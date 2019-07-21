I recently purchased a used Hyundai Elantra car from Martin Nissan, my second time purchasing from this dealership. Upon arriving, I was greeted by salesman Dario who took me on test drives of the two cars I was interested in from the website, a Honda Civic and a Hyundai Elantra. Dario displayed an in depth understanding of both vehicles, despite neither one being his specialty. After taking both test drives, we talked to General Manager Carl and explained how we were not quite yet ready to buy. He was very kind and understanding and did not pressure us into purchasing before we were ready. After researching a bit more we returned the next day interested in purchasing the car, which we were given a great price on. After deciding to purchase the car, VIP Manager Samantha made the paperwork process very transparent and seamless, and I left very happy with the way I was treated and am happy to do business at Martin again.
I bought a Maxima from Martin Nissan in 2014 and have been bringing it to their Service Dept since then. I have always been treated respectfully, received excellent service, and been very happy with the work done. I plan to continue going there as long as I own the car.
One star but they deserve none. My Nissan Rouge 2012 was making a noise so I called in to get a service on it because I had a warranty. I brought it in and they gave me a loaner which I thought was nice but two days later I get a really mean voicemail saying there’s nothing wrong with your car and I need my loaner back for customers that have an actual problem. Once I brought it back I was told there was nothing wrong with it and left. I heard the noise again the next day when driving to work. I took it to a a different shop and they told me my CVT transmission was going bad.
This is my recent purchase worse experience for Nissan Sentra v , I have a very good credit, i was sold an year old certified car on a monthly payment for $320 where the New car is advertising it for $270 it is still there on the website as of today. It was sold us with many offers like 7 year warranty and many more but once we bought they changed back warranty to 5 years. Not sure it is from the date it was made of from the date we got it,
Secondly so many issues on the car if we give lil gas to car it will make a sound like a truck power issue, Another issue was with carpet getting wet when ever its rains here. I know the review is going to get deleted from the list but still i have issue i want it to be addressed. when i am called back to see if we can get it compensated no body is bothered .. once you bought is bought and now no body will even know who you are. I dont know i cant go back to Nissan coz it is the discretion of the dealer if he get a customer who can buy a car worth 10K to 100K the dealer is ready to sell and no body can question him, once he bought nothing can be done.
Been bringing my car here for the past few years after the company moved to Skokie. From my experience, service/repairs have been quick and never had an issue after service/repairs was done. Everyone I had dealt with has always been pleasant. Will continue to go here as long as I have my Altima or the company moves.
Been bringing my car here for the past couple years after the company moved to Skokie. From my experience, service/repairs have been quick and never had an issue after service/repairs was done. Everyone I had dealt with has always been pleasant. Will continue to go here as long as I have my Altima or the company moves again.
Yes mr. Jim Echols was a fantastic and a superb sales person he help me after first sales person messed up everything that I originally had made a disaster of everything mr. Heckles was very patient honest and upfront with me and everything worked out as I had intentionally expected from the first time I would love to give him a very very very good review go to Jim Eccles at Martin Nissan on Golf Road
great customer service is still alive and well at martin!
by steve on 04/14/2018
was just talking to a freind not long ago about how its really hard to get good customer sevice anymore seems as if no body cares anymore. and we all know that even more true at your local mega stores. witch now days have taken over everywere! BUT GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE IS ALIVE AT MARTIN NISSIAN. and the sale team are great especially CHRIS PALMER and FRED KODROFF they are really nice guys! i highly recommend buying you next car there. they are a great place you won't regret it!
Martin Nissan is great! I make it a point to review companies that surpass my expectations, and this is one of them. I've been a customer of Martin Nissan for over 5 years now. I particularly enjoy working with Tom Hoyland. Tom is a remarkable salesman- very personable, patient, knowledgeable, and friendly. Tom worked with me to find me exactly what I was looking for in a vehicle and was never pushy or demanding when it came to making a decision. In fact, he patiently worked with me on a busy Saturday afternoon for a good 5-6 hours before I left the facility in my brand new 2018 Altima. I'm constantly recommending Martin Nissan to anyone who is interested in purchasing a car. However, if you're trading in your vehicle you may want to look elsewhere. You'll never get what your car is worth. Other than that I'm a happy customer!
I purchased a used vehicle here less than a year ago, and ever since, I continue to have such bad experiences. A week after the date of purchase, the battery died out and the vehicle left me stranded in the middle of the street. A few months later, the coolant casket needs to be replaced. I dropped off the vehicle a week ago and now they are telling me the radiator needs to be replaced, which I just had a new one installed two weeks ago. I am getting the run around now and don't even know when my car will be ready. I do not recommend purchasing a used vehicle here, total nightmare!
Purchased a Nissan Rogue.
Wonderful Staff,Excellent Service,Rosa was a very Professional salesperson and super Friendly.
Great staff,Joe in Sales and Fred in Finance, good Folks,Martin Nissan,5 Stars...
After being treated poorly at the first Nissan store I was at I called Martin Nissan. Julia was very polite and helpful on the telephone. So I went there.
When I went there David was my salesman, he also is very helpful. He walked me out to the lot and helped me pick out the Sentra I purchased. He was able to get me zero percent through their college graduate program. The first dealership wanted me to pay a lot higher rate.
Overall I'm very happy with my Sentra and my experience at Martin Nissan.
I have a cleaning service and was using a full size Nissan van for my business. I went to Martin Nissan to look at the smaller NV200. After sitting down with David he explained how much fuel I would be saving and how I didn't need all the room of my full size van. He even went has far as to take all of my equipment out of my van and showed me how it would fit in the smaller van. I'm not only saving money on fuel but was able to lower my payment also. I will be going to Martin Nissan when it is time for my second van.
I would just like to say that I was having such a hard time finding a dealership that would approve me, as my credit is terrible. Well,
I walked into Martin nissan and was approached by a man named James. He was absolutely great. Made me feel so comfortable. I will definitely be doing business with Martin nissan again due to all the help that James was.
My husband and I recently purchased our 2014 Nissan Pathfinder from your dealership. No big deal, right? Well, it is a big deal. We were ling-time GM people and were never interested in purchasing a new foreign car. That is until now. Our new Pathfinder is SO relaxing to both drive and ride in. It fits all our needs. We live out in hill country of Putnam County and this winter all of the ice and snow has really put it to the test. No problem! Visibility is excellent from the driver, and the windshield never gets dirty! Handles like a dream. My husband keeps reminding me not to get too over confident in my driving ability
Can you guess that we are quite happy with our purchase? We look forward to taking some road trips with it this summer as soon as the snow melts. I told him that theres plenty of room for luggage and souvenirs.
He just smiled and closed his eyes.
Thank you for giving us what we wanted even though we didnt know exactly what we wanted!! Oh, I love the ventilation system too. The whole vehicle stays a good temperature. Enough! I think you get the idea that this is a letter from a happy customer.
Have a great week!
Sincerely,
Edna Carpenter
I called just about every Nissan dealer in the Chicago-land area for prices and test drove cars at 5 of them. I knew exactly what car I wanted, what options, what I wanted to pay, what I wanted for my trade-in and planned on going with whoever gave me the best overall deal. Martin gave me the best price for the car.
They also gave me the best price for my trade in. It was WELL worth my time to drive the 80 miles (one way) to buy my car here.
They treated my like I was related to Mayor Daley the entire time. No other dealer came close on price *OR* service and the people I've dealt with so far (my Salesman Jimmy D., Sales Manager Joe Z., and Service Manager Bill T. as well as the internet sales team) were all awesome and always friendly. I'll be the first to admit I'm not well liked by car dealers because I go in well researched and have high expectations while trying to work every angle possible to save every last nickel. Martin Nissan were unphased by my cheap and demanding behavior and always greeted me with a smile, a handshake and good service.
You better believe I will tell everybody I know to shop here. I just wish I lived close enough to take advantage of the free oil changes and car washes!
I've Been a Martin Nissan customer since 2004, I have purchased a total of 4 new vehicles from them.
I my last visit, my wife and I were treated very badly by the salesman (Dario C.).
He was rude and condescending.
We talked to a manager, he was only interested in selling a car, not in listening to our concerns.
We ended up buying at another dealer that treated us right...I will not buy from Martin Nissan again
Martin Nissan and the sales person we dealt with seemed to have more integrity than any car dealership we have ever been to.
They were upfront, did not make us to do 30 rounds of "well, let me ask my manager", secured the car we wanted without trying to upsell us add ons and packages.
They made what can be very stressful and tedious, pleasant.
We love the car and intend to use the free car washes and oil changes for the life of our car.
I had a terrible experience here today and will not be going back ever.
I scheduled oil change a few days ahead of time. 10:00 appointment 1 hr. later still no service.
Supervisor comes with an apology that mechanic is sick today and to come tomorrow, when he will probably feel better.
Horrible experience!
