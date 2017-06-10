1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me start by saying how great the salesman, Dave D., was. With that being said, he is no longer with the dealership. Once I got done with him, it was all downhill. I was then led to a room to discuss any add-ons or accessories I may want with Anthony C. I was interested in floor mats and an automatic start. He said if I got a paint protection treatment they offered, he would throw in a free auto start worth $700 (The same exact model was on Amazon for around $150). After quickly researching reviews on the treatment, I decided against it. He then tried to overcharge me for some weathertech floor liners until I told him I could get them cheaper through the manufacturer's website. He eventually matched the price on floor liners that were marked for a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, when mine was a 2014. I was told that they have the same measurements. I didn't receive the liners until the next day, as their parts dept. was closed at this point. Well, they didn't fit. In fact, weathertech doesn't even have an option on their website for my exact vehicle yet. That didn't stop Mark A. from acting like I was crazy when I came to return them, since he had sold so many to other people with the same vehicle, as he claimed. I guess he thinks he knows more than the manufacturer. Trying to return them was another headache. I waited for an hour and was treated like a pest. After all, they had already made the sale on the new vehicle. I was told that I would be mailed a check for the refund, since it was bought with the financing of the car. It has now been 3 weeks and I still have not received my refund. I forgot to mention the numerous times I was offered the dealer's extended warranty and had to turn it down. That didn't stop the finance guy from trying to weasel it into the contract. Luckily, I read things before I sign them. I honestly feel like they were upset that I didn't purchase all of their upgrades and warranty. Once the car purchase was finalized, the customer service went out the door. I guess they don't care about developing life-long customers or referrals. Maybe they thought the coupon book they gave me would keep me coming back for all my future service. Well, I would rather go out of my way and pay more money than to give Patrick Hyundai another cent of my money. To wrap it up, if you don't mind being taken advantage of, then, by all means, go to Patrick Hyundai. You may even have a pleasant experience if you let them get over on you. But if you're an informed consumer who knows what they want, please steer clear of this dealership. Read more