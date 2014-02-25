1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was interested in the Fiat 500, and came to this dealer on a Saturday to try and test drive it, and possibly purchase the car. But upon getting to the lot and browsing for a couple minutes, we couldnt find a salesperson anywhere  even in the standalone Fiat showroom. About 10 minutes later a salesman came running through, but told us, "We had a meeting about selling cars this morning, and not letting people do test drives who arent buying the cars. So unless you are going to buy, I have to go help a real customer". He then proceeded to tell us to go find some other salesperson in a different building  the Chrysler showroom - find one of 3 salespeople, he said, that were "authorized" (really??) to sell Fiats. He then told us that he would send someone else over - the "owners son, a kid who can possibly sell it to you"... again really? We went outside to look at the cars while waiting... 20 minutes later, still no salesperson. But we did find a Fiat with the keys in it sitting in front of the building. So, not getting any help, we jumped in, started it, revved the engine, honked the horn and moved it about a bit... thinking we would instantly get help. Nope, no one came. We could have easily taken it off the lot and disappeared, but didnt... We even found the keys to the only Abarth in the show room right on the desk ... we could have driven it out the doors and down the steps and gone on a test drive with that one too! One sales person finally came by and gave us a "consolidated history of the Fiat" to try and sell the car to us. He told us not to be angry that no one was helping us  but he too said that he wasnt interested in giving us a test drive. Finally we did get a test drive, but from some junior salesman who knew very little about the car, and nothing about any packages or financing deals for the car. All in all, from getting on the lot to actually being able to test drive a car took over an hour  and then we only spent about 10 minutes total with a "sales guy". This guy was the only one helpful enough to say ok and jump in the back with us for the test drive we wanted. I was actually ready to purchase the car (the test drive was amazing and the car itself is great to drive), but will not go back to this horrible dealer to purchase it. With the way that they treat potential customers and telling them flat out that they dont want to give you a test drive - what kind of service do you think they will give you if you post purchase? Avoid this dealer, and most of all, the salespeople just wanting you to make their numbers look good. Read more