Customer Reviews of Schaumburg Toyota
Good Service
by 02/28/2022on
Jim was very helpful, kind, and patient. The process was smooth, even with it being the end of the night.
Oil change
by 05/12/2022on
Service was fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highlander
by 04/28/2022on
I live in Chicago but I drive all the way to Schaumburg Toyota for service. I brought my Highlander for maintenance and as always, I am very happy with the service. The facility’s waiting area is nice and clean. And I am very happy to see a familiar face joining the team: Advisor Jim Christensen.
Service
by 04/16/2022on
Customer service very good and also very quick done with work.
Truck
by 04/01/2022on
Great Servicce
Awesome job
by 03/22/2022on
Went to get an oil change and was in and out. Patrick and his team did an awesome job.
Service at Toyota
by 03/05/2022on
Also explanations of work needed and work to be done. Steve is great with customer service as he has been for years. I’ve moved a distance from this dealership and still come here because of the excellent service.
As Always, Top Notch Customer Service
by 02/28/2022on
I went in for a routine oil change, needed an alignment as well, in and out in about 45 minutes. Always treated like a valued customer.
Awesome Service Experience
by 02/28/2022on
This was my first out of pocket service after the 2 year complimentary service had run out. EZ Ortego was my service representative and he was very professional and exceptional at customer service. I stayed at the dealership and was just looking at my vehicle from the door, EZ saw me and give me the update without even asking. That shows he cares for his customers. My vehicle was taken care of little over an hour and got the car wash for free. Thanks to the dealership and great service by EZ, made me write this review. Good Job!
Very Happy with Schaumburg Toyota
by 02/23/2022on
Always happy with Schaumburg Toyota service. Rafael Sanchez, my service advisor, is always super pleasant and great to deal with - listens to my concerns, and addresses them. Facility is extremely clean, nice waiting area. Only reason I didn't give a 5* star is because cashier was not friendly at all - she never is. Other than that, I am a very happy customer.
The best
by 02/20/2022on
Always the best
15 000 maintenance
by 02/09/2022on
Very friendly and costumer oriented place.Professional service.Great waiting area with Internet access ,TV and choice of drinks. Thank you ORANGE TEAM.
Great service
by 02/09/2022on
My concerns were addressed and repairs were completed in a timely manner.
Perfect Sales - Services
by 02/07/2022on
Professional sales and services. Highly recommended.
Service on Avalon
by 12/24/2021on
Rep did a great job.
Service great. Problem upsetting.
by 12/20/2021on
The service couldn’t have been better. The problem seemed like a planned obsolescence engineering scam. The warranty expired and a part with a battery life just past the expiration date had to be replaced. Admittedly it was only a light (which had little to do with safety) on the dash, but it was tied to the computer in the car which gives safety and maintenance information. The battery in the tire inflation sensor was “not reading.” The service department was very helpful and professional, as usual.
Great job
by 12/16/2021on
Have been working with Bart for servicing my car. Since I am on a limited income, working with him to determine the most important service that needs to be done at the time of the required Maintenance due.
Service rating
by 12/16/2021on
Always a pleasure coming into Schaumburg Toyota. I know you have my safety first and foremost. And please give “Christine “ a big gold star for putting up with my many cancellations and rescheduling. She is the best.
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/01/2021on
With help from Robert Jacob in the finance office taking me personally to get my service work done that was promised, to Steve Lowell the Red Team Service Manager I was very pleased with the scope of work that was done in the service department and was handled very quickly and professionally. I was only disappointed in the fact that one issue with "Protector" work had to be taken to S&S and file a claim and i thought it should have been taken care of in house instead of me having to jump through hoops, otherwise i would have given 5 stars.
Excellent Service
by 11/29/2021on
First time bringing my vehicle into the Schaumburg facility for service but definitely wont be the last. Service manager Steve was very courteous and professional. The waiting room was spacious, clean and accommodating with free beverages. Overall a very pleasant experience.
5th Gen 4Runner
by 11/22/2021on
Thank you for going the extra mile! Assistant Service Manager Shawn is great!!!
