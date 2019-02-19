sales Rating

Its disappointing places like this still exist. The staff is short sighted, aggressively focused on making the next sale versus the bigger picture of repeat sales. If I had a great experience, Id be back! Unfortunately, that was not the case. I will never buy from here again. Research shows one disgruntled review represents 26 angry customers who choose to remain silent. So please take this review seriously if you are contemplating purchasing here. The details as to why I wouldnt recommend this dealership to anyone are below, feel free to read on. I bought a used Honda here. When I arrived to test drive, the check engine light was on. Since I was purchasing the car as is, I was skeptical of the light. The salesman and the service manager assured me repeatedly it was nothing major and it was only on because the engine got wet when they were cleaning the car. They turned the light off. I then test drove the car and all seemed fine. When I returned to the dealer, the ordeal of negotiating and working with them took HOURS - so long that the banks closed. It required me to return the next day to finish up the paperwork. This took hours AGAIN  no one was prepared. When we FINALLY finished the paperwork it was again past closing time, we were escorted out the door as they locked up. I started the Honda, which had been sitting for a day and the check engine light was on. It was too late to go back in because all the mechanics were gone, sales team left and all the paperwork was done. I decided to drive home and deal with it in the morning. The next day they called to let me know some of the paperwork didnt go through and that I would need to return to finalize the sale. In the meantime, I brought it to a Honda dealership to have the light checked out. The Honda dealer provided a report detailing a list of serious mechanical errors totaling over $1,800 to repair. I brought the car back to Napleton Subaru and told them I would not finish the paperwork unless they were willing to fix the car or cover part of the repair cost. They had my car nearly two weeks. During this time, they refused to return any of my calls. Somehow they pushed the paperwork through without my knowledge. They called to let me know I should pick up the car  nothing was fixed. I would not wish it upon anyone to feel as violated and powerless as Napleton Subaru made me feel. It is illegal to turn a check engine light off and lie about it. This dealership is unethical  that fear people have about sleazy used car salesmen ripping you off  yeah, that comes true here. Napleton Subaru, if you are reading this, below are some facts and helpful tips about customer service that can help you treat your customers better, not to mention your bottom line.  News of bad customer service reaches more than twice as many ears as praise for a good service experience.  It takes 12 positive experiences to make up for just one negative one.  It is 6-7 times more expensive to acquire a new customer than it is to keep a current one.  70% of buying experiences are based on how the customer feels they are being treated.  91% of unhappy customers will not willingly do business with you again.  Resolve a complaint in the customer's favor and they will do business with you again 70% of the time.  Americans tell an average of 9 people about good experiences, and tell 16 (nearly two times more) people about poor experiences.  24% of American adults have posted comments or reviews online about the product or services they buy.  For every customer who bothers to complain, 26 other customers remain silent. Read more