Fox Valley Volkswagen Schaumburg

1000 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fox Valley Volkswagen Schaumburg

5.0
Overall Rating
(316)
Recommend: Yes (316) No (0)
sales Rating

2019 Tiguan

by Amanda on 05/09/2019

Great sales and financial departments! Not pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
service Rating

Car Service

by Fanny on 05/09/2019

Matt was clear on what needed to be done with the car and explained everything thoroughly. I've been going there for close to 7 years and always had great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
service Rating

Great Service and People

by MT on 05/08/2019

Easy to make an appointment, free ride to my next appointment while waiting, clean environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

service review

by Jessica on 05/08/2019

very easy and quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

na

by Georgi on 05/07/2019

great service,friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Great service

by Kurt on 05/07/2019

Very friendly customer service. The work was done at the ti.e promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Tire replacement

by Daniel on 05/07/2019

Quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Fox Valley VW, Schaumburg, IL

by David on 05/07/2019

Polite friendly staffers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
sales Rating

Verano

by Joseph on 05/06/2019

Very nice sales people ! Very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
service Rating

Maintenance

by Michael on 05/06/2019

Professional staff, maintenance and work completed on the car were straightforward and easy to understand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Great job

by Robert on 05/05/2019

Friendly staff and explained how much it was going to cost and what was going to be done. Gave a good summary also when the work was complete. My car feels like new!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
sales Rating

Great experience

by Joseph on 05/05/2019

Knowledgeable, timely, and helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
sales Rating

Customer Service Oriented - Authentic & Real

by Stephanie on 05/04/2019

Customer service oriented - listened to our needs and made sure that they found the right vehicle for our family - personable - friendly "real and authentic" - not salesy or high pressure - courteous, respectful and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
sales Rating

Great Dealer and experience

by Gary on 05/03/2019

Easy and no hassle. Sales rep was great. Explained everything to us. Great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
sales Rating

Vw Schaumburg

by KJ on 05/03/2019

A pleasant dealership to walk into with friendly knowledgeable staff. Frank b, mike k and Fabian were very pleasant to work with and were very accommodating. Thanks for all you guys have done you’re some of the best I’ve had the pleasure to have worked with !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
service Rating

Repair

by Howard on 05/02/2019

Courteous and kept me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Recall Service

by Miriam on 05/01/2019

Everything was done with explanation and they made me feel comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
sales Rating

Friendly and Fast

by Jay on 04/30/2019

Very friendly, low-pressure sales staff. I had a great experience with the online/email representative before I even walked in the door. And when I arrived, I was able to conduct a test drive, get my trade-in appraised, and drove out with a new car in under two hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
service Rating

Recall Service for Tiguan 2018

by Adamantios on 04/29/2019

Fast, friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Wonderfull to deal with

by Kristi on 04/29/2019

Ease in scheduling an appointment. Accuracy in quoting recommended necessary repairs and maintenance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
service Rating

Excellent Service; Great GTI's!

by Peter on 04/28/2019

Prompt and courteous; no surprises; work completed as promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  
  
  
  
  
