Very poor customer relations after making a purchase. I bought a used 2014 Civic in a month or two ago from them. Spring rolled around and I tried to turn on the AC for the first time and discovered that it didn't work. I brought it back in hoping they would be helpful and fix the issue for at least at a discounted rate since they sold it to me with the issue and I had only made one payment on the vehicle. They refused to give me any leniency at all and were going to charge me $110/hr just to diagnose the issue. I would expect a dealership like this to have a little better customer relationship than to just dismiss me the second I drive my vehicle off the lot. While I understand that they are making a business decision to not provide me any leniency, their decision will keep me from doing any future business with this dealership again. Read more