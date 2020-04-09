This is my second vehicle purchase from this dealership and both times we had a very positive experience. Rodel is great and it was a pleasure working with him twice. Next time we are in the market for a new car Schaumburg Toyota and Rodel will be where we go :) Thank you
This is my second vehicle purchase from this dealership and both times we had a very positive experience. Rodel is great and it was a pleasure working with him twice. Next time we are in the market for a new car Schaumburg Toyota and Rodel will be where we go :) Thank you
It’s my first car having an issue with the battery, went to the service center and my questions were answered. And we they make sure I’m not gonna have worries that my car would stop in the middle of the road.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
In for a 20k miles service so oil change and tire rotation. No issues and great service advisors. No damage or other issue. My 2year service agreement is up so I paid for this one but it was reasonable. Thanks very much Schaumburg Toyota Service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
For a simple oil change, I can’t complain especially since the spacious waiting area is very comfortable with amenities. I’ve been coming here for the last 25 years for service and maintenance and will to do so.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my car in for a safety recall and I was so pleased! I was able to get a same-day appointment and I was in/out within an hour. The waiting room is clean and nice and allowed for appropriate social distancing. Thank you!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Brought my wife’s car in to have the a/c checked, it was blowing hot air. They put it through a bunch of tests and could not find anything wrong. I am not sure what the deal was but it is working fine now. The big surprise for me, there was no charge,
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience at Schaumburg Toyota was first class all the way. I have leased cars with Schaumburg Toyota for over 20+years. The integrity and attention to customer service from the Sales Representative that I have worked with each time (Emmanuel Dionisio) continues to be amazing. He always puts the customer first every time and continues to champion to receive the best deal possible. He connected me with Financial Services to finalize all the paperwork, which was also seamless, courteous and very considerate. I cannot thank Emmanuel and Schaumburg Toyota for all their time, consideration, and kindness during this last Lease experience. I love my new car!! I would recommend Schaumburg Toyota to all my family and friends. They are the best!!!
It was seamless experience thank you Ezequile Ortega
by Chintan Patel on 06/19/2020
Thank you for all help buddy Ezequile... You made the service experience Best and helpful.
A customer service people like Ezequile Ortega (service dept.) hike up the value of dealership with their humble, understanding and helpful nature.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From pre-purchase to post purchase service the folks at Schaumburg Toyota have consistently exceeded my expectations which is why my next vehicle purchase will be my fifth from Schaumburg Toyota. They are winners in every category and the service team is outstanding. Anthony Mejias is the best of the best because he is honest, fair and sees service from the customer's point of view. His service advice has always been spot-on. Many thanks to all the great folks at Schaumburg Toyota!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Schaumburg Toyota has become one of the leading dealerships serving Elk Grove Village, Barrington, Palatine, Schaumburg, and Hoffman Estates by putting the customer first. That means we won’t try to sell you the wrong vehicle at the wrong price, or make it a hassle to get service. In everything we do, we aim to offer you more. That’s why so many of your friends and neighbors rely on us to meet all their automotive needs.At Schaumburg Toyota, we carry the full lineup of new Toyota vehicles in a wide variety of trims and colors. There are models to suit any driver no matter how you drive or how much you have to spend. We also have a huge inventory of pre-owned vehicles from many major automakers. If your goal is to save money on a quality used car, count on finding it here.
1 Comments