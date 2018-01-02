1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Why would I drive forty minutes out of my way when there is another dealership selling the same cars!!! Because Sherman Dodge advertised that even with no credit I could get a newer car with no down payment. The commercial was for what they call prepaid loan. I could be wrong with the terminology. I called the number and was transferred to someone who could answer all my questions and concerns. I told this person of not having a credit history for the past 12 years due to an injury I had. I do have most my bills paid thru my checking account on auto pay. I told her the "brutal truth" about any and all negative things that might prevent me from getting a car from their dealership. She assured me that I qualify for the program and wanted me to make an appointment to come and see her. I told her it would be a week or two before I could come. When I did come in and try to see her I wasn't even out of my car before I was approached by a salesperson. By the time I got to the entrance 2 more people came up to me. I told everyone that I had an appointment to see this one lady. I am not going to reveal any names...When I got inside it looked like a boiler room you see in movies like Show Me the Money. Look up the definition of boil room on the web if you're not sure what it means. I asked to see the person I came to see and was told that she was something like the pre-approved lady. OK, that's somewhat believable. AND to that end I sat down with a salesman and told him what I was looking for. I had seen the car in the lot. This is where, what I will call, the bait and switch tactic began. I needed a co-signer. You can't get that car even though similar and older model cars were in the commercial. You can't get it at the monthly payments quoted in the commercial. In fact I just don't qualify for a loan without a down payment PLUS HAVE TO PAY taxes on the car. The commercial stated taxes, etc were all included in the payments. To good to be true....yep...But it was entertaining to see how bad it got. And yes I do need a car and would have gladly drove out of there and praised them up and down. I had at least two other people that were interested. One of them came along with me and would buy a car too when he had all the proper papers that he needed for the loan. If you have decent credit go somewhere else closer to home and get the real deal. Be loyal to your local car dealer that has a good reputation. You will get the same if not better deal in the long run. I have read that the service department at Sherman Dodge in Skokie, IL. Can be an adventure all together. Best three things I can give you with most any dealership is don't walk out the door with keys in hand unless the loan is approved by the finance company. It could take days for that to happen if your credit is not perfect. Do not leave a down payment unless you are willing to lose it for cleaning and "restocking fee" by the dealer when the loan payments or interest rates are higher than what you signed for and want to return the car. Always....Always get in bold print that if the car goes into the shop you get a Free loaner or dealer car to drive. Not someones trade in. I bought a new car many years ago. Had to take it in for a computer chip that had stopped working. Got to the dealer and they said the part would take three days to get and I could get a loaner for $$$ a day. I don't remember how much. Did all the paper work for the loaner and just before I had to sign I "remembered" what was in my contract. They tried to say oh we don't do that when I pulled out my contract and pointed out where it was hand printed that said free loaner for any and all services for the life of car for original owner. I got my car back the next afternoon, repaired, without a three day loaner fee. You have paid for that car. Now let the dealership back up it's dependability. That is all. Read more