875 W Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194
(855) 219-1262
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
4.9
Overall Rating
(107)
Recommend: Yes (107) No (0)
sales Rating

2020 Highlander

by Alisa Zilkic on 09/04/2020

This is my second vehicle purchase from this dealership and both times we had a very positive experience. Rodel is great and it was a pleasure working with him twice. Next time we are in the market for a new car Schaumburg Toyota and Rodel will be where we go :) Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Extremely happy with the service

by M Leyva on 08/30/2020

Friendly staff. Quick and easy to get in and out in a very timely manner. The wait was not long at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

service evaluation

by Doug on 08/28/2020

Fast and efficient service within clean environment and appropriate social distancing. Couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Helpful service

by Jennifer Silva on 08/20/2020

It’s my first car having an issue with the battery, went to the service center and my questions were answered. And we they make sure I’m not gonna have worries that my car would stop in the middle of the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Success

by Toy Yoda on 08/19/2020

In for a 20k miles service so oil change and tire rotation. No issues and great service advisors. No damage or other issue. My 2year service agreement is up so I paid for this one but it was reasonable. Thanks very much Schaumburg Toyota Service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great for Oil Change

by 2002RAV on 08/16/2020

For a simple oil change, I can’t complain especially since the spacious waiting area is very comfortable with amenities. I’ve been coming here for the last 25 years for service and maintenance and will to do so.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Prompt and professional

by AV on 08/15/2020

I took my car in for a safety recall and I was so pleased! I was able to get a same-day appointment and I was in/out within an hour. The waiting room is clean and nice and allowed for appropriate social distancing. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Honest

by hooty141 on 08/13/2020

Took longer then expected but everything went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

service

by Liz on 08/12/2020

I went for regular oil change service but a technician pointed for more service necessary to do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service appointment

by Betty Mackevich on 07/29/2020

Speedy service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Service Visit

by Service Visit on 07/24/2020

Was happy to be greeted immediately after arriving at the service area. The Advisor was helpful and kept me informed throughout the visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Chat Cieply on 07/22/2020

Anthony and his team provide excellent service and their work is of the highest quality. We always trust their work and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service performed

by Jerry on 07/16/2020

Completed the job in a timely manner while I waited. Performed a free vehicle inspection. Identified potential problems but did not pressure me to have the work performed immediately

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

maintenance

by brian burkross on 07/15/2020

Did scheduled mtc on Rav 4. People were great to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Review

by Oil Change on 07/03/2020

Fast efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Powell Review

by Powell Review on 07/02/2020

Checkin person was a nice person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

a/c blowing hot air Camry 2014.

by Mike Keenan on 07/01/2020

Brought my wife’s car in to have the a/c checked, it was blowing hot air. They put it through a bunch of tests and could not find anything wrong. I am not sure what the deal was but it is working fine now. The big surprise for me, there was no charge,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Leasing a New Car

by Sherry L DeLuca on 06/26/2020

My experience at Schaumburg Toyota was first class all the way. I have leased cars with Schaumburg Toyota for over 20+years. The integrity and attention to customer service from the Sales Representative that I have worked with each time (Emmanuel Dionisio) continues to be amazing. He always puts the customer first every time and continues to champion to receive the best deal possible. He connected me with Financial Services to finalize all the paperwork, which was also seamless, courteous and very considerate. I cannot thank Emmanuel and Schaumburg Toyota for all their time, consideration, and kindness during this last Lease experience. I love my new car!! I would recommend Schaumburg Toyota to all my family and friends. They are the best!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

It was seamless experience thank you Ezequile Ortega

by Chintan Patel on 06/19/2020

Thank you for all help buddy Ezequile... You made the service experience Best and helpful. A customer service people like Ezequile Ortega (service dept.) hike up the value of dealership with their humble, understanding and helpful nature.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Consistently the best car dealer experience ever!

by Jim on 06/16/2020

From pre-purchase to post purchase service the folks at Schaumburg Toyota have consistently exceeded my expectations which is why my next vehicle purchase will be my fifth from Schaumburg Toyota. They are winners in every category and the service team is outstanding. Anthony Mejias is the best of the best because he is honest, fair and sees service from the customer's point of view. His service advice has always been spot-on. Many thanks to all the great folks at Schaumburg Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Always a great experience

by KathyB on 06/11/2020

Always pleasant, keep me updated as I wait. I typically have my dog with me and they are great to us. Love the hot chocolate in the winter (not a coffee drinker so it’s nice!)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

318 cars in stock
194 new45 used79 certified pre-owned
Schaumburg Toyota has become one of the leading dealerships serving Elk Grove Village, Barrington, Palatine, Schaumburg, and Hoffman Estates by putting the customer first. That means we won’t try to sell you the wrong vehicle at the wrong price, or make it a hassle to get service. In everything we do, we aim to offer you more. That’s why so many of your friends and neighbors rely on us to meet all their automotive needs.At Schaumburg Toyota, we carry the full lineup of new Toyota vehicles in a wide variety of trims and colors. There are models to suit any driver no matter how you drive or how much you have to spend. We also have a huge inventory of pre-owned vehicles from many major automakers. If your goal is to save money on a quality used car, count on finding it here.

Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (5)
English
Polish
Russian
Tagalog

