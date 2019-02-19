Schaumburg Subaru Crosstrek Purchase
02/19/2019
Got a great price and placed an order and it was delivered as promised. The sales team was very informative and professional!!
Service Center or a Proctology Office?
09/09/2019
Terrible. I wouldn't take my VCR here to get fixed. Service writers are unethical and this dealer is a shame to all dealers and that's pretty sad. You're better off paying someone to kick you where it hurts because at least you can move on with life faster.
Great Service at Napleton Schaumburg Subaru
07/22/2019
I always find friendly professional service when I take my Impreza Subaru in for maintenance and service.
Subaru Ascent
05/17/2019
Expedient, clean, and welcoming
Unable to repair
03/11/2019
Expensive radio with all the features. The problem: it doesn’t work, no repair in sight, software updates do not work, radio is worse after updating, worthless dealer, service department very poor.
Mr G. Kush
03/07/2019
Great help from service writer and tech. Engine change done very quickly upon approval of Subaru. Loaner car was excellent. Car is now running great with no excessive oil consumption. Would recommend this dealer for service. Changed a timing belt and belt tensioners along with short block exchange. This added service was on advice from tech. Minimal cost for parts as labor was already covered with engine swap. He suggested this added service while he had the engine apart saving me additional labor on my Forrester. His name was Aaron and the writer was Keith. Great job guys..
Subaru Ascent @ Napleton’s Subaru Schaumburg
12/06/2018
professional and expedient
Maintenance
11/19/2018
Informative and timely
Buy your next car from Nick Spohnholtz at Napleton Subaru
09/05/2018
After visiting a number of dealerships searching for a used outback, I found one I liked enough to put an offer on. I dealt with Nick Spohnholtz concerning a used 2015 outback, not budging on the price and insisting it was the best on the market, I decided to walk off the lot. Nick followed up with me once asking if I had any further questions or thoughts and did not push or pressure me into any other vehicles. After a week of researching other vehicles with similar features and mileage, I went back in and purchased the outback. I truly believe they price their vehicles accurately and fairly. Nick is a knowledgeable and friendly salesmen I would recommend to anyone. I have driven my outback for a little over a week now and an issue with a sensor has popped up. Concerned that I did not purchase any extended warranty with the vehicle and I would have to fix it myself, I took it in to the service department to see what they could do. Speaking with Chris Napleton, he assured me they would take care of it. I can not be more happy with my experience at Napleton Subaru. I will be a lifelong customer and refer anyone I can to them.
The Sales Staff Lied and Did not Honor a Buying Service Agreement
07/01/2018
On Friday June 29, my wife were shopping for the new Ascent. While at Napleton they had in stock a car we were willing to purchase. Having access through my employer, to true car dealer quote network I got a price sent from Napleton, prior to signing any papers that referenced the model we were negotiating on. When I presented their price to them the sales person told me "We will never give you that price, even if you ordered it and waited, this is a hot model and we can sell all we can get." This might be the only true thing that came out of Matt's mouth during our visit, but I also had been sent a binding price quote. Regardless of how low a price I could get from Napleton, after this encounter I could not do business with such dishonest and disrespectful a company. I have looked at several showrooms and all but Napleton treated my wife and I with respect.
Great car buying experience
05/01/2018
I purchased my first Subaru, (2018 Forester), yesterday at Napleton's. Robert H. was my salesman, and he was a pleasure to work with. From start to finish, I never felt pressured or uncomfortable. Robert went out of his way to make sure that I got the vehicle I wanted, answering all of my questions along the way. Unfortunately, the exact model I was looking for was not in stock at Napleton's. But, Robert informed me that there was one at a different Subaru dealer, and that he was willing to go get it for me, which he did. Awesome! Throughout our deal, Robert remained cool and calm and maintained a great sense of humor. He also went out of his way to make sure that my wife and I were comfortable throughout the day, which we really appreciated. Just wanted to say thanks again to Robert H. and the entire Napleton's crew for a great car buying experience. J.
Buyer Beware - Career [non-permissible content removed]
01/14/2018
Its disappointing places like this still exist. The staff is short sighted, aggressively focused on making the next sale versus the bigger picture of repeat sales. If I had a great experience, Id be back! Unfortunately, that was not the case. I will never buy from here again. Research shows one disgruntled review represents 26 angry customers who choose to remain silent. So please take this review seriously if you are contemplating purchasing here. The details as to why I wouldnt recommend this dealership to anyone are below, feel free to read on. I bought a used Honda here. When I arrived to test drive, the check engine light was on. Since I was purchasing the car as is, I was skeptical of the light. The salesman and the service manager assured me repeatedly it was nothing major and it was only on because the engine got wet when they were cleaning the car. They turned the light off. I then test drove the car and all seemed fine. When I returned to the dealer, the ordeal of negotiating and working with them took HOURS - so long that the banks closed. It required me to return the next day to finish up the paperwork. This took hours AGAIN no one was prepared. When we FINALLY finished the paperwork it was again past closing time, we were escorted out the door as they locked up. I started the Honda, which had been sitting for a day and the check engine light was on. It was too late to go back in because all the mechanics were gone, sales team left and all the paperwork was done. I decided to drive home and deal with it in the morning. The next day they called to let me know some of the paperwork didnt go through and that I would need to return to finalize the sale. In the meantime, I brought it to a Honda dealership to have the light checked out. The Honda dealer provided a report detailing a list of serious mechanical errors totaling over $1,800 to repair. I brought the car back to Napleton Subaru and told them I would not finish the paperwork unless they were willing to fix the car or cover part of the repair cost. They had my car nearly two weeks. During this time, they refused to return any of my calls. Somehow they pushed the paperwork through without my knowledge. They called to let me know I should pick up the car nothing was fixed. I would not wish it upon anyone to feel as violated and powerless as Napleton Subaru made me feel. It is illegal to turn a check engine light off and lie about it. This dealership is unethical that fear people have about sleazy used car salesmen ripping you off yeah, that comes true here. Napleton Subaru, if you are reading this, below are some facts and helpful tips about customer service that can help you treat your customers better, not to mention your bottom line. News of bad customer service reaches more than twice as many ears as praise for a good service experience. It takes 12 positive experiences to make up for just one negative one. It is 6-7 times more expensive to acquire a new customer than it is to keep a current one. 70% of buying experiences are based on how the customer feels they are being treated. 91% of unhappy customers will not willingly do business with you again. Resolve a complaint in the customer's favor and they will do business with you again 70% of the time. Americans tell an average of 9 people about good experiences, and tell 16 (nearly two times more) people about poor experiences. 24% of American adults have posted comments or reviews online about the product or services they buy. For every customer who bothers to complain, 26 other customers remain silent.
Excellent
12/08/2017
Wonderful services! Everyone there is very helpful and will make sure that your walking away happy. My sales guy John Carlson was awesome with finding every way possible to make sure I was getting the car I wanted. He had a great personality as well as their finance manager George. John was very patient with me during the whole process. It was overall a great experience!
New car purchase
04/01/2017
Dealership was fantastic. Last day of month and the service was personal. Mike was fantastic. I recommend him if you are buying a car.
Subaru Product Experts
12/30/2016
Went to Napleton Subaru interested in a new Crosstrek. Although I had spent hours and hours reading reviews and more of the Crosstrek online, this would be my first time checking one out and test-driving one in person. Nothing is more annoying than knowing more about something you are looking to buy for the first time than the person selling it to you. This was absolutely not the case here. Caesar was a true Subaru product Expert! He very clearly was able to both demonstrate and explain every feature about the car I could come up with a question for. I asked if ti was true that the Crosstrek came with a different center differential depending on weather it was a manual or CVT transmission. He confirmed it and was able to explain it. I asked him will the infotainment system work nice with my iPhone. He asked for my phone , paired it via Bluetooth and demonstrated every feature I asked about. Besides the normal drive around town, he also suggested we try the car out in a local parking lot so i could see just how great it did in small spaces. When demonstrating the back up cam he was able to tell me the distances for each of the colored marks, and how best to use them. He knew all the most important numbers from the spec sheet ( HP, Torque, MPG, Fuel Capacity, Turning Circle etc. This kind of knowledge in a Salesperson is very very hard to find. I told him my purchase was still a few months off and he was still incredibly helpful and didn't rush a thing. When its time to buy, you need to give Caesar a try. You will be happy you did.
New CPO Forester Purchase
03/04/2016
I bought a 2014 forester in the beginning of February, Miguel and John did an outstanding job! They were extremely friendly and welcoming, and the overall experience was like joining a new family. I wasnt pressured into anything, this was my second car purchase and they made it a really great time! I love going back to the dealership and talking with them! My keyfab went missing before i picked up my car and they tore apart their dealership until it was found. Received a complementary 500$ parts certificate i didnt know i was going to get for signing up for the extended warrantee. Free car washes for the life of my vehicle too! If you want to go to a dealership where you arent just another signature this is the place! Outstanding service!
[non-permissible content removed]
11/22/2015
I recently purchased a 2014 Lexus IS 250 at Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru and I have to tell you , it's guys like this this that give dealerships the bad name.The vehicle had only 14k miles and was a clean car overall under the factory warranty. The tire pressure light was on and they ensured me it was just low on air or if it's a sensor that they will replace it. Turns out the sensor was aftermarket and faulty and they wanted nothing to do with it after the final sale . Than I go back to my original bill of sale and all the numbers were higher than what we agreed on. I know the dealership is a place of business and they need to make money, but why lie about everything you say and do. This is the primary reason why buying a car is such a negative experience. I purchased many cars from dealerships around the nation and this dealership is one you want to AVOID AT ALL COST!!! They target hard-working Americans and pinch every single penny they can for their own benefit. I had no problem letting them make some money on my trade, and I didn't even negotiate the selling price of the Lexus and yet I still got taken advantage of. I would not recommend this dealership to anybody and please read the reviews of dealerships before you go in and make a purchase.
Smooth Sales Experience, great salesman
09/19/2015
George Poulos sales manager introduced me to Jeff Treadwell Sales Consultant. I ordered a 2016 Subaru Legacy because I wanted a car that I knew would be safe and dependable. Jeff was VERY knowledgeable about Subaru and the models. he took the time to review all manuals and features in the car. I am not tech savvy and it will take me a while to learn how to use everything LOL. George Egan the Finance Mgr made the finance process easy. cant say enough about Jeff; not the typical fast talker salesman. he was patient and thorough. I am looking forward to driving this car for many years.
Napleton Subaru
08/18/2015
vehicle works well
Great Car Selection and Terrific Service
08/14/2015
I went in to lease a Subaru and wasn't sure which type I wanted. I had never owned a car before and needed a lot of help choosing which car would suit my needs. The sales person who was helping me, Jeff A. was friendly, knowledgeable, and very patient with me and had me test drive all of the cars that I needed to try until I found a car that I felt most comfortable in. Jeff was answered all of my questions and I was able to quickly figure out which car was best for me. Overall, I had a great experience at this Subaru dealership. Recommended! You will definitely get great service and the right car for you (especially if you ask for Jeff A.).
Awesome Service
05/09/2015
Wow- can't say enough good things about the Great Sales experiance I had at Napleton's Schaumburg Suburu; while on my journey to purchase a new 2015 Subaru Crostrek. My Sales Specialist, is Trisha Carrick. She was just an awesome person. She was very knowledgable, kind and genuine during my whole Sales experiance. Great Listener! We negotiated after hours and they were very much interested in getting me the best deal possible and very attentive to my needs. A shouout to :"Marcin", a Manager who was very human and ready to help througout. I also want to thank them, as they picked me up at my workplace (about 18miles) from the dealership. They really care about their customers and this makes all the difference. Congrats to all their Ownership Team, as the whole place is very well organized and clean. Keep up the good work. Isai Velazquez - Suburu Owner for Life
