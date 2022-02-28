Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Schaumburg Toyota

Schaumburg Toyota

Schaumburg Toyota
Visit dealer’s website 
875 W Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Schaumburg Toyota

4.8
Overall Rating
4.8 out of 5 stars(499)
Recommend: Yes (117) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Service

by Stephanie Thomas on 02/28/2022

Jim was very helpful, kind, and patient. The process was smooth, even with it being the end of the night.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
499 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Happy camper on 05/12/2022

Service was fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highlander

by Charlie G on 04/28/2022

I live in Chicago but I drive all the way to Schaumburg Toyota for service. I brought my Highlander for maintenance and as always, I am very happy with the service. The facility’s waiting area is nice and clean. And I am very happy to see a familiar face joining the team: Advisor Jim Christensen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Perianan Ramanathan on 04/16/2022

Customer service very good and also very quick done with work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Truck

by Truck on 04/01/2022

Great Servicce

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome job

by Tina on 03/22/2022

Went to get an oil change and was in and out. Patrick and his team did an awesome job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Toyota

by Pat on 03/05/2022

Also explanations of work needed and work to be done. Steve is great with customer service as he has been for years. I’ve moved a distance from this dealership and still come here because of the excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

As Always, Top Notch Customer Service

by Kevin Palmer on 02/28/2022

I went in for a routine oil change, needed an alignment as well, in and out in about 45 minutes. Always treated like a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Service

by Stephanie Thomas on 02/28/2022

Jim was very helpful, kind, and patient. The process was smooth, even with it being the end of the night.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service Experience

by FC on 02/28/2022

This was my first out of pocket service after the 2 year complimentary service had run out. EZ Ortego was my service representative and he was very professional and exceptional at customer service. I stayed at the dealership and was just looking at my vehicle from the door, EZ saw me and give me the update without even asking. That shows he cares for his customers. My vehicle was taken care of little over an hour and got the car wash for free. Thanks to the dealership and great service by EZ, made me write this review. Good Job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very Happy with Schaumburg Toyota

by Kim on 02/23/2022

Always happy with Schaumburg Toyota service. Rafael Sanchez, my service advisor, is always super pleasant and great to deal with - listens to my concerns, and addresses them. Facility is extremely clean, nice waiting area. Only reason I didn't give a 5* star is because cashier was not friendly at all - she never is. Other than that, I am a very happy customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The best

by Great service on 02/20/2022

Always the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

15 000 maintenance

by Danuta on 02/09/2022

Very friendly and costumer oriented place.Professional service.Great waiting area with Internet access ,TV and choice of drinks. Thank you ORANGE TEAM.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by tonyp on 02/09/2022

My concerns were addressed and repairs were completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect Sales - Services

by New car owner on 02/07/2022

Professional sales and services. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on Avalon

by Paul Misniak on 12/24/2021

Rep did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service great. Problem upsetting.

by Tom Flanders on 12/20/2021

The service couldn’t have been better. The problem seemed like a planned obsolescence engineering scam. The warranty expired and a part with a battery life just past the expiration date had to be replaced. Admittedly it was only a light (which had little to do with safety) on the dash, but it was tied to the computer in the car which gives safety and maintenance information. The battery in the tire inflation sensor was “not reading.” The service department was very helpful and professional, as usual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by As always great service on 12/16/2021

Have been working with Bart for servicing my car. Since I am on a limited income, working with him to determine the most important service that needs to be done at the time of the required Maintenance due.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service rating

by Service rating on 12/16/2021

Always a pleasure coming into Schaumburg Toyota. I know you have my safety first and foremost. And please give “Christine “ a big gold star for putting up with my many cancellations and rescheduling. She is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Peter Erk on 12/01/2021

With help from Robert Jacob in the finance office taking me personally to get my service work done that was promised, to Steve Lowell the Red Team Service Manager I was very pleased with the scope of work that was done in the service department and was handled very quickly and professionally. I was only disappointed in the fact that one issue with "Protector" work had to be taken to S&S and file a claim and i thought it should have been taken care of in house instead of me having to jump through hoops, otherwise i would have given 5 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Ron Ramey on 11/29/2021

First time bringing my vehicle into the Schaumburg facility for service but definitely wont be the last. Service manager Steve was very courteous and professional. The waiting room was spacious, clean and accommodating with free beverages. Overall a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5th Gen 4Runner

by 5th Gen 4Runner on 11/22/2021

Thank you for going the extra mile! Assistant Service Manager Shawn is great!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
147 cars in stock
54 new60 used33 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Schaumburg Toyota has become one of the leading dealerships serving Elk Grove Village, Barrington, Palatine, Schaumburg, and Hoffman Estates by putting the customer first. That means we won’t try to sell you the wrong vehicle at the wrong price, or make it a hassle to get service. In everything we do, we aim to offer you more. That’s why so many of your friends and neighbors rely on us to meet all their automotive needs.At Schaumburg Toyota, we carry the full lineup of new Toyota vehicles in a wide variety of trims and colors. There are models to suit any driver no matter how you drive or how much you have to spend. We also have a huge inventory of pre-owned vehicles from many major automakers. If your goal is to save money on a quality used car, count on finding it here.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (5)
English
Polish
Russian
Tagalog

What shoppers are searching for