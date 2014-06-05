1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I asked for a price on a $40,455 LeCrosse, the salesman gave me a price $3,250 below MSRP. The problem was that the $3,250 was all rebates so he was trying to sell me the car at full MSRP and tried to make it sound like a good deal. I may not expect his best price as the first offer but I found it insuting that he was trying to sell me the car at full MSRP and tried to make it sound like a good deal because of rebates I would get from any dealer. Lee Read more