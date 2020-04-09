sales Rating

My experience at Schaumburg Toyota was first class all the way. I have leased cars with Schaumburg Toyota for over 20+years. The integrity and attention to customer service from the Sales Representative that I have worked with each time (Emmanuel Dionisio) continues to be amazing. He always puts the customer first every time and continues to champion to receive the best deal possible. He connected me with Financial Services to finalize all the paperwork, which was also seamless, courteous and very considerate. I cannot thank Emmanuel and Schaumburg Toyota for all their time, consideration, and kindness during this last Lease experience. I love my new car!! I would recommend Schaumburg Toyota to all my family and friends. They are the best!!! Read more