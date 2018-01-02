Sherman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Sherman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
False information
by 02/01/2018on
Prices shown online for new vehicles like the 2018 jeep Cherokee are fake! Had to wait 4 days to finally get an answer after being emailed a price of 16,904 was then told they would sell to me for over 23,000! Glad I didn't waste the trip! Please confirm any prices shown online because they're obviously misleading!
Fraudulent Dealership
by 01/29/2018on
My husband purchased a new 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee from this dealership over a year ago. The CarFax was pulled on this vehicle at the time of purchase, as it did have $4,000 plus miles on it. The dealership was the first, and only owner, and there were no accidents. My husband has since decided that he would like to trade the Jeep in for a truck now. He has been to three different dealerships, and they have all informed him that his car was in an accident at some point, and it has some aftermarket parts on the car as well. Because of this accident, and the aftermarket parts, they have all stated that the value of the car has depreciated by $12,000.00. We contacted Sherman, and were told that the car was NEVER in an accident as the CarFax stated. I contacted Jeep Corporate and made them aware of the situation, and they set up an appointment for us to take the car into the Service Dept. at Sherman, so they could inspect the vehicle to see what the other dealers were reporting. My husband arrived before me, and they would not take the car into Service, but instead were trying to talk him into trading the Jeep in for a different car from them. Once I got there, I made a scene about the fact that we were only there for one reason and one reason only. They then decided to provide paperwork from a body shop in Chicago, where they had taken the Jeep in for repair after it was involved in an accident supposedly on their lot. They never reported this accident, so it was not on the CarFax report, and we now own a previously damaged car that was sold as Brand New and Undamaged. Jeep Corporate has stalled with any further assistance on this matter, so I have now been in contact with other outlets to help us with this situation. I would not recommend purchasing any vehicle from this dealership. They are definitely not looking out for the customer at all, and not reporting an accident on a vehicle, and selling it as Brand New is fraudulent. I was not with my husband when he purchased this vehicle, but I have since had to go through all of his paperwork to be able to provide it to the different agencies, and I noticed something interesting. In the standard set of papers that we have all had to sign to purchase a vehicle, was an extra form. This form states that my husband cannot take them before a judge or jury for any legal issues against the dealership in regards to his car purchase, but arbitration is as far as he can take things. I have never had to sign this paper with any car purchase that I have ever made? Why is this standard in purchasing a car from them, or is it not standard, and my husband was just required to because they already knew this would become an issue?
Great place
by 11/01/2017on
Go see Niko the finance manager help me out the team is great go see them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad place, look somewhere else first .
by 09/12/2017on
.August 12, 2017. Got a brand new grand cherok. for my wife as a gift. Spoke to Sales person Name Jessi (african american). First problem, The sales person promised me GPS installation during the deal, asked him 5 times about it he said YES YES YES. After deal was done he said the service that does that is on strike and once the service strike is done he will call and get it done (service was on strike during this time ). SEcond thing charged me for license plate and registration and told me it will be mailed to my house and gave me temp , which expires today on 9/11/17 (still didnt got plates, i went there yesterday and after making me wait for 2 hours they asked me to come back because the person that works on plates is off?) Never called in for gps And since i was there i wanted to install my gps that sales person promised, nope they said it was a mistake they want almost a 1000 now for installing gps. Since i got the vehicle , i have taken it back the vehicle on 4 different saturdays and every saturday they made me wait for more than hour and gave me different escuses until the last saturday they told me it will cost me to install gps no apologies nothing. The manager told me he will call me today to resolve the solution gave me his number, i called him , no call back. So what it seems is that, they lied to me about the car, to make a sale. then charged me for license plates and all and sent me off. They know they are running a bad business and they are proud about it. Inhumane and Unamerican .
Shade, terrible customer service. Good pricing though. Just be careful!!
by 08/14/2017on
I purchased two trucks from this dealership, in which one they lied to me over the phone what interest rate of which they found, and two the type of loan it was. It wasn't till I drove 2.5hrs up there to finish the deal and sign that paper work did I find out that the interest rate was .3% higher on one truck and .4% higher on the other truck. When I objected to it the finance officer was like oh sorry I must have been mistaken, it is only a couple tenths of a percent anyway. However, the thing was I had better offers from credit companies that I prefer using like Ford Credit. Second and most importantly, these were purchased for my business, with me being a personal guarantor. Meaning they don't show up on my credit score but I'm responsible if the business faults. I recently checked my credit score and both loans show up as if I was a co-borrower. I tried to resolve the issue with the dealership, and they will not return my call or if I do reach someone in finance department they tell me they will have to check into that and call me back, and they never do. The only positive thing I can say about this dealership is that I did get a great deal on the sticker price, but terrible experience besides that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying experience with Todd L
by 07/18/2017on
Read some great reviews about TODD L from other people about there car buying experience with him, met up with him this morning and am now beginning the process of purchasing a brand new 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, all and all I was very impressed with his professionalism and grade A personality! My son will be turning 16 here in a couple months so I'll back here again in the next few months, Thanks again Todd L and I'm sure you will be able to make the next car buying experience as great as the last thanks and keep in touch
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If I could give it no stars I would!!!
by 03/20/2017on
Why would I drive forty minutes out of my way when there is another dealership selling the same cars!!! Because Sherman Dodge advertised that even with no credit I could get a newer car with no down payment. The commercial was for what they call prepaid loan. I could be wrong with the terminology. I called the number and was transferred to someone who could answer all my questions and concerns. I told this person of not having a credit history for the past 12 years due to an injury I had. I do have most my bills paid thru my checking account on auto pay. I told her the "brutal truth" about any and all negative things that might prevent me from getting a car from their dealership. She assured me that I qualify for the program and wanted me to make an appointment to come and see her. I told her it would be a week or two before I could come. When I did come in and try to see her I wasn't even out of my car before I was approached by a salesperson. By the time I got to the entrance 2 more people came up to me. I told everyone that I had an appointment to see this one lady. I am not going to reveal any names...When I got inside it looked like a boiler room you see in movies like Show Me the Money. Look up the definition of boil room on the web if you're not sure what it means. I asked to see the person I came to see and was told that she was something like the pre-approved lady. OK, that's somewhat believable. AND to that end I sat down with a salesman and told him what I was looking for. I had seen the car in the lot. This is where, what I will call, the bait and switch tactic began. I needed a co-signer. You can't get that car even though similar and older model cars were in the commercial. You can't get it at the monthly payments quoted in the commercial. In fact I just don't qualify for a loan without a down payment PLUS HAVE TO PAY taxes on the car. The commercial stated taxes, etc were all included in the payments. To good to be true....yep...But it was entertaining to see how bad it got. And yes I do need a car and would have gladly drove out of there and praised them up and down. I had at least two other people that were interested. One of them came along with me and would buy a car too when he had all the proper papers that he needed for the loan. If you have decent credit go somewhere else closer to home and get the real deal. Be loyal to your local car dealer that has a good reputation. You will get the same if not better deal in the long run. I have read that the service department at Sherman Dodge in Skokie, IL. Can be an adventure all together. Best three things I can give you with most any dealership is don't walk out the door with keys in hand unless the loan is approved by the finance company. It could take days for that to happen if your credit is not perfect. Do not leave a down payment unless you are willing to lose it for cleaning and "restocking fee" by the dealer when the loan payments or interest rates are higher than what you signed for and want to return the car. Always....Always get in bold print that if the car goes into the shop you get a Free loaner or dealer car to drive. Not someones trade in. I bought a new car many years ago. Had to take it in for a computer chip that had stopped working. Got to the dealer and they said the part would take three days to get and I could get a loaner for $$$ a day. I don't remember how much. Did all the paper work for the loaner and just before I had to sign I "remembered" what was in my contract. They tried to say oh we don't do that when I pulled out my contract and pointed out where it was hand printed that said free loaner for any and all services for the life of car for original owner. I got my car back the next afternoon, repaired, without a three day loaner fee. You have paid for that car. Now let the dealership back up it's dependability. That is all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Questionable sales tactics - Be careful
by 12/23/2016on
Be careful buying from here. Lots of gotchas after they agree on a price.
Shopping Experience
by 09/12/2016on
Drove 3 hours to look at a car that I had spent 2 days on the phone and via email negotiating a price on. Upon getting there, found out, they didn't actually have possession of the vehicle, it was still being driven by the person who traded it in. Never once in the conversation was I told they did not have possession of the vehicle. Was told i could drive away with it this weekend.
Great Sales Rep Payton
by 09/01/2016on
I had a wonderful experience with buying my 2016 Jeep Patriot with a fantastic sales agent of the name PAYTON! he was wonderful, took his time helping me find my dream car!! I couldn't be more pleased with my service. I would recommend Payton to anyone!
Amazing dealership to pick your car from.
by 07/29/2016on
Very professional service. Whole staff is very helpful. They helped me pick the right vehicle for me. I'm so happy I went there.
Great Experience!
by 07/28/2016on
Quick and personable. Salesman was friendly and knowledgeable. I appreciated and truly enjoyed not having to sit in the dealership all day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great value and buying experience!
by 07/24/2016on
Everyone was personable and friendly, like they valued my patronage. With the rebates and cash back programs, I received an excellent price for my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
These guys have the best deals - We keep coming back.
by 07/23/2016on
Our Salesman Jesse Wright was extremely helpful. He answered all of our questions and helped us pick a great vehicle. He has an excellent attitude that makes him very easy to work with. The deal the team worked for us was awesome. By far our best car buying experience yet. In fact we are coming back tomorrow to look at a second car for the wife. This was our third car from Sherman and it won't be our last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership
by 07/17/2016on
Very friendly. Very informative about the truck. Gave me what i wanted for trade in. Also made sure that i was comfortable and happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Black Baby
by 06/28/2016on
My sales guy James gave me great service along with the financial team and Peter finishing at the end I wanna say thanks for everything!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Town & Country
by 05/25/2016on
Frank Frank was friendly, knowledgeable and listened when we said what we wanted. Joe in finance made the process simple and explained all the different warranties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Treatment
by 05/20/2016on
David Gayles is one of the best car representatives that I have the pleasure of working with. He removed any and all obstacles out of the way and made it happen for me to drive away with the car of my choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Taken care of
by 05/16/2016on
I wanted to write a review about the team and Sherman Dodge, they took good care of me, my husband and my impatient little 5 yr old. They worked with us to get us what we were looking for and worked out a deal I couldn't get anywhere else. I don't have good credit but they were able to get me a finance rate that was unbelievable. They really worked hard for me and went the extra mile that I would not have expected. Thank you to the Sherman Dodge team especially, Chris Dukes and the great Finance Team that really pulled out a great deal. Thank you, Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
scammed [non-permissible content removed] complete BS
by 05/10/2016on
This place does nothing but lie to customers..they tell u your approved no money down no cosigner needed.. Then when u get there it's all games and BILL CRAP they tell u u meed,a cosigner or 2500...and the person Angela I was supposed to meet with is the [non-permissible content removed] of them all..beware aweful business people wouldn't recommend them to anyone
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer
by 04/21/2016on
Salesman - Brian was extremely sweet, caring and convincing. Got me to walk out on the first day of shopping with a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
