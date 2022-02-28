5 out of 5 stars service Rating

This was my first out of pocket service after the 2 year complimentary service had run out. EZ Ortego was my service representative and he was very professional and exceptional at customer service. I stayed at the dealership and was just looking at my vehicle from the door, EZ saw me and give me the update without even asking. That shows he cares for his customers. My vehicle was taken care of little over an hour and got the car wash for free. Thanks to the dealership and great service by EZ, made me write this review. Good Job! Read more