Our favorite dealership
by 10/06/2017on
We just purchased our second vehicle from Patrick Hyundai and we were again very happy with the entire experience. Maz Shunnarah was great in listening to what we were trying to do and helping us get to where we needed to be on a deal. Adding on the outstanding service we've had so far on our first we our regular maintenance, we have been very very pleased.
My favorite car dealer..hands down
by 10/27/2016on
The folks at Patrick really listen to their customers. Every time I need a new lease or to buy a new Hyundai, this dealership makes it comfortable, friendly, and they work to find solutions to my needs. Marek was a pleasure to deal with. He provided plenty of different options (purchase and lease), he went over all the features, and most of all he respected my time. Amelia was wonderful as well. She followed up on every communication and made sure I has all my questions answered and my needs met. The price is always right at patrick! We have a lease up in April and will be right back in into Patrick to get our family car. Our third from them. Thank you
Exceptional!
by 08/11/2016on
I've bought both my cars, new at Patrick. Worked with Anthony in 2012 to purchase my Sonata. He was just too good at what he does he was promoted so we worked with the best of the best, Manny. He wasn't pushy, knew exactly what we wanted and worked with us perfectly. Walked out with a brand new Santa Fe and LOVE IT! The Patrick team is beyond exceptional. We love Anthony and Manny! Thanks team!
Hyundai Elantra 2017
by 05/27/2016on
The experience I had at Patrick Hyundai was the most pleasant time I have ever had in a car dealership No pressure whatsoever and the sales team Manny and Anthony were so efficient and knowledgable I can't thank them enough I would and WILL!! Recommend them to anyone looking to buy a car again Manny and Anthony a BIG THANK YOU !! Charlie and Bernadette Miller
Randy Boyd
by 04/22/2016on
Excellent, helpful, caring and not pushy at all -- I highly recommend talking with Randy if you are interested in a Hyundai (and how could you not be interested in this beautiful car)!!
Anthony is the best!
by 10/19/2015on
We have nothing but great things to say about Anthony @ Patrick Hyundai. We got a great deal and even better service. We will definitely be back again and will recommend him and the dealership to everyone we know.
Happy with my new car!
by 05/12/2015on
Thanks for the Patrick Hyundai group's help on the purchase of our new Azera. I love the car. Kashif Mirza was very considerate to us, and knowledgeable about the vehicles. This was a good car experience.
Purchase
by 03/14/2015on
I have been coming to Patrick for service for the past 3 years since moving back to the area in 2012. My 2002 Hyundai Elantra GT with over 207,000 miles served me extremely well. It was time for a new vehicle. My sales rep Alex Baszaral was outstanding - did a great job exploring all options for me and working with his team to get me into a new 2015 Elantra SE. The deal was great, obtained a great rate and the car - well after 13 years with a Hyundai - I am looking forward to owing this new one for many years, as well. Great car, great dealership, great service department, great salesperson. Thank you Alex! Will refer all my friends looking for a Hyundai to you.
Theodore Juskevicius
by 03/09/2015on
Overall Ted was a very good salesman. He was very attentive and it was obvious he was knowledgeable.
Thanks Manny Diaz!!
by 03/03/2015on
We had a great experience with our salesman, Manny. No pressure, knowledgeable, informative. Would definitely but from him again. The whole process was really effortless.
New proud customers!
by 01/26/2015on
My fiancé and I did some hard core research online before coming to a conclusion that we wanted a Hyundai Elantra. We stopped by the dealership to see the vehicle in person and immediately feel in love with the car. Kashif was such a nice, pleseant, and honest gentleman to work with. He was very well knowledge on all the models and helped us find a good price. Overall it was a nice and smooth process! We couldn't be happier with our purchase.
Car buying TRULY made easy
by 11/02/2014on
My husband and I are expecting out first child and wanted to buy a brand new, safe car and we decided that we wanted a Hyundai Elantra. We went to Patrick Hyundai and were immediately greeted by Russel. We told him we wanted simple and didn't need anything crazy in the car. We walked around the lot and he NEVER once tried to push us to get a car with all the fancy bells and whistles. He did show us 1 car that had all the fancy fun stuff but didn't try and sell it to us. He just wanted us to see the different models. He then showed us the PERFECT car that had exactly what we needed (a few thousand less than the fancier package) and thought it would be perfect for us. So we test drove it, and well, it was perfect! He was so kind and gentle and really seemed to know what we were talking about and sincerely had our best interest in mind. Julie in financing was amazing and very informative as well. I am so pleasantly surprised at how smooth and easy this whole process was. Thanks to Patrick Hyundai's employees, Russel and Julie we are proud owners of our 2015 Hyundai Elantra.
Friendly and competent sales people.
by 09/09/2014on
dealership facility could use updating.
positive overall experience
by 09/08/2014on
good price, no "up-selling", friendly people. Dave T. was my salesman and he seemed like a genuinely nice guy; took care of everything efficiently.. Got what I wanted with really no hassle. Would dfinitely recommend.
New Elantra GT from Patrick Hyundai
by 08/12/2014on
Positive experience from A through Z. Pricing was fair, courteous and friendly personnel, no pressure, thorough explanations to my questions. I was already a satisfied Hyundai customer and will continue at Patrick for service for my (beautiful) new GT Elantra. PS - my salesman was John K. - and recommend him. All the persons I dealt with at Patrick Hyundai were right on mark.
Ted was AWESOME so weas everyone else
by 08/05/2014on
I do not know if a better experience could have been realized. I wanted a specific car being my first brand new car and my sales associate Ted not only found it but made me a no haggle offer. Really - before I could even haggle the deal got sweeter and sweeter and once the car was delivered and I went to sign, they found me a better rate than the quote I agreed to. The car was clean - he took time to show me features and should great patience as this was a week and a half car deal from my inquiry to delivery. No pressure to buy additional features as well. I will go back without hesitation.
Beware!
by 07/07/2014on
Let me start by saying how great the salesman, Dave D., was. With that being said, he is no longer with the dealership. Once I got done with him, it was all downhill. I was then led to a room to discuss any add-ons or accessories I may want with Anthony C. I was interested in floor mats and an automatic start. He said if I got a paint protection treatment they offered, he would throw in a free auto start worth $700 (The same exact model was on Amazon for around $150). After quickly researching reviews on the treatment, I decided against it. He then tried to overcharge me for some weathertech floor liners until I told him I could get them cheaper through the manufacturer's website. He eventually matched the price on floor liners that were marked for a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, when mine was a 2014. I was told that they have the same measurements. I didn't receive the liners until the next day, as their parts dept. was closed at this point. Well, they didn't fit. In fact, weathertech doesn't even have an option on their website for my exact vehicle yet. That didn't stop Mark A. from acting like I was crazy when I came to return them, since he had sold so many to other people with the same vehicle, as he claimed. I guess he thinks he knows more than the manufacturer. Trying to return them was another headache. I waited for an hour and was treated like a pest. After all, they had already made the sale on the new vehicle. I was told that I would be mailed a check for the refund, since it was bought with the financing of the car. It has now been 3 weeks and I still have not received my refund. I forgot to mention the numerous times I was offered the dealer's extended warranty and had to turn it down. That didn't stop the finance guy from trying to weasel it into the contract. Luckily, I read things before I sign them. I honestly feel like they were upset that I didn't purchase all of their upgrades and warranty. Once the car purchase was finalized, the customer service went out the door. I guess they don't care about developing life-long customers or referrals. Maybe they thought the coupon book they gave me would keep me coming back for all my future service. Well, I would rather go out of my way and pay more money than to give Patrick Hyundai another cent of my money. To wrap it up, if you don't mind being taken advantage of, then, by all means, go to Patrick Hyundai. You may even have a pleasant experience if you let them get over on you. But if you're an informed consumer who knows what they want, please steer clear of this dealership.
A dealership full of Ghost cars that don't exist !!! BEWARE FRIENDS
by 06/25/2014on
Their Website shows many demonstration models with very low mile 2013 -14 models Shows them in stock and when you call and check they say yes car is available. Called and talked to internet sales to even confirm 3 cars were in stock at lot,just wanted to make sure was over 2 hour drive to dealership and was told yes. Low and behold get there and oh so sorry they are all sold but we have some 2011's for the same price with 40,000 + miles. Classic bait and switch on the buyer. What a shame so stressful buying a car in the first place then to have to deal with crooked dealerships with nothing better to do but waste customers time.
Did Not Honor Price Quote
by 04/05/2014on
I received a price quote for a 2013 Hyundai Elantra using Edmund.com's interface. The quote arrived on 4/3/2014. On 4/4/2014 I arrived at the dealership and was informed that they had no cars that matched the specs in the quote. I had printed out the email with the quote and the text "Currently we have the specific 2013 Hyundai Elantra you inquired about, showing as being in stock and the following is our pricing.." This email was obviously false and misleading. I traveled to this dealership relying on the information provided from that email. I do not understand how car dealerships continue to get away with such deceptive tactics.
Very satisfied with our Elantra
by 01/22/2014on
We just purchased a 2013 Elantra from Patrick Hyundai in Palatine IL. We were very pleased with our showroom experience and our salesman was extremely knowledgeable and worked very hard to get us the best price and car for our needs.
new 2014 Santa Fe
by 12/16/2013on
our experience at Patrick Hyundai was exceptional. Our salesman Alex B. was helpful and interested in our choosing the right vehicle for us. He was very knowledgable about the Hyundai products and made it very easy for us to select our new Santa Fe. We would highly recommend this dealership and this salesman to anyone.
