1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my car in to be fixed it starts but than dies out after a minute or so, took it in, they said they fixed it. fine bring it home the next day the same thing is happening, Took it back to Tirapelli, 3 weeks ago and they still have my car. still not fixed they dont know what is wrong with it, hey have tried a few things but nothing, so since they do not know how to work on one of their own Ford cars, what good are they, the machine will not tell you everything that needs fixing, So now I have to pay way to much for them not fixing anything on my car .. Read more