sales Rating

This is my recent purchase worse experience for Nissan Sentra v , I have a very good credit, i was sold an year old certified car on a monthly payment for $320 where the New car is advertising it for $270 it is still there on the website as of today. It was sold us with many offers like 7 year warranty and many more but once we bought they changed back warranty to 5 years. Not sure it is from the date it was made of from the date we got it, Secondly so many issues on the car if we give lil gas to car it will make a sound like a truck power issue, Another issue was with carpet getting wet when ever its rains here. I know the review is going to get deleted from the list but still i have issue i want it to be addressed. when i am called back to see if we can get it compensated no body is bothered .. once you bought is bought and now no body will even know who you are. I dont know i cant go back to Nissan coz it is the discretion of the dealer if he get a customer who can buy a car worth 10K to 100K the dealer is ready to sell and no body can question him, once he bought nothing can be done. Read more