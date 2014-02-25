Zeigler FIAT
Customer Reviews of Zeigler FIAT
Busy Saturday
by 02/25/2014on
Although inside the fiat showroom was freezing when I got there, it soon turned really warm when the salesperson showed up and got us engaged. A few hours later we drove our brand new fiat home. The one I wanted, the price that I wanted and hopefully a new friendship formed. Outstanding job done by our salesperson, extremely knowledgeable, and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fiat Family
by 01/07/2014on
In the last 2 1/2 years I have leased one Fiat and bought two. Over the last two years, I have always been treated like family with respect and kindness. John G, has helped me tremendously. In fact, what a great way to show how deceptively large the Fiat is by having a large dude climbing into the back for the test drive. I have always been met with smiles. He worked hard to not only get us a great deal, but also get us a great price. He was very knowledgeable and when we went into the Fiat Showroom we had several people answer any questions we had! The smell of fresh popcorn greets you when you get inside the main building. They also have fresh coffee and doughnuts! This is very helpful when you are there for long periods either waiting for maintenance or buying a car. They also have a children's room to keep the kiddies preoccupied. For adults, there are televisions and computers with free internet to keep you busy. I love being able to multitask. I feel very lucky to be able to drive my dream car everyday. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends, family, co-workers and strangers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO YOURSELF A FAVOR STEER CLEAR OF THIS DEALER
by 02/19/2013on
2/6/13 Purchased a new 2013 Fiat Abarth......Very bad experience after the deal was done...Salesmen nice before the sale,BUT after the sale.. The gloves come off.... He was very unprofessional and rued. I do not want to bore you with the details, take my word for it. Ziegler is not a the dealership to give your hard work money to....BUYER BEWARE
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Stay away
by 02/06/2013on
They insulted me with their offer for my trade-in on the purchase of a new car---I went to the Fiat dealer on the north shore and had a very satisfying experience and traded toward the purchase of a new Fiat. Stay away from the Schaumburg Fiat dealer---I went to the north shore dealer and save $2,000---lesson learned!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Avoid Ziegler like the plague!
by 07/01/2012on
I was interested in the Fiat 500, and came to this dealer on a Saturday to try and test drive it, and possibly purchase the car. But upon getting to the lot and browsing for a couple minutes, we couldnt find a salesperson anywhere even in the standalone Fiat showroom. About 10 minutes later a salesman came running through, but told us, "We had a meeting about selling cars this morning, and not letting people do test drives who arent buying the cars. So unless you are going to buy, I have to go help a real customer". He then proceeded to tell us to go find some other salesperson in a different building the Chrysler showroom - find one of 3 salespeople, he said, that were "authorized" (really??) to sell Fiats. He then told us that he would send someone else over - the "owners son, a kid who can possibly sell it to you"... again really? We went outside to look at the cars while waiting... 20 minutes later, still no salesperson. But we did find a Fiat with the keys in it sitting in front of the building. So, not getting any help, we jumped in, started it, revved the engine, honked the horn and moved it about a bit... thinking we would instantly get help. Nope, no one came. We could have easily taken it off the lot and disappeared, but didnt... We even found the keys to the only Abarth in the show room right on the desk ... we could have driven it out the doors and down the steps and gone on a test drive with that one too! One sales person finally came by and gave us a "consolidated history of the Fiat" to try and sell the car to us. He told us not to be angry that no one was helping us but he too said that he wasnt interested in giving us a test drive. Finally we did get a test drive, but from some junior salesman who knew very little about the car, and nothing about any packages or financing deals for the car. All in all, from getting on the lot to actually being able to test drive a car took over an hour and then we only spent about 10 minutes total with a "sales guy". This guy was the only one helpful enough to say ok and jump in the back with us for the test drive we wanted. I was actually ready to purchase the car (the test drive was amazing and the car itself is great to drive), but will not go back to this horrible dealer to purchase it. With the way that they treat potential customers and telling them flat out that they dont want to give you a test drive - what kind of service do you think they will give you if you post purchase? Avoid this dealer, and most of all, the salespeople just wanting you to make their numbers look good.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No