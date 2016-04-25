Honda Of Champaign
Very poor customer relations after making a purchase
by 04/25/2016on
Very poor customer relations after making a purchase. I bought a used 2014 Civic in a month or two ago from them. Spring rolled around and I tried to turn on the AC for the first time and discovered that it didn't work. I brought it back in hoping they would be helpful and fix the issue for at least at a discounted rate since they sold it to me with the issue and I had only made one payment on the vehicle. They refused to give me any leniency at all and were going to charge me $110/hr just to diagnose the issue. I would expect a dealership like this to have a little better customer relationship than to just dismiss me the second I drive my vehicle off the lot. While I understand that they are making a business decision to not provide me any leniency, their decision will keep me from doing any future business with this dealership again.
Very Professional Dealership
by 04/04/2011on
I don't usually write reviews, but after reading the other two reviews which gave this dealership a poor review, I felt compelled to comment. I've owned Honda cars since 1983. I've dealt with many dealerships in my 28 years, but this dealership has earned my business over and over again with their reasonable prices and top quality sales people. Our family has dealt with Dan Brown here since 1996 and will continue in the future. I have had horrible experiences with the Decatur, IL Honda dealer and can't imagine anyone buying from them. I have been insulted and cajoled by the sales people and would rather ride a horse than a Honda from these people. Twin City Honda has always treated me with respect and honesty. The sales people have quoted prices that are competitive and have always matched other dealer's prices. I especially like the inspection of the car and the guided tour of the car's features the salesman gives just before you sign the papers. All in all I give this dealer a 5 star rating. Show me a better dealer in central Illinois.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes