2014

When I asked for a price on a $40,455 LeCrosse, the salesman gave me a price $3,250 below MSRP. The problem was that the $3,250 was all rebates so he was trying to sell me the car at full MSRP and tried to make it sound like a good deal. I may not expect his best price as the first offer but I found it insuting that he was trying to sell me the car at full MSRP and tried to make it sound like a good deal because of rebates I would get from any dealer. Lee

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
