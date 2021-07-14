1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I the worst experience getting service complete at Green Dodge in Springfield, IL. I took my vehicle in for routine maintenance (oil change). I was the vehicle was ready and all good to go. I pulled out and drove a short distance before my van was smoking. I pulled over to see what's going on. I find a puddle of oil under my van and oil is covered underneath my van. The dealer calls me once they realized the was a puddle of oil left from where I pulled away. They contacted a tow to bring my vehicle back. After I arrived at the dealership, I was told this a common problem "double gasket". I told them with certified technicians and quality control checking there work this should never happen. They did fix the problem, which should of never occurred. I will not be going back. They offered a couple free oil changes for compensation but I said "no thanks"! If you cannot get one oil change done correctly, why do I want more completed by your service department.